ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Coal-dependent India asks world to avoid ‘singling out’ fossil fuel in final Cop27 agreement

By Stuti Mishra
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZF6K_0j8hEQJY00

India is demanding that coal not be “singled out” in the final agreement from Cop27 after a furore over the wording around the dirtiest fossil fuel at the last climate conference in Glasgow.

The country, which remains heavily dependent on coal, has demanded that “all fossil fuels” that contribute to planet-heating emissions be treated as equals instead of “singling out coal”, according to submissions made by India, seen by The Independent.

The text of the final agreement is currently being debated by negotiators at the Sharm el-Sheikh summit.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that India’s negotiators were demanding that the final agreement include mention of a “phase-down” of oil and gas, too.

A source told The Independent that India’s demands were in line with the “clean energy transition” stated by the UN’s leading climate science body. The most recent assessment from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that it “recognises the need for the phase down of all fossil fuels”.

During eleventh-hour negotiations of the Cop26 agreement in Glasgow, India and several other developing countries created last-minute uproar after they objected to language that called for “phase out” of coal.

In the end, the text of the final Glasgow Agreement called for the “phase down” of coal.

India is one of the biggest producers and consumers of coal, the dirtiest of fossil fuels. However the country maintains that the clean energy transition should be focused on phasing down of all fossil fuels including oil and gas, which the United States, United Kingdom and European Union are reliant upon.

But Cop27 negotiations so far have been focused on coal, something developing countries have objected to repeatedly.

The recent IPCC report warns that all fossil fuels need to be phased out for global heating to remain within the agreed target of 1.5C, as set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In its Cop27 agreement submission, India has once again stressed there are “enormous disparities in energy use”.

It has also stressed “equitable sharing” of the carbon budget - the remaining emissions that can be released it climate goals are to be achieved.

This story was published with the support of Climate Tracker ‘s Cop27 Climate Justice Journalism Fellowship

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
Vice

Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.

A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Phys.org

In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation

Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Mashed

Food Shortages That May Happen In 2023

In a lot of ways, modern U.S. consumers are spectacularly spoiled. We don't mean to be critical, since the ability to obtain virtually anything you want at any time is fairly great. But the widespread, constant availability of so many products and services has led to an expectation that those items will always be available. As a result, even a minor inconvenience can lead to stress and panic sometimes — particularly when it comes to our food.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
The Independent

The Independent

925K+
Followers
303K+
Post
470M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy