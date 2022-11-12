Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online educational and historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
WLKY.com
Could Kentucky legalize sports betting in 2023? Hear from House, Senate GOP leaders
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's top two GOP leaders from the House and Senate remain divided on sports betting's prospects. Speaker of the House David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers both appeared Monday on a panel for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce's annual Legislative Preview Conference in Lexington. The...
WKRN
Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling Green
A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph. Man in custody after high-speed chase in Bowling …. A Bowling Green man is in jail after police said he led officers on a high-speed chase going over 100+ mph.
fox56news.com
2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
News Channel Nebraska
What is LASIK Eye Surgery Cost in Nashville, TN?
Originally Posted On: https://www.lasiknashville.net/what-is-lasik-eye-surgery-cost-in-nashville-tn/ The most common question when considering LASIK surgery in Nashville, TN is “How much does it cost?” We all know that the cost of Lasik eye surgery in Nashville is a major factor in our decision-making process. It is easy to get confused by the price for Lasik eye surgery in Nashville. There are so many options available online.
wnky.com
Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
