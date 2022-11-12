ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow

By Jeff MacDonald, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to KDFW, the accident occurred at Dallas Executive Airport during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Officials said it was unclear how many people were on board both aircraft.

“Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident,” Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, said in a statement obtained by ABC News. The aircraft was not giving rides at the time of the collision Block said.

Debris from the collision fell onto a nearby highway, according to WFAA.

According to The Associated Press, the B-17 is a large four-engine bomber and was a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson reached out on social media following the accident.

“As many of you have now seen, we have had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an airshow. Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time. The @NTSB has taken command of the crash scene with @DallasPD and @DallasFireRes_q continuing to provide support,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow,” according to a website advertising the event. The show was scheduled for Nov. 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircrafts, the AP reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board were launching investigations.

Check back for more on this developing story.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘In Shock': ‘Wings Over Dallas' Air Show Crash Victims Identified

Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane during the Wings Over Dallas air show Saturday at Dallas Executive Airport. A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday.  After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
DALLAS, TX
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Two historic planes collide at Dallas air show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. At a Veterans Day air show at the Dallas Executive Airport, two historic planes crashed midair. It was not clear how many people were aboard each plane. The pilots for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show are usually volunteers, often...
DALLAS, TX
WSB Radio

Texas to execute man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Texas inmate seeking to stop his execution over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs is scheduled to die Wednesday evening for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago. Stephen Barbee, 55, is...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WFAA

Why are catalytic converters being stolen in DFW at an alarming rate?

DALLAS — Watch Jobin Panicker's story on WFAA News at 10 p.m. The number of catalytic converters stolen off of vehicles is happening in North Texas at a staggering rate. John Hall with A-Affordable Storage has several boat and RV storage locations throughout Texas. Their locations have been hit at least 10 times since the beginning of the year.
DALLAS, TX
Medical City Plano Is The First Texan Hospital To Adopt Surgical Robot

As reported previously by Local Profile, Collin County is becoming a hub for technology and its effects are reaching not just the industry, but also residents. Roughly two months after McKinney public library became the first library in Texas to use automatic robots on the public floor, Momentis Surgical, a medical device company, announced on Monday that Medical City Plano will be the first medical facility to adopt a surgical robot arm for transvaginal gynecological procedures.
PLANO, TX
klif.com

Dallas County Officials say Six Dead in Air Show Crash

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Transportation and Safety Board is investigating a deadly crash between two planes during a Veterans Day weekend air show in Dallas. The accident happened around 1:30 Saturday afternoon during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow, and the planes involved were a B-17 and a P-63 Kingcobra vintage aircraft.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next Week

Paramount is filming Yellowstone in Venus, Texas.Austin Ferrington/Unsplash. Venus city officials in Johnson County have confirmed that the popular Western drama is filming a scene in downtown Venus. Venus Mayor James Burgess announced on Facebook that Yellowstone is coming to Venus and urged residents to skip driving in the downtown area. WFAA reports that Mayor Burgess had just recently written about Yellowstone's connections to Texas, including the fact that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan calls the state home.
VENUS, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

