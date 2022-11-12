Increase in students taking AP exams after decline during pandemic

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) --After declining during the COVID pandemic, the number of Illinois high school students taking advanced placement exams has risen.

Erica Thieman who oversees curriculum and instruction for the Illinois State Board of Education, said more than 115,000 high school juniors and seniors took advanced placement exams this year.

That's a seven percent rise from last year, when numbers were still down because of the COVID pandemic, she said.

"2019 is kind of our benchmark as the last 'normal' year that we had, and this year was the first year since 2019 that we really show a solid rebound," Thieman said.

She said there was also an 18% increase in the number of students getting a score of three or higher on AP exams, allowing them to earn college credit.

There was also an increase in the number of minority students taking the tests, according to Thieman.

