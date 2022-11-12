ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

mwcconnection.com

Cowboys rally, beat Rams to complete Trophy Sweep

The Paniolo, Bridger Rifle, and Bronze Boot trophies will all reside in Laramie this season. The Wyoming Cowboys found a way, yet again, to beat one of their biggest rivals on Saturday night, defeating the Colorado State Rams 14-13 in an ever-so-close finish to the 2022 Border War. When the...
LARAMIE, WY
mwcconnection.com

Mountaintop View 11-16-22. Nevada notes, Ram wins, Aggie Funk, Danielson Broyles Award, Rankings

It’s hump day, and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site. Chris Murray tackles some of the more noteworthy topics in this post. DT James Hansen was taken off the field on a stretcher last game but could be healthy enough to play this coming week. QB Shane Illingworth was also banged up and left the game but appears fine as well. Coach Wilson wasn’t as confident about RB Devonte Lee, who reaggravated his injury.
LOGAN, UT
94kix.com

The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History

Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston

CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
LARAMIE, WY
94kix.com

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?

Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins

The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
DENVER, CO
Westword

This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten

A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light

Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home

Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence in Elizabeth, affidavits in the case said. Gabby Easterwood reports. Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home. Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence...
ELIZABETH, CO
99.9 KEKB

What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?

Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
COLORADO STATE

