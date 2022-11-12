ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Lakes, NJ

Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season

Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
Devils’ Vitek Vanecek ‘hopes he can be better,’ despite dominating in win over Canadiens

Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek didn’t miss a step. Despite not playing since last Thursday, the 26-year-old netminder shined in New Jersey’s 5-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday, recording 25 saves on 26 shots and denying eight high danger chances from a hot Montreal offense. Fifteen of Vanecek’s 25 saves came in the first period – which, as his teammates admit, ended up saving them because of their sluggish start.
N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say

New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible

More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
