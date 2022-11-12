ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

AOL Corp

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officials on Monday identified the six men killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show, all of whom were experienced aviators with years of flight training. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, identified the victims as:...
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
DALLAS, TX
CNBC

Two historic military aircraft collide, crash during Dallas air show

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during an air show in Dallas. A spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force told ABC News she believed there were five crew members on the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber and one aboard the P-63 Kingcobra fighter plane. The Houston-based aircraft...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14. The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash. Terry BarkerCraig HutainKevin "K5" MichelsDan RaganLeonard "Len" RootCurt Rowe"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us...
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday.  After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
DALLAS, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Dallas air show crash: 6 people confirmed dead, says county judge

DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Authorities identify victims killed in fatal collision at Dallas air show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Authorities confirmed this morning that there were six fatalities in a mid-air collision that took place at a Dallas air show on Saturday.On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed that the Medical Examiner's Office had determined that all six people onboard the two airplanes were killed in the crash. The first of the six victims was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association as Terry Barker.Barker, 67, of Keller, is a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He had served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as...
DALLAS, TX
myfoxzone.com

