ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Bleav in Kentucky talks Vandy debacle and what’s next

Well, that wasn’t great. Saturday’s shocking loss to Vanderbilt is definitely among the program’s worst under Mark Stoops, and it doesn’t help that No. 1 Georgia is next on the schedule. It’s safe to say the program is at a bit of a crossroads, given how tough times have gotten after preseason expectations were sky-high.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Georgia game glance, odds and early prediction

Kentucky, coming off arguably the worst loss of Mark Stoops’ tenure in Lexington, is slated to host the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, who for the past two seasons have looked untouchable. The Cats and Dawgs have had two top-ranked matchups against each other since Mark Stoops and Kirby Smart...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Michigan State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Michigan State Spartans tonight at 7 pm ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app. While the Cats have already played in two regular-season games, this...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

What John Calipari Told Tom Izzo After Upset Loss

No. 4 Kentucky and unranked Michigan State faced off in a thrilling college basketball matchup on Tuesday night. The StateFarm Champions Classic game pitted two of college basketball's greatest coaches against one another: John Calapri vs. Tom Izzo. During his postgame press conference, Calipari revealed what he told Izzo on...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set

The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale comes next week vs. the Louisville Cardinals. On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, which will see the Cats and Cards face off on the SEC Network at 3 pm ET. This year’s edition of the Governor’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky NIL fan subscription service launched

Last week, the biggest news amongst the Big Blue Nation was NIL, and specifically how Kentucky football is falling behind on that front. In an effort to combat that, Kentucky Athletics has teamed up with Lexington-based NIL, Athlete Advantage. Together, the two announced “The 15 Club” on Monday, a fan subscription service that will help support Kentucky student-athletes.
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKRN

Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green

A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
News Channel Nebraska

What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?

Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy