Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County, and are actively looking for him. Mtayari Dixon, age 29, originally from New Rochelle but now believed to live in Connecticut, in Stamford, is suspected of killing New Rochelle resident James Caldwell Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to New Rochelle Police.

NEW ROCHELLE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO