This is a private organization with direct ties to Cortez-Masto interfering with what is clearly a government function. Why not have a pro gun armed militia group do the same thing or some left wing AOC backing group. This is clearly a biased group interfering in the election after the fact. The new Trump approach!
Culinary Union?.... You mean the DNC? What a scam the union is.... Nevada's a right to work state. Why would anyone in this town pay union dues? They have to give you benefits regardless even if you don't pay!! UNION DUES ARE NOT MANDATORY!!! You can opt out!!!! Quit making union bosses rich. They could care less about you. They want your dues......
Here we go again with the Culinary Union putting their nose into an election and findinga way to determine the winner. T
