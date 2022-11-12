Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Tri Cities Civil War Round Table welcomes author Chris Mackowski
KINGSPORT — Author Chris Mackowski will speak on “Decisions at Fredericksburg: 14 Critical Decisions that Shaped the Action” during this month’s Tri Cities Civil War Round Table meeting. Mackowski, whose latest book looks at the 14 critical decisions by leaders on both sides, will speak Monday,...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Courthouse, TCAT Elizabethton unite on food drive
ELIZABETHTON — Imagine having to make a choice between preparing for a successful future and dropping out of school to take a job because you are starving. That is the reality for enough students that the Tennessee Board of Regents has recognized the problem. For the past 24 years,...
Johnson City Press
City starting citizen-led study of Lynn Garden redevelopment plan
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to enter into a partnership to develop a corridor development plan for Lynn Garden Drive in an effort to help revitalize the area. “This will look for ways we can provide recommendations on a redevelopment standpoint,” Kingsport City Manager...
Johnson City Press
Area veterans treated to drive-thru lunch at Kingsport event
KINGSPORT — Although rain canceled many local outdoor events on Veterans Day on Friday, one Kingsport event turned into a moving experience on Saturday. The vehicles they were in "moved" through the line at a Veterans Day lunch drive-thru. Dozens of veteran heroes and their families dodged the lingering...
wjhl.com
3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair coming up this weekend in Kingsport
Michelle Tolbert gets us ready for the 3rd Annual Old Fashioned Christmas Fair taking place at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport!
Johnson City Press
Johnson County joins statewide November cleanup effort this Saturday
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County residents will be joining with others this month in participating in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “No Trash November.”. The Litter Pick-up Day is scheduled for Saturday. The Litter Chicks will provide bags and gloves to volunteers who will meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Dollar General on South Shady Street in Mountain City. From there, volunteers can choose an area in the county from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person is dead after a reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. The Bristol Virginia Police Department says officers were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Inez Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a man, identified as Randall L. Stiltner, 22 of Bristol, […]
Johnson City Press
Building community in Kingsport at Evelyn's Kitchen Table
The role of the server in the success of a restaurant is often underrated. Even the title itself is misleading. Servers do far more than tote food to the table. They are usually the diner’s first point of contact, helping to select the right seating location and setting the tone for the entire meal. Servers must know the menu inside and out, explaining daily features, accommodating special dietary requirements, and possessing inside information about the day’s most popular dishes and how many servings are left before they sell out.
Johnson City Press
Third West Ridge student soloes through FLIGHT Foundation
GREENEVILLE — On Oct 16, 16-year-old junior Lindsay Chapman became the third West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Lindsay received a solo scholarship from her parents, Jeff and Becky, and the State Partnership Grant.
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
wvlt.tv
Locker room assault sparks investigation at East Tenn. high school
GRAY, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Nov. 6, a parent whose son plays on the Daniel Boone High School football team, reported that her child had been assaulted by one of his teammates in the locker room. A full administrative investigation was launched by Washington County Schools, and school officials were...
Crash on I-26 E entrance ramp slowed traffic Wednesday morning
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Motorists experiencing delays on I-26 E heading into Johnson City due to a crash at the Gray entrance ramp. Washington County, Tennessee 911 tweeted that the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. Johnson City authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the crash. The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Smartway map […]
Kingsport Times-News
Teen Takeover: New bobcats join Bays Mountain Park family
Staff at Bays Mountain Park proudly announced two new members to the park family recently: a pair of bobcats that arrived on Oct. 24. Among the main attractions at the park are the various animals, including the wolves, raptors, deer and now bobcats, Carter and Cash, who should be available for park visitors to see by the holiday season.
Johnson City Press
Highland Ridge Properties opens in Elizabethton
Highland Ridge Properties, LLC, a new, full-service real estate office, is now open in downtown Elizabethton. Highland Ridge Properties, located at 114 S. Sycamore St., was established by Deborah Sutherland, a long-time Tri-Cities resident.
supertalk929.com
One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia
Preliminary information from the Bristol Virginia Police Department says a person shot during an incident at a home on Inez Avenue Tuesday afternoon has died from their injuries. Bristol Broadcasting was on the scene as a person who reportedly ran from the residence following the shooting was taken into custody...
993thex.com
Not Everyone In Annexation Area On Board, Traffic Big Concern In Gray Community
Later this week, Johnson City Commissioners will discuss on first reading, the largest annexation request they have ever considered, with recommended approval from the city’s planning commission. But not everyone near the 135 acre planned annexation in Gray, off of Sam Jenkins Road is sold on the plan. Several residents who spoke at a recent commission meeting voiced concerns over the additional traffic the annexation would bring to an already heavily traveled road near Daniel Boone High School and Ridgeview Elementary School. Commissioners will discuss the matter on first reading this Thursday. The measure needs approval on second reading before a public hearing is held on December 15.
Lynching memorial marker stolen in Wise Co.
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating the disappearance of a memorial marker outlining instances of lynching in Wise County. According to a social media post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a plaque titled “Lynching in America” was reported missing on Friday by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition. The […]
Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
wcyb.com
Juvenile injured in hunting accident in Washington County, Tennessee, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A juvenile sustained was injured in a hunting accident Monday morning, according to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office. The incident occurred on private property in the 1700 block of Boones Creek Road, according to police. Police said the juvenile was hurt when his...
