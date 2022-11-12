Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Earliest human fossils in the UK reveal how ancient Europeans were connected
Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. In the 1990s, part of a lower leg bone and two fossil...
Scientists accidentally found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica. 'Never in a million years' would they have expected it, the lead scientist said.
Animal life was found in the icy waters beneath the Filchner-Ronne ice sheet, which experts had thought was too extreme to support life.
Phys.org
To prevent the next pandemic, restore wildlife habitats
Preserving and restoring natural habitats could prevent pathogens that originate in wildlife from spilling over into domesticated animals and humans, according to two new companion studies. The research, based in Australia, found that when bats experience loss of winter habitat and food shortages in their natural settings, their populations splinter,...
Phys.org
Prehistoric predator? Artificial intelligence says no
Artificial intelligence has revealed that prehistoric footprints thought to be made by a vicious dinosaur predator were in fact from a timid herbivore. In an international collaboration, University of Queensland paleontologist Dr. Anthony Romilio used AI pattern recognition to re-analyze footprints from the Dinosaur Stampede National Monument, south-west of Winton in Central Queensland.
20-inch pony left long-faced, must wait to be crowned world’s smallest horse
A 3-year-old male Shetland pony named Pumuckel has narrowly missed out on officially being named the world's smallest horse due to a technicality, but he’s likely to gallop off with the title next year.
Phys.org
Amid COVID, Australians loved snitching on their neighbors
Whether it's through a sense of duty or trying to stay safe, Australians have a history of reporting wrongdoers. We might like to pride ourselves on being a country of mateship and an almost larrikin approach to authority, but research by UNSW Law & Justice Associate Professor Catherine Bond shows Crime Stopper data skyrocketed amid the COVID-19 pandemic as we dobbed in our neighbors.
Phys.org
Blue gropers recorded on endangered oyster reefs for the first time
Juvenile eastern blue gropers ("blue groper"), the state fish of New South Wales, have been recorded living on endangered oyster reefs for the first time. University of Sydney researchers spotted the juvenile blue gropers in four remnant oyster reefs in NSW, including Bermagui and Crookhaven in south NSW, and Towra Point and Port Hacking in south Sydney. Their study has been published in the journal Ecology.
Gizmodo
See Some of the Year's Best Nature Photos
The Nature Conservancy's 2022 Photo Contest features eerie mushrooms, lightning flashes, and burned-down forests. The world is filled with breathtaking natural landscapes and displays of life in movement. And the recently announced winners of the Nature Conservancy’s annual Photo Contest provide many dazzling examples of both. This year’s contest...
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Amateur historian discovers 600-year-old English coin in Newfoundland
A rare gold coin found in Newfoundland, Canada, was minted in England in the 1420s — at least 70 years before European explorer John Cabot set foot in the region.
Phys.org
As the 8 billionth person is born, here's how Africa will shape the future of the planet's population
In mid-November 2022 the eight billionth person will be born, according to the United Nations. In its analysis of this milestone, the UN makes two key observations. The first is that the global population has been expanding at its slowest rate since 1950. The growth rate dropped below 1% in 2020, a trend that is likely to continue.
Scientists just found a hidden 6th mass extinction in Earth's ancient past
A global drop in oxygen levels about 550 million years ago led to Earth's first known mass extinction, new evidence suggests.
Phys.org
Vulnerable giants: Fractured skulls shed light on possible prehistoric hunting patterns
The remains of glyptodonts, a group of extinct giant armadillos, indicate that humans spread to South America earlier than previously assumed. Found in northwestern Venezuela, the fractured skulls could represent evidence of hunting by humans, says UZH paleontologist Marcelo Sánchez. Skilled human hunters are also likely to have contributed to pushing the large, heavily armored animals over the brink.
Phys.org
Number theorist may have proposed a solution to the Landau-Siegel zeros conjecture
Yitang Zhang, a number theorist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has posted a paper on arXiv that hints at the possibility that he may have solved the Landau-Siegel zeros conjecture. The paper has not yet been validated by anyone else at this time, and Zhang himself has yet to explain the purpose or even meaning of his paper.
Phys.org
Strong European support for space to combat climate crisis
Europe should demonstrate responsibility, leadership and autonomy in space—and its highest priority should be to address climate change, according to a poll of European citizens. Almost nine out of ten people questioned said that collecting insights on climate change and understanding what is happening on Earth should be the...
Phys.org
Health harms of mass shootings ripple across communities
A grim and familiar pattern has followed the parade of mass shootings across America. In their aftermath, the nation's attention focuses on the direct victims of the attacks, the dead and injured, their families and friends, and the witnesses. But a growing body of research reveals that the negative effects...
Phys.org
Tale of terroir: Porcini mushrooms evolved to local environment
The Dentinger Lab at the Natural History Museum of Utah has published a provocative new paper in the journal New Phytologist that describes their work with the much beloved mushroom, Boletus edulis, better known by gastronomers worldwide as the porcini. In the paper, Keaton Tremble and Bryn Dentinger, Ph.D., present...
Phys.org
They're doing their best: How these 3 neighborhood 'pests' deal with rainy days
Have you had a recent encounter with an animal you'd much rather avoid? As La Niña continues to give us rainy days, brush turkeys, bats, and cockroaches are emerging from their hide-outs. We often think of them as pests, but these animals are just trying their best to cope...
Phys.org
Remote undersea volcano likely erupting in Pacific Ocean
A volcano is likely erupting deep beneath the Pacific Ocean in the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, but scientists don't know for sure because it's so inaccessible. All indications are that the Ahyi Seamount began erupting in mid-October, the U.S. Geological Survey said Monday. The Northern Marianas are...
Phys.org
Global population hits 8 billion, but per-capita consumption is still the main problem
The world population has just hit a new record: 8 billion. As is often the case, there are heated debates about the planet's so-called "carrying capacity"—the total number of people who can live on Earth sustainably. Experts are generally divided into two camps. There are those who argue that we need to drastically reduce the human population to avoid ecological catastrophe. And then there are those who believe that technology will find smart solutions without any need to actively tackle the issue head-on.
