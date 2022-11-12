ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

How to watch World Cup 2022 in the United States

For the first time in competition history, the 2022 Fifa World Cup will be held in November and December, with Qatar hosting.The United States return after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition in Russia.It was the first tournament that the United States men’s national team had missed since 1986, but Gregg Berhalter has guided his side back to the World Cup.The USA are in Group B alongside Iran, England and Wales, with every match from the tournament shown live in the United States.Here’s everything you need to know:When is the 2022 Fifa World Cup?The 2022 Fifa World Cup...
ESPN

Qatar authorities apologises for threatening Danish film crew at World Cup

Qatar's Supreme Committee said it has apologised after a Danish film crew were threatened by security staff live on air as they broadcast in the capital Doha ahead of the World Cup. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was speaking as part of a live broadcast when he was approached by security...
Post Register

Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Sporting News

Mexico World Cup squad 2022: Final 26-man roster selected for Qatar

Mexico national team manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino had been promising that there were not going to be many surprises in the list of players he named in the final roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The intrigue with El Tri came in the form of injuries, especially among the...
AFP

World Cup countdown enters final week with Qatar under microscope

The week-long countdown to the World Cup in Qatar began on Monday as the world's leading footballers focused their attention on one of the most controversial tournaments in history. Qatar announced its first arrests of World Cup ticket touts on Monday, with three foreign men detained outside official ticketing centres in Doha.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Iran include injured Sardar Azmoun in squad

Iran manager Carlos Queiroz has included injured forward Sardar Azmoun in his squad for the World Cup. Bayer Leverkusen's Azmoun has been out since suffering a calf injury in the warm-up the Champions League game against Porto on 4 October. Al Wakrah midfielder Omid Ebrahimi picked up a groin injury...
Clayton News Daily

Dua Lipa Responds to Rumors She's Performing at World Cup Ceremony in Qatar

Dua Lipa is clearing up speculation that she is performing at the opening ceremony for the Fifa World Cup later this month. In a statement shared to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Nov. 13, the British songstress shut down rumors about her potential appearance, telling her fans that the theories have no truth to them whatsoever.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup best bets, bracket picks, odds, draw, predictions: Soccer expert avoiding France in Qatar

France is back to defend their crown as the World Cup 2022 in Qatar gets underway on Sunday, Nov. 20. With superstar strikers Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann leading the charge up front and captain Hugo Lloris tending goal, Les Bleus are the obvious favorite in Group D going up against Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. But with some of the world's best teams ready to dethrone the champs from 2018, how does France stand up to the rest of the competition?
BBC

World Cup 2022: Tunisia beat Iran 2-0 in warm-up match

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Tunisia scored two second-half goals to beat Iran in a...
WBRE

First ever Olympic Esports Week to be held in Singapore

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The International Olympic Committee confirmed the first ever “Olympic Esports Week” will be held in Singapore between June 22 and 25 in 2023. According to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the event is being held in hopes of building the development of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement. The IOC says […]
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup predictions, picking every game: Lionel Messi, Argentina's path to the title

Only a few more sleeps until the World Cup kicks off on Nov. 20 but before we get to that point, what better time to try predicting the entire tournament than now?. From Austrailia to Wales, every game has been predicted and there may be enough in the squad to see the United States make the round of 16, but that comes with getting something from the opener against Wales. Find out how the last World Cup including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could end with my predictions:
BBC

World Cup 2022: Basque-born Inaki Williams driven to deliver for Ghana

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC World Service, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Not many black players have represented Athletic Bilbao nor have many Basques played...
InsideHook

Every FIFA World Cup 2022 Kit, Ranked

Secure the Stella and strap in for a wild ride: the World Cup is nearly here. The beautiful game’s biggest stage is back (albeit six months later than die-hards and hooligans might have hoped), and, with it, billions of fanatics watching in awestruck wonder as mega-star athletes from the like of Real Madrid and Manchester City carry their nations on their backs to global footballing conquest.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Team Guides, Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

It has been 20 years since Brazil last won the World Cup. As the No. 1-ranked team in the world, it is certainly a favorite to win it all in Qatar. Four years ago, Seleção relied too much on Neymar and lost to Belgium in the quarterfinal, but with a deep roster of stars who play in the world's top leagues, Tite's team is expected to make it out of the group unscathed.
