Eyewitness News
Man strikes Hamden police cruisers
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police cruisers were struck when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle early Monday morning. Police said the vehicle driven by Richard Atterberry was located in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Palmer Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, they said Atterberry fled the...
fox61.com
Bridgeport police searching for suspects in U-Haul catalytic converter thefts
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating after suspects worked together to steal catalytic converters from a U-Haul truck rental at 636 Boston Avenue overnight Monday. Bridgeport Police Detectives obtained video surveillance of three suspects. The suspects worked together for over an hour and were observed traveling...
Have You Seen Him? Suspect ID'd In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle
Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County, and are actively looking for him. Mtayari Dixon, age 29, originally from New Rochelle but now believed to live in Connecticut, in Stamford, is suspected of killing New Rochelle resident James Caldwell Jr. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, according to New Rochelle Police.
K9 Blaze locates Hamden man on-the-run with gun, drugs
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — K9 Blaze, of the Hamden Police Department, helped track down a man on-the-run, as well as drugs and weapons. Hamden police responded to the area of Dixwell and Palmer avenues around 3:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious car. After approaching the car, it fled the area and struck […]
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
Eyewitness News
Missing Waterbury girl found safe, police say
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury girl who went missing Tuesday afternoon was found safely, police said. Police issued a Silver Alert after 9-year-old Debyelis Castillo went missing. Staff at Bunker Hill School notified police. Authorities said she was last seen on school surveillance video at 12 p.m. Castillo...
Eyewitness News
Handguns, ammunition discovered when Hamden police investigate suspicious vehicle
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A report of a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a man on weapons charges. Hamden police said they charged 27-year-old Javon Rose of Prospect with criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition, carrying a pistol without a permit and weapons in a motor vehicle.
Yale Bowl Liquor Store Clerk Shot During Apparent Robbery
Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect after a liquor store clerk was found shot during an apparent robbery. The incident took place in New Haven around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Yale Bowl Liquor store located at 85 Derby Ave. The clerk was found after New...
Rash Of Residential Burglaries Reported In Trumbull
Police in Fairfield County are warning residents about a rash of residential burglaries. The burglaries have been taking place in the Trumbull area and neighboring communities, Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police said. "These burglars are breaking into homes and rummaging through them when nobody appears to be home,"...
FBI: Bristol man tried prostituting victim to get bail money
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A federal grand jury in New Haven returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Bristol man with sex trafficking and other related offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the state of Connecticut and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to court documents, 37-year-old David Marshall ‘Saint’ of Bristol trafficked a […]
$25,000 reward offered for information on cold case murder in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police olice are asking for the public’s help to crack a cold case from 2015. Ricardo Rivera was 19 years old when he was shot and killed on Cherry Street in Hartford on Oct. 21, 2015. Authorities are still searching for witnesses and leads. Hartford police are offering a $25,000 […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Find Missing 9-Year-Old Last Seen at School in Waterbury
Waterbury Police have located a 9-year-old girl that was last seen leaving Bunker Hill School Tuesday afternoon. A Silver Alert has been issued for Debyelis Castillo, but has since been canceled. Police said they were contacted by school staff at about 2:15 p.m. to report that she went missing. She...
NBC Connecticut
Person Accused of Hitting 2 Police Cars in Hamden Taken Into Custody
A person who is accused of ramming into two police cars in Hamden early Monday morning has been taken into custody. Officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle complaint on Palmer Avenue just before 4 a.m. Authorities said the driver in the vehicle hit two police cars and took off. No...
News 12
Bridgeport police warn of jury duty phone scam
Bridgeport police are warning people about telephone scammers impersonating officers claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers claim the victim has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations and that they need to pay a fine. The calls are fake and are not made from anyone with...
Police: Knife wielding man knocked on tenant doors at Harborview Towers in Bridgeport
A man wielding a knife knocked on doors of tenants inside of a building in Bridgeport, police say.
themonroesun.com
Police Reports: Fraudulent accounts opened
MONROE, CT — A Moose Hill Road woman told police she received a credit card statement of just under $180 for a Capital One account she never opened, according to a Nov. 11 complaint. Capital One confirmed a credit card was opened in her name and cancelled the card....
News 12
Police: 2 arrested for reckless driving during 'illegal car meet-ups' in Suffolk County
Suffolk police say they are cracking down on reckless driving stunts taking place across the county. Online videos have shown drivers performing high-speed donuts - some so big they shut down streets. In one video, a person could be seen stomping on the roof of a Suffolk County car with its lights flashing.
Clerk shot at New Haven liquor store
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A liquor store clerk is recovering after being shot on the job during an apparent robbery in New Haven. It happened at Yale Bowl Wines and Spirits Saturday night. The 53-year-old man from Wallingford was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. He is […]
Missing Patterson Woman Found By CT State Police
A missing Hudson Valley woman has been found by the Connecticut State Police. Putnam County resident Catherine Tully, age 83, of Patterson, was reported missing by Westport Police in Connecticut on Monday, Nov. 14, after her car was tracked at one point to the Weston Road area of the city, said Lt. Jillian Cabana, of the Westport Police.
NBC Connecticut
Family of Hartford Homicide Victim Asks for Justice, Seek Public's Help
The family of a Hartford man who was killed last week is seeking justice, speaking at a vigil asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible. This comes as the city's seen the most homicides in nearly 20 years. “In a blink of an eye, it was...
