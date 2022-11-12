Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ysnlive.com
FROM SLEEPING ON THE SIDEWALK TO WALKING ON SUNSHINE
CRANBERRY, PA- “Keep it Fresh” was some advice that a young Youngstown entrepreneur received in his early days of starting a business. Since those words were uttered, Sean Pregibon has delivered freshness in his restaurants, and in nearly everything he touches. Pregibon’s entrepreneurial story began when he was...
WYTV.com
Adding modifications to the holidays for children with special needs
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – There are ways families can adapt the holidays to fit their needs. All of the lights, sounds and chaos around the holidays can be very stressful for kids with sensory issues. The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley shared advice to lessen the stress and add...
WYTV.com
Local collaboration provides college students with work attire
GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Thiel College students now have a place to access free work clothing for interviews and internships. Monday, Thiel College opened a free career closet in its student center. It’s in memory of Professor David Miller, who always kept spare dress clothes in his office to...
Festive craft show happening in Austintown
A festive event happening in Austintown Sunday. It's the Holiday Market and Craft Show.
WYTV.com
Diocese to stop newspaper after 78 years in print
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For 78 years, the Youngstown Catholic Diocese has kept its parishioners informed via The Catholic Exponent newspaper. But times have changed. Newspapers aren’t what they used to be, which is why The Catholic Exponent will cease publication, and a new way of keeping parishioners informed will begin.
WYTV.com
Local effort collecting Christmas gifts for kids in need
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local church is part of a larger organization that collects Christmas gifts for children around the world. The Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Raccoon Road in Austintown is one of the many drop-off sites for “Operation Christmas Child.” It’s an organization that collects shoe boxes filled with hygiene products, clothes, toys and school supplies.
WYTV.com
Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Health care experts around Ohio say children’s hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year. It’s something healthcare officials and even parents have been noticing for weeks, thanks to a pair of viruses spreading at the same time.
WYTV.com
2022 Youngstown Christmas Tree delivered
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown’s 2022 Christmas tree is now in place. With city police leading the way, crews hauled the blue spruce from Austintown Tuesday to Central Square. The tree will soon be decorated, with local businesses getting involved. “All of the businesses in...
WYTV.com
Bald eagle encounter in Lake Milton brings serenity
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer in Lake Milton shared his encounter with a bald eagle at the lake. Bill Mcle said he’s lived in Lake Milton his whole life and was sitting on his late grandfather’s dock on Tuesday to clear his head and “gain peace of mind” when a bald eagle swooped down and perched on the shore next to him for a drink, just a few feet away.
Local drive-thru food giveaway to feed 1,500 families
Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project, along with The Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, is sponsoring the giveaway.
WYTV.com
Community supports local girl with inoperable tumor
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Hannah Strong Foundation hosted a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at Boardman Park to support her treatment. Hannah Tringhese is 12 years old and has an inoperable brain tumor. The Christmas-themed spaghetti dinner is raising money for her ongoing medical treatments. In addition to...
WFMJ.com
Wahlburgers coming to Austintown
A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown of Youngstown, Ohio was inspired to run for office because he wanted to make a difference in his community. After losing his first race, his community urged him to run again, and now he's been mayor for two terms. Brown claims that Youngstown invented grit. His...
WYTV.com
Local biker group revs up Turkey Trot preparations
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As the Thanksgiving holiday draws near, a local biker group is revving up to do their part to fight hunger in the Mahoning Valley. Tony “Bear” Landis and his biker buddies will ride to a local grocery store, buy all they can, then deliver it to the Youngstown Rescue Mission for Thanksgiving.
27 First News
Unlimited bargains and holiday finds in Columbiana
COLUMBIANA, Oh – If you’re looking for a huge inventory of quality furniture and great holiday finds, head to Bargains Unlimited Furniture in Columbiana. You won’t wait months to get your furniture at Bargains Unlimited Furniture because you can simply buy it and take it home today.
Cleveland teenager dies in Warren Friday night
A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.
WYTV.com
Ice rink opens near Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just in time for colder temperatures, the ice rink opens Tuesday at DeBartolo Commons. The first skate at the mall is set for 4 p.m. It’ll cost you $12 for adults and $10 for kids. You can bring your own skates, or rent them there for $4.
WYTV.com
Mercer PSP hosting holiday toy drive
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police in Mercer County are collecting toys for the holidays. You can drop off new, unwrapped gifts in the lobby of their station in Mercer. It’s on Franklin Road. All the toys will go to kids in the Shenango Valley. You can drop off...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Youngstown, OH
Youngstown is a breath of fresh air from the traditional cityscape scene and luxury. This city is the seat of Mahoning County, Ohio. It is also a vibrant travel destination that exceeds every tourist’s expectations. Known primarily for its entertainment centers and recreational spots, this city is a central...
Mohawk Area School District teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are investigating claims of invasion of privacy in the Mohawk Area School District.KDKA-TV has learned Mohawk school police contacted state police in New Castle after talking to the three female students. They came forward, claiming a male teacher took inappropriate pictures in the classroom of their upper body without their consent.One parent and a recent high school graduate said they heard about the allegations of a teacher taking pictures with some type of tablet. State police are in the early stages of the investigation and plan to conduct interviews as early as Wednesday.They will review any surveillance video inside the schools and look for any evidence to see if the pictures exist.Two parents said the district did not notify families officially about the investigation. Superintendent Mike Leitera and the school board president did not return calls for comment on Tuesday. Another school board member refused to comment.It's unclear if this teacher is on leave while this investigation is underway. Invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor crime.
Comments / 0