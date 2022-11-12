ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street

A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
OAKLAND, CA
At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Hwy 17

A highway fatality was reported Sunday night along southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County west of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the Bear Creek Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. and southbound...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street

SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
SAN MATEO, CA
Fatal Collision Closes Highway 4 In Bay Point

The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday that has closed state Highway 4 in the community of Bay Point in Contra Costa County. Officers responded to a 3:58 a.m. report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. The...
BAY POINT, CA
One Killed And One Injured In Sunday And Monday Night Shootings

Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OAKLAND, CA
The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes

Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career.  Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.”  Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

