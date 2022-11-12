MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old boy shot to death in October told the Department of Human Resources he felt unsafe in the home, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Sgt. Kenneth Gillespie testified that a report from the agency in March indicated that Ja’mil Autry told investigators that his mother used guns and that there was no food or water in the home on Jones Lane in the Plateau community. He said the department placed the boy with a relative for a time, but he was back with his mother at the time of the shooting on Oct. 3.

