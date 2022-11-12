ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football playoffs roundup: Avitia runs Hueneme to first semifinal in 24 years

By Joe Curley and Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
Aiden Avitia and his offensive line are running Hueneme High football to history.

The 5-foot-9 junior running back rushed for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries as the Vikings earned their first sectional semifinal berth in 24 years Friday night.

Junior tight end Oswaldo Collazo also caught a touchdown pass in Hueneme’s 26-14 win at Santa Ana Valley in the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 quarterfinals.

“Aiden has been the dude,” Hueneme coach Ryan Frazier said. “We’re riding him, man. He’s carried the load and led us to victory.”

Behind his offensive line of Joshua Rodriguez-Mcharg, Oscar Villafana, Yahir Gomez, Juan Lopez, and Christian Isidoro, Avitia has rushed for a total 453 yards and five touchdowns in two playoff wins.

Hueneme (6-6) will visit Cerritos-Valley Christian in the semifinals this Friday.

The Vikings last reached the semifinals in 1998, when they won the Pacific View League and defeated Righetti and San Marcos in the Division IV playoffs.

More coverage:

“The boys understand what’s at stake,” Frazier said. “They’re excited. They’re all just enjoying the moment now and ready for another game.”

Even though it scored 26 straight points after falling behind 7-0 on Mario Trujillo’s 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, Hueneme had to work for it.

“It was a physical game on both sides of the ball,” Frazier said. “They were a big, physical team. They had some size on their (defensive) line that gave our passing game problems.”

Santa Ana Valley's defensive line batted down as many as six passes from the pocket.

“It made us have to move the pocket around to get some better throwing lanes,” Frazier said.

Avitia’s 11-yard TD run pulled the Vikings even just before halftime. His 25-yard burst gave Hueneme its first lead, 13-7, late in the third quarter.

Collazo’s 10-yard TD reception from junior Josiah Sanchez pushed Hueneme’s lead to 19-7 early in the fourth quarter. Avitia added a 29-yard scoring run to put the game away, 26-7, midway through the fourth quarter.

Joseph Kraus and Xavier Mendoza had interceptions to lead the Hueneme defense and Matthew Perez ended the game with a sack.

Hueneme is now the last 11-man football team from Ventura County left in the postseason.

“It’s just crazy to be the last ones at the end of the day,” Frazier said.

CALABASAS 35, RAMONA 14

Jerry McGee hauled in a touchdown pass from Alonzo Contreras on the game's first play and later returned a punt 63 yards for a score as the Coyotes dominated the road game in the quarterfinals of the Division 6 playoffs.

Contreras also hooked up with Domata Peko Jr. on a touchdown pass and Luke Peffer scored on a 95-yard interception return.

Third-seeded Calabasas (8-4) plays at San Jacinto in the semifinals this Friday.

SAN JACINTO 51, OAK PARK  32

After garnering a berth as at-large entry from the Canyon League, the Eagles' season ends at 7-5 with road loss in quarterfinal round of Division 6 playoffs. San Jacinto improves to 10-2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8SPo_0j8h6Quz00

Rowan Heidt, Landon Holmes, Jaden Brown and Kadyn Parr scored touchdowns for Oak Park.

ARROWHEAD CHRISTIAN 14, SANTA PAULA 13

Santa Paula’s bid for its first sectional semifinal in 50 years came up agonizingly short Friday night in Redlands.

Host Redlands-Arrowhead Christian blocked Santa Paula’s potential game-tying PAT with 1:10 to play as the Cardinals fell in the Division 13 quarterfinals.

Santa Paula’s season ends at 7-5.

“That was not easy,” Santa Paula coach Mike Montoya said. “It was a roller coaster of emotions.”

Senior quarterback Marcus Castaneda threw two touchdown passes, hitting Bryce Zavala for a 60-yard scoring strike on the game’s second play and Justen Zamudio on an 8-yard slant with 1:10 to play.

“We came through when we needed to with that last drive,” Montoya said. “There were two minutes left and we didn’t have any timeouts. Marcus did a good job of making good decisions.”

Arrowhead Christian (8-4) tied the game, 7-7, on Mason Lackey’s 2-yard TD run late in the second quarter and took a 14-7 lead on Connor Thuilliez’s 11-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals were vying to become the first Santa Paula team to reach a semifinal since the 1972 team fell to La Mirada-Neff, 13-12, on a disputed 2-point conversion in the Division 2A playoffs.

“I can’t say enough about these kids,” Montoya said. “They played with heart and they never gave up. You can’t ask for anything more from your players. I’m very proud.”

For more coverage of local high school sports, follow @vcspreps on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: High school football playoffs roundup: Avitia runs Hueneme to first semifinal in 24 years

