UPDATE: Officials confirm 6 people died in Dallas airshow crash

UPDATE: The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed that six people died in saturday’s Wings Over Dallas Airshow, according to Judge Clay Jenkins .

UPDATE: According to NBCDFW, there were as many as six people involved in the Wings Over Dallas Airshow crash between a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra.

NBCDFW reported that the Bell P-63 Kingcobra would have been flown by just one person and the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress would have been crewed by 4 or 5 people. The planes were owned by the Commemorative Air Force, which hosts the Wings Over Dallas Airshow every year.

The exact number of victims wont be known until investigations into the crash are completed, according to NBCDFW.

DALLAS, Texas ( KETK ) – Two planes collided in mid-air at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow on Saturday, according to NBCDFW.

NBCDFW spoke to Morgan Curry, who witnessed the crash.

“It’s like literally as you looked up you saw the big plane and then you saw one of the little planes split off from the three and then as soon as it split off it’s like they just collided into each other and the little plane split the big plane in half. I honestly can’t believe that we witnessed that, like just standing here underneath it.” Morgan Curry

Dallas Fire Rescue reported the Dallas Executive Airport incident as an Alert 3-Aircraft Emergency, according to NBCDFW. They added that traffic is being diverted because US 76 is closed and that Dallas Executive Airport is also closed while the scene is investigated.

According to NBCDFW, the two planes were a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra. It’s not known if the pilots, crew or audience have been injured at this time.

Investigations from the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are pending at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



