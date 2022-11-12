ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foley, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Teenage shooting victim felt unsafe with mother, Mobile police detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old boy shot to death in October told the Department of Human Resources he felt unsafe in the home, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Sgt. Kenneth Gillespie testified that a report from the agency in March indicated that Ja’mil Autry told investigators that his mother used guns and that there was no food or water in the home on Jones Lane in the Plateau community. He said the department placed the boy with a relative for a time, but he was back with his mother at the time of the shooting on Oct. 3.
WEAR

Authorities investigate death of 57-year-old man at Atmore City Jail

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man at the Atmore City Jail. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched an investigation on Sunday at the request of the Atmore Police Department. Special Agents identified the man as 57-year-old Thomas Marvin Lord. The body was released to...
WEAR

Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley men are dead because of an apparent murder-suicide, findings of an investigation indicate, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, of Foley went out together with a female acquaintance the night of the shooting and returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours. The woman and Thompson previously shared an apartment at this location until recently, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge reduces bail for Mobile man accused of fatally bludgeoning victim with shovel

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the prosecution’s objections, a judge on Tuesday reduced bail for a man accused of beating another man to death with a shovel. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore noted defendant Morgan Daniel Barnhill’s relative lack of criminal history and his ties to Mobile County. He shaved bail from $500,000 to $300,000. But the judge imposed several conditions, including electronic ankle monitoring and a 6 p.m. curfew. He also forbade Barnhill, 27, from having a gun and ordered him not to have contact with the victim’s family.
WKRG News 5

Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
utv44.com

Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
OBA

Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
utv44.com

Foley Police investigate early morning murder-suicide

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot...
WALA-TV FOX10

Prosecutors cut deal with Mobile man in 2007 murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As his murder trial was getting under way, a man accused in the 2007 death of a teenager agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday that paves the way for the prosecution of his co-defendant. Mobile County prosecutors have said that Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, had resisted...
utv44.com

Mobile Police flagged down by man suffering from gunshot wound

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in Mobile's entertainment district Saturday night. It happened around 10:30p .m. in the 200 block of Dauphin Street near Bienville Square. Police in the area heard a gunshot and were flagged down by a man who'd been...
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official

SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
