Phys.org

Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected

Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Phys.org

To prevent the next pandemic, restore wildlife habitats

Preserving and restoring natural habitats could prevent pathogens that originate in wildlife from spilling over into domesticated animals and humans, according to two new companion studies. The research, based in Australia, found that when bats experience loss of winter habitat and food shortages in their natural settings, their populations splinter,...
Phys.org

Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no

Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
Phys.org

Amid COVID, Australians loved snitching on their neighbors

Whether it's through a sense of duty or trying to stay safe, Australians have a history of reporting wrongdoers. We might like to pride ourselves on being a country of mateship and an almost larrikin approach to authority, but research by UNSW Law & Justice Associate Professor Catherine Bond shows Crime Stopper data skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as we dobbed in our neighbors.
Phys.org

Blue gropers recorded on endangered oyster reefs for the first time

Juvenile eastern blue gropers ("blue groper"), the state fish of New South Wales, have been recorded living on endangered oyster reefs for the first time. University of Sydney researchers spotted the juvenile blue gropers in four remnant oyster reefs in NSW, including Bermagui and Crookhaven in south NSW, and Towra Point and Port Hacking in south Sydney. Their study has been published in the journal Ecology.
Gizmodo

See Some of the Year's Best Nature Photos

The Nature Conservancy's 2022 Photo Contest features eerie mushrooms, lightning flashes, and burned-down forests. The world is filled with breathtaking natural landscapes and displays of life in movement. And the recently announced winners of the Nature Conservancy’s annual Photo Contest provide many dazzling examples of both. This year’s contest...
Interesting Engineering

A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite

Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Phys.org

Vulnerable giants: Fractured skulls shed light on possible prehistoric hunting patterns

The remains of glyptodonts, a group of extinct giant armadillos, indicate that humans spread to South America earlier than previously assumed. Found in northwestern Venezuela, the fractured skulls could represent evidence of hunting by humans, says UZH paleontologist Marcelo Sánchez. Skilled human hunters are also likely to have contributed to pushing the large, heavily armored animals over the brink.
Phys.org

Strong European support for space to combat climate crisis

Europe should demonstrate responsibility, leadership and autonomy in space—and its highest priority should be to address climate change, according to a poll of European citizens. Almost nine out of ten people questioned said that collecting insights on climate change and understanding what is happening on Earth should be the...
Phys.org

Health harms of mass shootings ripple across communities

A grim and familiar pattern has followed the parade of mass shootings across America. In their aftermath, the nation's attention focuses on the direct victims of the attacks, the dead and injured, their families and friends, and the witnesses. But a growing body of research reveals that the negative effects...
Phys.org

Tale of terroir: Porcini mushrooms evolved to local environment

The Dentinger Lab at the Natural History Museum of Utah has published a provocative new paper in the journal New Phytologist that describes their work with the much beloved mushroom, Boletus edulis, better known by gastronomers worldwide as the porcini. In the paper, Keaton Tremble and Bryn Dentinger, Ph.D., present...
Phys.org

Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean

A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don't know for sure because it's so inaccessible. All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday. The Northern Marianas are...
Phys.org

Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem

The world population has just hit a new record: 8 billion. As is often the case, there are heated debates about the planet's so-called "carrying capacity"—the total number of people who can live on Earth sustainably. Experts are generally divided into two camps. There are those who argue that we need to drastically reduce the human population to avoid ecological catastrophe. And then there are those who believe that technology will find smart solutions without any need to actively tackle the issue head-on.

