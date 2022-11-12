MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma came behind some memorable individual performances, including a surprising Mountaineer star. Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

