Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas StationTravel MavenRoseland, VA
Jerry Falwell Jr's former pool attendant Giancarlo Granda has a Hulu documentary and also written a bookCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLynchburg, VA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Virginia LakeTravel MavenMonroe, VA
Related
UB hoops loses at ranked UConn, women get 1st win with coach Becky Burke
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After splitting a pair of home games to begin the season, UB lost 84-64 in its basketball road opener Tuesday night at nationally-ranked UConn. UConn (3-0) entered the AP poll this week at No. 25 and are the third team receiving votes outside the coaches top 25. The game at the […]
ubbulls.com
Bulls to Face Nationally Ranked UConn on Tuesday Night
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team (1-1, 0-0 MAC) will play the nationally ranked UConn Huskies (2-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Tuesday evening. The Huskies come in at No. 25 in the AP Top-25 poll receiving 124 points. In the Coaches Poll, UConn came in at No. 28 as they received 46 points. The game can be watched on CBS Sports Network with tip-off starting at 7 p.m. from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn.
darientimes.com
Jeff Jacobs: Foran high school football star plays the tuba for the band at halftime
MILFORD — The undefeated Foran football team will be on the road for its much-anticipated regular season finale against crosstown rival and once-beaten Jonathan Law. Joe Gaetano, fourth in the state in receiving yardage, will be there with his beret. At halftime. In the marching band. Playing the tuba.
darientimes.com
Opinion: Wilbur Cross should invest in a first-rate grass field — not a synthetic field
How is it that towns are still proposing synthetic turf fields? New Haven is now such a town — with Wilbur Cross High School contemplating pulling up their grass field and putting down a synthetic turf field. Do they not care that in the middle of a plastic epidemic...
connect-bridgeport.com
Tickets for Bridgeport, Martinsburg Class AAA Quarterfinal Clash Available to Purchase Online
Tickets for the Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Cobourn Field in Martinsburg between No. 6 Bridgeport and the No. 3 Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be available to purchse digitally only. Tickets can be purchased HERE.
sheltonherald.com
The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll (Week 11): Southington (not West Haven) is No. 1 in indecisive vote
For the second week in a row, the No. 1 team in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll lost in overtime. Guess who’s back on top?. Its double-overtime loss to Maloney apparently forgiven and forgotten once Maloney itself lost on Thursday, Southington returns to the top of the rankings, though by very nearly the slimmest of margins.
Colchester Resident Wins $390K In CT State Lottery
A Connecticut resident claimed a $390,000 lottery prize. New London County resident Gary Beaulieu, of Colchester, won a "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Gibbs, located at 299 South Main St. in Colchester, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Nov. 14. Other notable winners announced on Monday include:
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
CT state House race goes into recount
Recount Monday for Connecticut State House race in which Southington Democrat Chris Poulos leads Republican Tony Morrison by just six votes.
Missing East Hartford man found dead in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A missing 79-year-old man from East Hartford was found dead in Glastonbury on Sunday. Howard Wilmes was reported missing by his family on Saturday, according to police. There are no signs of criminal activity at this time. The Glastonbury Police Department is in charge of the investigation.
fox61.com
Hartford announces $1 million Small Business Investment Fund
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday the city will use $1 million from a small business investment fund to help small businesses grow and prosper. It is no secret that new businesses are making downtown Hartford their home, especially in downtown Hartford. This new grant program is for businesses that have been open and operating for at least a year.
earnthenecklace.com
Tony Terzi Leaving Fox 61: Where Is the Hartford News Anchor Going?
To say Tony Terzi is just a news anchor on Fox 61 is an understatement. The long-time journalist has not only reported occurrences on WTIC-TV, but he is part of the station’s legacy with his father—veteran journalist Al Terzi. Now the younger Terzi is taking his career in a different direction. Tony Terzi announced he is leaving Fox 61 in November 2022. Hartford residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if they will see him in broadcasting again. Find out what Tony Terzi said about his departure from WTIC Fox 61 here.
Med Board Fines Waterbury Doc $10,000, Reprimands Two Licenses
The state Medical Examining Board on Tuesday reprimanded two doctors, including fining a Waterbury doctor $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high doses of narcotics to a patient. In addition to the fine and reprimand, the board also placed the medical license of the Waterbury physician, Dr. Philip A. Mongelluzzo Jr., on...
darientimes.com
Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
darientimes.com
Fairfield recount in 134th race shows Keitt ahead, Trumbull looms
FAIRFIELD — The first half of a recount of the race for state representative for the 134th District is complete, and shows Democratic candidate Sarah Keitt ahead of Republican Meghan McCloat by 40 votes. That is a slightly narrower margin than the 44-vote margin in Fairfield from Election Night.
darientimes.com
Jonathan L. Wharton (opinion): Where were CT’s urban voters last week?
So much has been said about last week’s elections, but more so on the national and state levels. Our United States Congress remains in distress as to which party will be in the majority. But it will likely be resolved this coming week, or next month at this rate.
Middletown mayor’s chief of staff apologizes following DUI arrest
The chief of staff for Middletown's mayor is apologizing following her DUI arrest.
fox61.com
Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
A look at the future of Waterford’s once-thriving Crystal Mall
Malls are closing across the country, including in Connecticut. The Crystal Mall in Waterford is looking quieter and emptier each day.
zip06.com
North Branford Voters Pull for Republicans on Nov. 8
NORTH BRANFORD - North Branford voters showed their Republican roots on Nov. 8, with all GOP candidates -- from the Governor’s race down ballot to the local Judge of Probate race -- favored by the majority of registered voters coming to the town’s 3 polling places. Of North...
