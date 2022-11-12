ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Man strikes Hamden police cruisers

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
HAMDEN, CT
fox61.com

Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday. Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

K9 Blaze locates Hamden man on-the-run with gun, drugs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — K9 Blaze, of the Hamden Police Department, helped track down a man on-the-run, as well as drugs and weapons. Hamden police responded to the area of Dixwell and Palmer avenues around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. After approaching the car, it fled the area and struck […]
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull

Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Last Seen at School in Waterbury

Waterbury Police have located a 9-year-old girl that was last seen leaving Bunker Hill School Tuesday afternoon. A Silver Alert has been issued for Debyelis Castillo, but has since been canceled. Police said they were contacted by school staff at about 2:15 p.m. to report that she went missing. She...
WATERBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody

A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
HAMDEN, CT
News 12

Bridgeport police warn of jury duty phone scam

Bridgeport police are warning people about telephone scammers impersonating officers claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers claim the victim has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations and that they need to pay a fine. The calls are fake and are not made from anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
themonroesun.com

Police Reports: Fraudulent accounts opened

MONROE, CT — A Moose Hill Road woman told police she received a credit card statement of just under $180 for a Capital One account she never opened, according to a Nov. 11 complaint. Capital One confirmed a credit card was opened in her name and cancelled the card....
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police

A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
PATTERSON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy