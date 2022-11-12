ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Quick Hits: Huggins high on Mitchell, but wants more from WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball remains undefeated after winning a 75-57 rout over Morehead State on Tuesday. While Mountaineer fans were likely satisfied with the comfortable win at the WVU Coliseum, Bob Huggins still saw much to be desired from his team. Here’s what the Hall of Famer had to say.
Vote for your Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma came behind some memorable individual performances, including a surprising Mountaineer star. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
Mitchell sparks WVU to rout over Morehead State

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — At first, it seemed Bob Huggins’s preseason prophecy would come true for West Virginia against Morehead State, but the Mountaineers got it together to pull off a 75-57 rout at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday. WVU (3-0) turned the ball over on five of...
Mitchell scores 21, West Virginia beats Morehead State 75-57

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Tre Mitchell scored 21 points and West Virginia overcame a sluggish start to beat Morehead State 75-57 on Tuesday night. Coach Bob Huggins earned his 919th career win, moving within one of Jim Calhoun for third place all-time among Division I coaches, behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Seventeen featured in WVU baseball signing class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of 17 student-athletes for the 2024 season. This year’s class is ranked No. 35 nationally by Perfect Game, marking the Mountaineers’ sixth consecutive top-40 class. Joining the program in 2024 are: Spencer Barnett...
Corbin Page announces intent to enter transfer portal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia native, and WVU freshman tight end, Corbin Page has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Page becomes the second West Virginia football player to do so on Monday, joining freshman defensive back Mumu Bin-Wahad. “First I would like to thank West Virginia...
WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round

The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
Alsop details next steps in search for next WVU AD

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s search for a new director of athletics is expected to move rapidly, according to the school’s interim AD. WVU announced that it has parted ways with now-former director of athletics Shane Lyons Monday morning. Lyons, a native of Parkersburg, West Virginia, had been in charge of WVU Athletics since 2015.
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open

VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
Marshall County students host blood drive

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students from one local high school took part in hosting a blood drive this afternoon and it couldn’t come at a better time. Officials from Vitalent, who supplies blood to several local hospitals, say donations tend to decline near the holidays. That’s why todays blood drive at John Marshall comes at a crucial time.
Ohio County Family Resource Network hosts open house

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Family Resource Network hosted an open house for the newly established Ohio County Family Support Center Tuesday night. They have a new facility that will provide a safe and convenient location where families can receive or get referrals to community-based support and services.
Wheeling Symphony bassist visits John Marshall High School

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Encouraging and inspiring young musicians is the goal of music programs all over the valley. But thanks in part to the Wheeling Symphony, a group of local high school students were able to spend some time with a master musician Tuesday. Xavier Foley is an...
Wheeling Elks Lodge hosts 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a big night for local heroes at a special event in South Wheeling. The 5th annual Veterans Appreciation Dinner was held at the Wheeling Elks Lodge Tuesday evening. With roughly 170 people in attendance, 79 of whom were veterans, there was music and...
