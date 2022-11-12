Read full article on original website
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overheadRoger MarshLoveland, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
mwcconnection.com
Cowboys rally, beat Rams to complete Trophy Sweep
The Paniolo, Bridger Rifle, and Bronze Boot trophies will all reside in Laramie this season. The Wyoming Cowboys found a way, yet again, to beat one of their biggest rivals on Saturday night, defeating the Colorado State Rams 14-13 in an ever-so-close finish to the 2022 Border War. When the...
mwcconnection.com
Mountaintop View 11-16-22. Nevada notes, Ram wins, Aggie Funk, Danielson Broyles Award, Rankings
It’s hump day, and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site. Chris Murray tackles some of the more noteworthy topics in this post. DT James Hansen was taken off the field on a stretcher last game but could be healthy enough to play this coming week. QB Shane Illingworth was also banged up and left the game but appears fine as well. Coach Wilson wasn’t as confident about RB Devonte Lee, who reaggravated his injury.
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much fell around the state
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn, but it feels like winter across most of Colorado. While frigid temperatures sit over the state, an overnight storm dropped more than 4 inches of snow across parts of the Denver metro area. The highest snow totals reported Tuesday morning were...
This Colorado city ranks as one of the worst in US for potholes
A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.
94kix.com
The Oldest Building In Colorado Has 163 Years Of Epic History
Up and down the Front Range and all over the state of Colorado, there are new builds popping up everywhere. Especially here in Northern Colorado, it seems like no matter where you look in Larimer and Weld Counties there are new neighborhoods sprouting up, shopping centers, retail, Amazon warehouses and a lot more.
cowboystatedaily.com
Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
This $2.1 Million Fort Collins Home is Hiding an Indoor Pool
Living in Northern Colorado is excellent. However, not being close to the Old Town vibe of Fort Collins is something I miss a bit as it is a jaunt to drive up there to have dinner. It would be nice to live in the middle of it all. This home...
coloradosun.com
The same adopted child in Colorado could get $1,000 of monthly subsidies, or none. The deciding factor? Where they live.
Arnett’s son, 13, during behavioral therapy on the swings at his home in Dacono. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) Chapter Index: Chapter One | Chapter Two | Chapter Three | Chapter Four | Chapter Five | Chapter Six | Chapter Seven. Expenses were not top...
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
capcity.news
Multiple crashes amid flash freezing, high winds on I-80 in Wyoming; various closures from Laramie to Evanston
CASPER, Wyo. — Multiple crashes and slide-offs have occurred Thursday along Interstate 80 in Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. There have been reports of flash freezing, high winds and reduced visibility in areas of I-80 on Thursday afternoon, and road conditions are expected to continue deteriorating as winds pick up, WYDOT said at around noon.
35 years later: Remembering the Stapleton Airport crash of Flight 1713
DENVER — Joseph Pietrafeso spent more than 40 years working for Continental and United Airlines, some of that at the old Stapleton Airport in Denver, and one particular day sticks out in his mind: Nov. 15, 1987. It was snowing, with freezing temperatures, when Pietrafeso, who now lives in...
94kix.com
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
Westword
This Is How Bad Denver Car Thefts Have Gotten
A new report from the Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force (C-MATT) reveals that car thefts are increasing in Denver, already rated the worst city in the country in 2021. And the same goes for Colorado, which was the top state for the crime in the U.S. last year. The number...
EDITORIAL: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
Colorado Police Will Cite You for Driving With Snow on Your Car
Colorado has a lot to offer in the winter, from skiing to sledding to snowy mountain cabins. However, there are downsides to colder weather in Centennial State. You'll have to be more careful on the roads, pack on extra layers of clothing, and get up early to clean off your car on a snowy day.
Film 'Amache Rose' brings dark Colorado history into the light
Denver Film Festival is highlighting several movies focused on Colorado, including one that centers on a plant that's revealing the history of a people. In a green house at the Denver Botanic Gardens, a mystery is unfolding. "We still haven't gotten them to bloom here on site," said Billy Kanaly, producer with Denver Botanic Films. These roses were found on the site of the Amache Internment Camp in southeastern Colorado. "The rose doesn't actually exist naturally in that environment, so we know they have to been planted by the Japanese-American people during World War II," Kanaly explained. Kanaly made a...
KDVR.com
Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home
Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence in Elizabeth, affidavits in the case said. Gabby Easterwood reports. Counterfeit money uncovered at Elizabeth home. Two men were arrested after an investigation into counterfeit money uncovered several criminal activities at a residence...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
1037theriver.com
You Could be the Owner of a Big, Blue Barndominium in Wellington
Were you born in a barn? Nope, but I want to live in a barndominium. It seems that there are more and more barndominiums that keep popping up for sale in the state of Colorado. Today we are highlighting one that is big and blue in the town of Wellington,...
