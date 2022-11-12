ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Wichita Eagle

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 16): Michigan State Stuns No. 4 Kentucky in 2-OT

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Michigan State was in prime position to knock off another top-five team on Tuesday night, and this time the Spartans didn't let the opportunity slip away. Tyson Walker and Mady Sissokoconnected on a pair of alley-oop dunks in the second overtime as the Spartans used an...
EAST LANSING, MI

