FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
WTRF
No. 19 Kansas State at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — The Mountaineer postseason is still alive, but it gets put on the line on Saturday when WVU hosts No. 19 Kansas State. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. K-State at WVU football game information. Time: 2 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Huggins high on Mitchell, but wants more from WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball remains undefeated after winning a 75-57 rout over Morehead State on Tuesday. While Mountaineer fans were likely satisfied with the comfortable win at the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins still saw much to be desired from his team. Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say.
WTRF
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma came behind some memorable individual performances, including a surprising Mountaineer star. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WTRF
Mitchell sparks WVU to rout over Morehead State
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — At first, it seemed Bob Huggins’s preseason prophecy would come true for West Virginia against Morehead State, but the Mountaineers got it together to pull off a 75-57 rout at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday. WVU (3-0) turned the ball over on five of...
WTRF
Mitchell scores 21, West Virginia beats Morehead State 75-57
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State 75-57 on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
WTRF
Brown’s “fate” not tied to Lyons’ departure, according to WVU interim AD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The “fate” of WVU’s head football coach will not be determined until a new athletic director is hired, according to multiple top officials at the university. When WVU announced it had cut ties with director of athletics Shane Lyons Monday morning, university president...
WTRF
Seventeen featured in WVU baseball signing class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of 17 student-athletes for the 2024 season. This year’s class is ranked No. 35 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the Mountaineers’ sixth consecutive top-40 class. Joining the program in 2024 are: Spencer Barnett...
WTRF
Corbin Page announces intent to enter transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia native, and WVU freshman tight end, Corbin Page has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Page becomes the second West Virginia football player to do so on Monday, joining freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad. “First I would like to thank West Virginia...
WTRF
WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
WTRF
Alsop details next steps in search for next WVU AD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s search for a new director of athletics is expected to move rapidly, according to the school’s interim AD. WVU announced that it has parted ways with now-former director of athletics Shane Lyons Monday morning. Lyons, a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, had been in charge of WVU Athletics since 2015.
WTRF
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open
VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
WTRF
West Virginia high schools honored for training programs before graduation
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs. But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that. Cameron was...
WTRF
Marshall County students host blood drive
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students from one local high school took part in hosting a blood drive this afternoon and it couldn’t come at a better time. Officials from Vitalent, who supplies blood to several local hospitals, say donations tend to decline near the holidays. That’s why todays blood drive at John Marshall comes at a crucial time.
WTRF
Ohio County Family Resource Network hosts open house
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Family Resource Network hosted an open house for the newly established Ohio County Family Support Center Tuesday night. They have a new facility that will provide a safe and convenient location where families can receive or get referrals to community-based support and services.
WTRF
Wheeling Symphony bassist visits John Marshall High School
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Encouraging and inspiring young musicians is the goal of music programs all over the valley. But thanks in part to the Wheeling Symphony, a group of local high school students were able to spend some time with a master musician Tuesday. Xavier Foley is an...
WTRF
Wheeling City Council passes “complicated” Market Street Block ordinance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One of the most complicated and unique preservation developments in Wheeling has been picked up by Desmone Architects to reimagine this unused space. At the November 15 Wheeling City Council meeting, the 1400 Market Street Block ordinance was passed. This preservation project has been discussed...
WTRF
“Sally’s She Shed” provides women with free feminine products
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — The term “she shed” generally means the female equivalent of a man cave—a place where a busy woman can relax for a while, uninterrupted by the needs of family or job. But in Bellaire, there’s a new She Shed, outside the Salvation...
WTRF
32nd Annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway could be “the miracle” local families need
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 32nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway hosted by Bethlehem Apostolic Temple is on November 19 at the North Wheeling Dream Center. In the last few years, this has been a drive-thru event. This year, everyone is invited into the lower auditorium where they will...
WTRF
Wheeling Elks Lodge hosts 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a big night for local heroes at a special event in South Wheeling. The 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner was held at the Wheeling Elks Lodge Tuesday evening. With roughly 170 people in attendance, 79 of whom were veterans, there was music and...
WTRF
Mom rushing son to hospital is pulled over, fears speeding ticket but instead gets police escort!
McMECHEN, W. VA. (WTRF) — Tammy Harvey was speeding on Route 2, rushing her son to the hospital. The 13-year-old told her he couldn’t swallow and was having trouble breathing after taking a new prescription medication. When a police cruiser pulled her over, she thought she’d get a...
