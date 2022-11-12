Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
After the B-17 Airshow Crash, Only Nine Remain AirworthyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas air show collision: Who are the 6 victims killed?
All six victims killed when B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra collided at the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow on Saturday have been identified.
6 victims identified after deadly collision between World War II-era planes at Wings Over Dallas air show
Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin "K5" Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard "Len" Root, and Curt Rowe.
AOL Corp
Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway
DALLAS (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the victims as:...
A video captured the moment a WWII bomber and fighter plane collided at a Texas airshow, leaving 6 people dead
A Boeing B-17 and a Bell P-63 were involved in the crash at Dallas Executive Airport that left six people dead.
Vintage military aircraft collide mid-air at Dallas air show
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas airshow around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Two World War II airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said. A Boeing B-17 Flying...
6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
CNBC
Two historic military aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show
Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas. A spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The Houston-based aircraft...
Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday. After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
WXIA 11 Alive
Dallas air show crash: 6 people confirmed dead, says county judge
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
Two historic military planes crash midair at Dallas airshow
The incident, which took place at a Dallas airshow, involved a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra having a mid-air collision.
Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
Dallas air show collision victim identified as former Keller city councilman and U.S. Army veteran
Terry Barker, a U.S. Army veteran and former Keller city councilman, was one of six people who died during a World War II air show on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
Mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will film in this North Texas town
The hit television show starring Kevin Costner "Yellowstone" will be filming in North Texas this week.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
With this years HOT summer behind us, it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas!. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's Alpine -X...
WFAA
Should we expect snow in North Texas?
Some parts of the U.S. are already seeing their first big snowfall of the season. WFAA's Mariel Ruiz explains the chance at snowfall for the DFW area.
myfoxzone.com
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect at-large
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man dead. A member of the victim’s family called 911 late Friday night to report the shooting. Officers found the wounded man inside a vehicle near East Lancaster Avenue, south of Interstate 30 in...
