Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
3 UVA Football Players Killed in Mass Shooting Incident on Campus, Suspect a Former PlayerAMY KAPLANCharlottesville, VA
Related
Augusta Free Press
Will Virginia try to play on Saturday? Elliott: ‘For me, the focus is not past today’
It would seem that the clock would be ticking on Saturday’s scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina football game, not that any football game is all that important right now. But it is Tuesday night now, and just out of courtesy to the folks at Coastal, a decision is going to have to be made soon.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Decision ‘soon’ on status of the scheduled Virginia-Coastal Carolina game
This is hardly the most important news to come out today with UVA Football, but in terms of the game scheduled for Saturday with Coastal Carolina, the status is still undecided. “We’ll make a decision soon,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said at a Tuesday press conference. It seems...
Augusta Free Press
Tuesday press conference on UVA Football tragedy difficult even for veteran reporters
The last 24 hours have felt like a nightmare for UVA head football coach Tony Elliott, as well as the entire football team and school, the coach said Tuesday during a news conference. Trust me, from the approximately 150 gathered media in the John Paul Jones Arena media room, the...
Augusta Free Press
Williams: UVA Athletics will be able to help players attend funerals of fallen teammates
Members of the Virginia Football family have three funerals to attend in the next couple of weeks, spread out across three states. The NCAA won’t step in the way of UVA Athletics helping players who want to be there for their fallen teammates and their families. “The rules are...
Pitt's Pat Narduzzi emotionally shaken by University of Virginia shootings
Pat Narduzzi loves to talk football, but Pitt’s coach had a difficult time at his weekly news conference Monday thinking about anything other than the three members of the University of Virginia team who were fatally shot Sunday night in Charlottesville, Va. A little more than a day before...
jerryratcliffe.com
Elliott: ‘I’m not worried; I’m not going to change my message’ as UVA slips to 1-6 in ACC
A smattering of boos followed Virginia’s football team off the field at halftime of the Cavaliers’ 37-7 home loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon. UVA trailed 28-0 before the smallest crowd of the season (36,529) and the smallest since the second game of the 2021 campaign. As attendance...
WSLS
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honors UVA shooting victims before Monday’s game
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team honored UVA before Monday night’s game against USC Upstate in the wake of the tragic shooting of three UVA football players Sunday evening. There was also a moment of silence held. The team and staff sported white t-shirts...
aseaofred.com
Liberty opens as 8-point favorite over Virginia Tech
Despite coming off an upset loss at UConn Saturday, Liberty has opened as an 8-point favorite against the Virginia Tech Hokies this week. The Flames are scheduled to play host to the in-state Power Five opponent at Williams Stadium on Saturday at noon on ESPN+. The loss to the Huskies,...
cbs19news
UVA women's basketball opens 1-0 in ACC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA women's basketball is now 1-0 in ACC play for first time since 2017 after taking down Wake Forest 72-52. The victory also marks the first time since the 2016-2017 season that the 'Hoos have opened the season with 3 back to back wins. Wake Forest...
streakingthelawn.com
Everything Tony Elliott and Carla Williams said in their press conference
Following Sunday’s tragic shooting, University of Virginia Athletic Director Carla Williams and Head Coach Tony Elliott addressed the media in a press conference this afternoon. We’ve got the full transcript below. CARLA WILLIAMS: Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Obviously a very difficult time for our...
College football players killed in Virginia shooting
An unthinkable tragedy struck the University of Virginia on Sunday night as three football players were killed and other people wounded in a shooting on campus. D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler died from gunshot wounds, Virginia president Jim Ryan confirmed on Monday. Chris ...
Augusta Free Press
Scott German: A tragic loss of life, a day that hasn’t made any sense
I’m 65, and I have experienced my share of tough days. I had to say goodbye to both parents, a couple of dear friends in my years. But today may have been the worst. Today just hasn’t made any sense. I’ve been shocked, saddened, angry, confused, in a matter of minutes, just to start over again.
Suspect in Custody After Killing Three Virginia Football Players
A suspect is in custody, concluding a more than 12-hour manhunt following an incident that left three dead and two injured.
3 football players killed in UVA campus shooting; suspect in custody
Charlottesville, Virginia — A University of Virginia student is suspected of killing three of the school's football players in a shooting Sunday night, the school's president said Monday. The suspect, identified by authorities as student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was in custody, authorities announced Monday.The deceased victims were identified as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, UVA President Jim Ryan said during a press conference. Two other students were wounded in the shooting and were receiving treatment.Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics website, where he was listed as a member of the UVA football...
U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson...
UVA cancels classes in wake of campus triple shooting
The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.
VCU increases campus police presence following deadly UVA shooting
VCU has increased police patrols on its Richmond campus following a deadly shooting at UVA in Charlottesville. The college campuses are approximately 70 miles from each other.
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant. Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Furry Friends:...
3 killed, 2 wounded in UVA campus shooting, and suspect still at large
Charlottesville, Virginia — The University of Virginia was locked down and classes were canceled on Monday morning as police searched for a student in connection with a fatal shooting the previous night. The university's president confirmed in a letter to the community that three people were killed and two others wounded in the shooting on Sunday evening. The suspect, identified as university student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. by UVA President Jim Ryan and the UVA police force, remained at large, and there was a "complete search" of the campus underway. Police released the photo of Jones below, from the university's athletics...
Should school shooters get the death penalty automatically?
A tragic shooting on campus at the University Of Virginia killed three football players and wounded two others. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones was taken into custody.
Comments / 0