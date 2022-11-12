Read full article on original website
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Student organizations react to 2022 Midterm Elections, DeWine and Vance victoriesThe LanternOhio State
Yes, Florida Has Snow Tubing. Sort Of.L. CaneFlorida State
This Florida State Park is one of the Best Places to See Wildlife Like Manatees and Offers Boat ToursL. CaneHomosassa, FL
You Can Find a Hippo Living at This Public Florida SpringUncovering FloridaHomosassa, FL
hernandosun.com
Ferrini and Mustangs gallop past Eagles in playoff game
The Mitchell Mustangs (8-3) defeated the Springstead Eagles (9-2) by a 35-21 margin at the Eagles’ Nest on Friday night. The matchup was part of the division 4S regional quarterfinal of the FHSAA State Championships tournament. It was also a rematch between the two talented teams. Having faced off...
Michael Clayton steps down as head football coach at Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla.- Just one year at the helm and the Michael Clayton era over with the Plant City Raiders has concluded. According to Plant City’s official football Twitter account, Clayton has stepped down as the team’s head coach after just one season. The Raiders went 3-7 in Clayton’s lone ...
hernandosun.com
Eagles shutout Leopards in their first boys soccer match of the season
The Springstead Eagles shutout Hernando High 8-0 on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, to kick off their season. The Eagles fell to Sunlake, Pasco County’s top-ranked team, 4-1 on Nov. 8. Both teams scored once in the first half, but Sunlake put away three in the second half. The Eagles...
Brooksville, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brooksville. The Hernando High School soccer team will have a game with Central High School - Brooksville on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00. The Citrus High School soccer team will have a game with Nature Coast Tech High School on November 14, 2022, 16:30:00.
businessobserverfl.com
World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
WCJB
North Marion High students react to teenager found dead in cemetery in Reddick
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) -After 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was found dead in a cemetery in Reddick, shockwaves rushed through North Marion High School. “There were people in the hallways that were just crying, like they couldn’t even talk,” said North Marion student Brayden Hawk. “It was loud crying, tears everywhere, they couldn’t even move.”
iheart.com
Meet Dana McKay, WFLA's New Morning Show Co-Host
Allow myself to introduce... myself. I'm Dana McKay, the new co-host of AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris and The Ryan Gorman Show. While I didn't grow up here in Florida, I consider Tampa Bay to be my home now. This is my third time moving to the Sunshine State and I have no plans to leave again. I live in Riverview with my husband Rick and our 10-year-old son Rocco. I also have an 18-year-old daughter, Kyla, who lives in Boston where she's a student at Emerson College.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
WFLA’s Jeff Berardelli named top local TV meteorologist in America
Jeff Berardelli, WFLA's chief meteorologist and climate specialist, has been named the top local TV meteorologist in the country by international media group Broadcasting + Cable.
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEver
A shot of the front entrance of PhoEver in Brooksville, Florida.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. For casual, cool atmosphere and a wide variety of Asian cuisine classics, PhoEver is the place to be. PhoEver Asian Cuisine in Brooksville, Florida has an extensive menu of amazing offerings, from their namesake pho, to fried goodies like wontons, egg rolls, and some of the best chicken dishes in town.
Mild start to the week, cold front arrives Wed.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s mostly cloudy and cool this morning with temperatures in the 60s across the area. The clouds will linger throughout the day, but a little bit of sunshine will peak through at times. Temperatures will warm up to near average with highs in the upper 70s. It’ll stay dry this afternoon […]
click orlando
Here are the top 10 ‘luckiest’ stores to buy lottery tickets in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you missed the chance to win big after the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed earlier this week, you still have a chance to try your luck in other ways. Data from the Florida Lottery shows the top 10 locations in Central Florida that...
Raymond James Stadium to be used as D-SNAP location in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, a new Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program location will be opening on Thursday, Nov. 17 in Hillsborough County. Families and individuals in need of food assistance can head to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa anytime...
City of Tampa replacing 80-year-old water pipe on West Columbus Drive.
The City of Tampa has kicked off construction to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive.
'Morally we cannot continue to stand by:' Tampa's Blended Festival is not going to happen
Headliners at Tampa's Blended Festival, set for Nov. 19-20, included The Chainsmokers and Nelly.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Missing 12-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Authorities have located a 12-year-old Tampa girl who was reported missing on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Florida Strawberry Festival announce 2023 concert lineup
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The entertainment lineup for the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival has been released. Twenty headline artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and it is one of the more popular attractions at the event. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m. at...
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
