Mountain Lakes vs. Weequahic: North 1, Group semifinal football preview
If it is true that we learn wisdom from failure much more than from success, then Weequahic may be the one wearing the wizard’s cap against Mountain Lakes when those two teams battle Saturday morning for the third time in the last 13 months. Weequahic overpowered Mountain Lakes, 22-8,...
No. 19 West Orange vs. No. 17 Passaic Tech: North, Group 5 football semifinal preview
This is Round 2 for Passaic Tech and West Orange in 2022, only this time with considerably more at stake and at least one significant addition to the cast. Passaic Tech edged the Mountaineers, 12-6, in that cross-divisional Super Football Conference game Sept. 16, though did so without having to face veteran West Orange quarterback Amir Stewart.
No. 12 Caldwell vs. Westwood: North, Group 2 football semifinal preview
Westwood has been quite impressive by the numbers this season on the way to building an 11-0 record and winning the program’s sixth sectional title. Take, for example, the 3,030 rushing yards the Cardinals have amassed, or the staggering 36-5 margin of victory they have realized this season against those 11 opponents.
Edison vs. No. 3 Toms River North: South, Group 5 semifinal football preview
Undefeated Toms River North, New Jersey’s highest scoring and highest ranked public school team (No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20), squares off against Edison -- the biggest giant slayer of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South/Central Football Playoffs --Saturday, 5:30 p.m. at Cherokee High School in Marlton. Fans can watch...
Rutgers basketball: 6 early takeaways from opening week of season
Rutgers basketball finished the first week of the 2022-23 season unscathed. The Scarlet Knights defeated Columbia, Sacred Heart and UMass-Lowell by a combined 86 points, trailing for a total of one minute and 19 seconds across those three opening games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their first two victories over the Lions and the Pioneers was the largest combined margin of victory in the first two games of a season in program history, per NJ Advance Media research, and marked the first two-game stretch of wins by 30+ points over Division I opponents since the unforgettable 1975-76 Final Four season.
Final girls soccer Top 20 ranking for 2022: State title drama leads to new No. 1
Westfield find ways to avoid a loss all season and held the No. 1 spot for the entire year until today. Now, that place at the top is changing hands and Freehold Township is here to take it. The Patriots ran the gauntlet in Group 4 and took on Ridgewood...
No. 13 Holy Spirit vs. No. 4 Red Bank Catholic: Non-Public B semifinal football preview
Defending Non-Public B champion Red Bank Catholic is playing its best football of 2022.
North Carolina’s Simeon Wilcher, Duke’s Mackenzie Mgbako sign Letters of Intent together at Roselle Catholic
Duke and North Carolina might hate each other during college basketball season, but two of their future players signed their National Letters of Intent together on Tuesday at Roselle Catholic High School. North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher and Duke-bound wing Mackenzie Mgbako both signed together at the school, as did...
Devils stomp Canadiens 5-1, win 10th straight game | 3 takeaways
In a pre-game media session in Montreal on Tuesday, Jack Hughes was asked what the Devils could do to "gain more consistency" in a full 60-minute game.
Seton Hall to begin brutal section of non-conference slate against Iowa in Gavitt Games
Shaheen Holloway knows a thing or two about playing a string of high-major opponents. He led Saint Peter’s to wins over Kentucky and Purdue -- as well as mid-major Murray State -- during last year’s run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
Devils’ Vitek Vanecek ‘hopes he can be better,’ despite dominating in win over Canadiens
Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek didn’t miss a step. Despite not playing since last Thursday, the 26-year-old netminder shined in New Jersey’s 5-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday, recording 25 saves on 26 shots and denying eight high danger chances from a hot Montreal offense. Fifteen of Vanecek’s 25 saves came in the first period – which, as his teammates admit, ended up saving them because of their sluggish start.
Out of prison and living in N.J., Book Richardson is coming for your (very young) hoops star
OAKS, Pa. — Emanuel Richardson, coach of the New York Gauchos, hurried inside the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center to meet his eighth-grade team at M.A.D.E in March, a middle school basketball tourney, on a recent Saturday. Two security guards stood at the door as parents paid $45 to watch their sons play on 14 courts composed of snap-in tiles.
Rutgers men’s soccer wins historic Big Ten Tournament title over Indiana
After two-and-a-half decades spent careening between scratching the surface of success and plummeting to previously unreached depths, Rutgers men’s soccer is back where it spent its glory days: on top of a podium. Behind goals from midfielder Matthew Acosta, forward Ola Maeland and freshman Ian Abbey, along with five...
N.J.’s Anthony Bowens, AEW’s 1st openly gay wrestling champ, chats before homecoming show
In the ring, Anthony Bowens screams at a decibel suitable only for professional wrestlers and jet engines. But as the Nutley native discusses his rise to fame — as one half of All Elite Wrestling tag team duo The Acclaimed, with Max Caster — a soft voice comes through over Zoom.
Bills, Browns brace for Buffalo snowstorm: Latest forecast | Lake effect snow warning
Buffalo, N.Y. is bracing for a snowstorm this week, which will make things interesting when the Bills host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The National Weather Service reports a Lake Effect Snow Warning goes into effect...
How Yankees’ deal with Anthony Rizzo improve chances with Aaron Judge | Klapisch
There were major developments in the Yankees universe on Tuesday – not that there’s any other kind during the Hot Stove season – but the fact that they drew a straight line to Aaron Judge merits an asterisk. Actually, make that two. First, Anthony Rizzo signed a...
4 black bear cubs killed in NJ town: report
The cubs’ death came as the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection hosted a meeting Tuesday to discuss whether to allow bear hunting across New Jersey as soon as next month.
N.J weather: Piece of state could see its 1st snowfall of the season Tuesday, forecasters say
New Jersey could see its first snowfall since last winter on Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Mount Holly. The service issued a winter weather advisory for Sussex County on Monday evening and said the area could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow beginning late Tuesday afternoon. The rest of the state was likely to only receive rain.
Winter Storm Watch For WNY: Two Feet Of Snow Possible
More updates will likely come in the next few days, but now is the time to prepare for Western New York’s first big snowstorm. The National Weather Service has issued an alert of possible heavy lake-effect snow in Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee counties later this week, beginning this Thursday evening and ending later on Sunday.
Ringwood residents upset over death of 4 bears cubs usually spotted around town
Some members of a Passaic County community are upset over what it believes to be an illegal bear kill.
