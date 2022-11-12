Read full article on original website
SFGate
No. 17 San Diego State beats Stanford for first time, 74-62
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half and No. 17 San Diego State beat Stanford for the first time, 74-62 on Tuesday night. The Aztecs (3-0) never trailed to improve to 1-4 in the series. “We play pretty hard against...
Bay Area high school football team ends blowout loss with wild cheap shot
The program has come under scrutiny for unsportsmanlike conduct before.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Bay Area home builder Veev lays off 30% of employees
The San Mateo-based company uses technology to produce cost-efficient prefab walls for construction.
Weather models hint at chance of rain in SF Bay Area next week
Weather models show a cold front from the Gulf of Alaska dropping down into Northern California.
It’s time to double down on tourism to save San Francisco
Alex Bastian, the president and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco, on how tourism can uniquely revive the city.
SFGate
Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street
A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
SFGate
At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Hwy 17
A highway fatality was reported Sunday night along southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County west of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the Bear Creek Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. and southbound...
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Asana, San Francisco startup co-founded by Facebook co-founder, lays off 150
The company announced it would lay off 9% of its staff Tuesday.
SFGate
Police Urge Public To Avoid 500 Block Of Maple Street
SAN MATEO (BCN) San Mateo police urge the public to avoid the area near the 500 block of Maple Street early Tuesday, as officers serve a search warrant at a nearby home. In a 5:01 a.m. news release, police urge the public nearby the area to remain inside until further notice.
Teen arrested after allegedly bringing loaded gun to Silicon Valley high school
A student allegedly brought a loaded gun to a Silicon Valley high school Thursday, officials said.
SFGate
Fatal Collision Closes Highway 4 In Bay Point
The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision early Wednesday that has closed state Highway 4 in the community of Bay Point in Contra Costa County. Officers responded to a 3:58 a.m. report of a collision in the eastbound lanes of the highway near the San Marco Boulevard off-ramp. The...
Napa Valley winemaker arrested on suspicion of gun, drug possession
He was taken into custody on suspicion of three felony gun charges and a misdemeanor drug charge.
SFGate
One Killed And One Injured In Sunday And Monday Night Shootings
Oakland police are investigating two shootings from Sunday and Monday evenings, one of which was fatal. Police were called to the 1100 block of 90th Avenue, just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Officers found a victim with at least one gunshot wound and attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes
Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career. Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.” Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: Santa Clara County Violated State Law, Could Face Lawsuit
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision--which happened behind closed doors--violated the state's transparency law. In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Rosen said the board twice...
San Francisco voters back Prop. M, a vacancy tax on landlords
The ballot measure is a warning shot to landlords, with some notable carve-outs.
Mother, son and dog die in fire at Bay Area townhouse complex
A third person escaped the flames and was treated at the scene.
