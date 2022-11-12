ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

aseaofred.com

Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech

Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
cbs19news

UVA women's basketball opens 1-0 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's basketball is now 1-0 in ACC play for first time since 2017 after taking down Wake Forest 72-52. The victory also marks the first time since the 2016-2017 season that the 'Hoos have opened the season with 3 back to back wins. Wake Forest...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
streakingthelawn.com

Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference

Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Philly

3 football players killed in UVA campus shooting; suspect in custody

Charlottesville, Virginia — A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players in a shooting Sunday night, the school's president said Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in custody, authorities announced Monday.The deceased victims were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference. Two other students were wounded in the shooting and were receiving treatment.Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS Chicago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

