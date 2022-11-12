ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 7

Michael Bailey
3d ago

This is a private organization with direct ties to Cortez-Masto interfering with what is clearly a government function. Why not have a pro gun armed militia group do the same thing or some left wing AOC backing group. This is clearly a biased group interfering in the election after the fact. The new Trump approach!

Reply
7
Chris Albrecht
3d ago

Culinary Union?.... You mean the DNC? What a scam the union is.... Nevada's a right to work state. Why would anyone in this town pay union dues? They have to give you benefits regardless even if you don't pay!! UNION DUES ARE NOT MANDATORY!!! You can opt out!!!! Quit making union bosses rich. They could care less about you. They want your dues......

Reply
6
Different Strokes
3d ago

Here we go again with the Culinary Union putting their nose into an election and findinga way to determine the winner. T

Reply
5
Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Progressives eye rural Nevada counties after Sisolak loss

Governor Steve Sisolak was one of the most progressives governors in Nevada history. He signed into law a minimum wage increase, a raise in teacher pay, taxed the mines, invested half a billion dollars in affordable housing, and navigated an unprecedented global pandemic that shut down our state’s main source of revenue, and still managed to protect our social safety net. Governor Sisolak made history as the first Democratic governor in over two decades, and he made good use of his time investing in our infrastructure and supporting the leadership of communities of color, rural Nevadans, and women as seen in the infrastructure of his own inner circle.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Chair resigns from Nevada Gaming Control Board

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair and Executive Director has resigned, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday. J. Brin Gibson was appointed to the board in November 2020 and will leave at the end of the month to pursue a “new professional opportunity,” Sisolak’s office said. Gibson informed the governor of his intent to leave earlier this year.
NEVADA STATE
upr.org

New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts

HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
nevadacurrent.com

State commission touts taxing services, lifting property tax caps to fund schools

A report mandated by the Nevada Legislature recommends the state increase per pupil funding beyond the national average at an additional cost of $3.2 billion over the next decade, and pay for it by taxing discretionary services and tweaking the property tax formula. Nevada spent $9,548 per pupil in fiscal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy