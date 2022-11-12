It’s hump day, and a weekend full of games is coming. To get there a bit quicker, take a look at today’s links, plus the content coming your way on our site. Chris Murray tackles some of the more noteworthy topics in this post. DT James Hansen was taken off the field on a stretcher last game but could be healthy enough to play this coming week. QB Shane Illingworth was also banged up and left the game but appears fine as well. Coach Wilson wasn’t as confident about RB Devonte Lee, who reaggravated his injury.

LOGAN, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO