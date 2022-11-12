Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leaker Centro suspended as Nintendo cracks down
Popular Pokemon leaker Centro has been suspended from Twitter as Nintendo has begun cracking down on Scarlet & Violet leaks leading up to the game’s release. The time is finally here, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are set to release on November 18, and fans around the world are anxiously awaiting to begin their exploration of the Gen 9 Paldea region.
dexerto.com
Pokemon cartridge vending machine is a Game Boy fan’s dream
A Reddit user recently stumbled across a Game Boy cartridge vending machine in a mall, one filled with Pokemon game cartridges. Developer Game Freak produced ten Pokemon games for the Game Boy consoles, debuting internationally with the release of Pokemon Red and Blue in 1998 on the Game Boy. Nintendo...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends pro HisWattson worried it will “end up like Titanfall” amid rampant cheating
Apex Legends pro Jacob ‘HisWattson’ McMillin has expressed concern that the BR could “end up like Titanfall” amid more cheating problems in the ongoing Season 15. HisWattson has forged a reputation as one of Apex Legends’ most talented players, recently moving out of his trailer as a result of his breakout year on Twitch.
dexerto.com
Pokemon TCG Live beta finally hits US with global launch
The long-awaited Pokemon TCG Live beta is finally available in the US as the company has officially launched the app globally. More than nine months after its initial announcement, the beta for Pokemon TCG Live is officially available worldwide. As the first mention of the new Pokemon TCG online game...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players rage over “ridiculous” Ursaluna evolution requirements
Pokemon Go players who missed the opportunity to evolve their Urasaring into an Ursaluna on Teddiursa Community Day are now raging at the ridiculous requirements for its Hisuian evolution. Teddiursa Community Day was on November 12 introducing the Hisuain evolution of Ursaing into Pokemon Go. And as a bonus, players...
dexerto.com
Who is Uplink in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend and abilities
You may have heard of the leaked legend Uplink for Apex Legends, but wondered if this character is ever releasing. Here, we dive into everything we know about the mysterious character, including how he ties into the game’s story and whether we’ll see him released as a Legend in the battle royale.
dexerto.com
Mande stunned as Apex Legends hacker leaks Wraith Prestige skin in-game
Apex Legends star Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek was unknowingly one of the first to see the leaked Wraith Prestige skin properly in-game after a hacker crashed his lobby and showcased it to thousands on Twitch. It’s not a well-kept secret Wraith is getting Apex Legends’ next Prestige skin. The...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs confirm new support hero and release date after Ramattra
The Overwatch 2 developers have confirmed that the next hero to join the roster after Ramattra will be a support. Ramattra, the highly-anticipated tank hero will join the roster when Season 2 begins on December 6, but Blizzard is already teasing the next support to be released after him. Speaking...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers slam Niantic’s “worthless” Zorua apology gift box
Pokemon Go trainers are slamming Niantic after they issued a “worthless” free box to apologize for issues with Zorua’s initial launch. On October 25, Niantic began introducing Zorua into Pokemon Go by making the creature spawn before and after Shuppet Spotlight Hour. However, it was quickly removed...
dexerto.com
Where to find Rocket League Octane cars in Fortnite
Rocket League’s Octane vehicle has finally made its way into Battle Royale mode in Fortnite, meaning you can zoom around the Island while taking out opponents. Here’s where to find one. Fortnite is known for its endless list of high-profile crossovers and collaborations, so it’s not too surprising...
dexerto.com
How are Marvel Snap cards designed? Ben Brode breaks down dev process
What exactly goes into making a new card for Marvel Snap? With hundreds of variables to account for, game-changing interactions to balance around, and dozens of Locations in the mix, there’s plenty to keep in mind when designing new additions. Ben Brode joined Dexerto to reveal how Second Dinner gets the job done.
dexerto.com
Crash Bandicoot tops huge Super Smash Bros poll as most-requested fighter in new game
Crash Bandicoot has beaten out Halo’s Master Chief and Dante from Devil May Cry to be the most-requested fighter for the next Super Smash Bros game after Ultimate. Smash Ultimate broke the internet with its numerous incredible fighter reveals ending with Sora from Kingdom Hearts joining the roster, but fans have even higher hopes for the next game.
dexerto.com
Best Lachmann Sub Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks
The Lachmann Sub, better known as the iconic MP5, is one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2. If you’re wondering how to set the weapon up in Al Mazrah, we’ve got the best Lachmann Sub loadout for you to try. Warzone 2 has finally arrived, and millions...
dexerto.com
Simple Kiriko trick lets Overwatch 2 support hero block headshot damage
Overwatch 2 players have discovered a very powerful trick with Kiriko that lets the sneaky support hero block headshot damage coming her way without the use of Protection Suzu. Kiriko is the newest Overwatch hero, and she’s already proven herself to be quite meta at the highest levels of play...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players demand aim assist nerf as controller pros dominate ALGS
Apex Legends pros who use controller have been dominating the new ALGS season in North America, however some players want to use it as a force for change. The debate between controller and keyboard/mouse dominance has been raging among gamers for years, but it’s further been put under the microscope in recent years.
dexerto.com
Everything in MultiVersus Season 2: New characters, Game of Thrones map, more
MultiVersus Season 2 brings even more new characters to the successful fighter along with a slew of gameplay changes and fresh content. We’ve put together everything there is to know about MultiVerusus Season 2. The rise of MultiVersus has been one of 2022s greatest success stories. Warner Bros. Smash-inspired...
dexerto.com
How to watch Fortnite Fracture event: Chapter 3 finale schedule, streams, more
Fortnite Chapter 3 is drawing to a close much sooner than anyone anticipated as the Fracture event has now been locked in. From when it kicks off to how you can tune in, here’s everything you need to know. While Fortnite Chapter 3 hasn’t been everyone’s cup of tea,...
dexerto.com
TFT patch 12.22 notes: Double Treasure Dragon, mega tank buffs
TFT patch 12.22 — the final update for Dragonlands — is now here. Riot lets their hair down for these last patches, and this is no exception. The developers are sending Set 7 out with a bang by adding a second Treasure Dragon, buffing tanks, and more.
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 6 review: A time-loop creates too much tension
Chainsaw Man Episode 6 has a fun enough concept, though the tension is often taken too far with frustrating characters. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s finally arrived on Crunchyroll, with Episode 6 now here. The plot is described as...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends has a new lowest-picked legend as Crypto overtakes
Crypto has finally moved up the rankings and is no longer the lowest-picked character in Apex Legends, but who’s taken his place?. Arriving all the way back in Season 3 of Apex Legends, Crypto has never managed to retain a high pick rate since joining the roster. His extremely...
Comments / 0