Charlottesville, Virginia — A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players in a shooting Sunday night, the school's president said Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in custody, authorities announced Monday.The deceased victims were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference. Two other students were wounded in the shooting and were receiving treatment.Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO