Foley Police ID murder-suicide victim, family still looking for answers
Foley Police have released the names of the two people killed over the weekend in what they are calling a murder-suicide.
Prichard Police looking for two suspects in shooting of 11-year-old
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department released photos of two suspects who they believe are connected to a Nov. 2 shooting involving an 11-year-old on St. Stephens Road, according to a release from the PPD. An 11-year-old was shot at the St. Stephens Wood Apartment at 3245 St. Stephens Rd. just before 6 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Teenage shooting victim felt unsafe with mother, Mobile police detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 13-year-old boy shot to death in October told the Department of Human Resources he felt unsafe in the home, a police investigator testified Tuesday. Sgt. Kenneth Gillespie testified that a report from the agency in March indicated that Ja’mil Autry told investigators that his mother used guns and that there was no food or water in the home on Jones Lane in the Plateau community. He said the department placed the boy with a relative for a time, but he was back with his mother at the time of the shooting on Oct. 3.
WEAR
Authorities investigate death of 57-year-old man at Atmore City Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man at the Atmore City Jail. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched an investigation on Sunday at the request of the Atmore Police Department. Special Agents identified the man as 57-year-old Thomas Marvin Lord. The body was released to...
WEAR
Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
Loxley Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incidents, warn residents of rumors
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police are asking residents to remain alert, but to be careful when believing every social media post about suspicious activity in recent days. Facebook rumors have been circulating for days with some thinking recent incidents, including a report of a suspicious person near a home on Loxley Woods Ln., are […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley men are dead because of an apparent murder-suicide, findings of an investigation indicate, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, of Foley went out together with a female acquaintance the night of the shooting and returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours. The woman and Thompson previously shared an apartment at this location until recently, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge reduces bail for Mobile man accused of fatally bludgeoning victim with shovel
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the prosecution’s objections, a judge on Tuesday reduced bail for a man accused of beating another man to death with a shovel. Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore noted defendant Morgan Daniel Barnhill’s relative lack of criminal history and his ties to Mobile County. He shaved bail from $500,000 to $300,000. But the judge imposed several conditions, including electronic ankle monitoring and a 6 p.m. curfew. He also forbade Barnhill, 27, from having a gun and ordered him not to have contact with the victim’s family.
Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
utv44.com
AL State Bureau of Investigation launches investigation into death in Atmore city jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the request of the Atmore Police Department, Special Agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched an investigation into an in-custody death reported on Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Atmore City Jail.
utv44.com
Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
WEAR
State files two new complaints against convicted Pensacola dentist's license
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Florida Department of Health filed two new complaints this month against Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles’ license. The complaints were filed on Nov. 4 and Nov. 7. Stamitoles was convicted just weeks ago of inappropriately touching one of his employees. A judge sentenced him to nine...
Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
utv44.com
Foley Police investigate early morning murder-suicide
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot...
WEAR
3 hospitalized after van, truck collide on W 9 Mile Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three people were hospitalized after a van collided with a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Escambia County. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at W 9 Mile Rd. and Beulah Rd. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the van -- a 38-year-old Robertsdale, Alabama man...
WALA-TV FOX10
Prosecutors cut deal with Mobile man in 2007 murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As his murder trial was getting under way, a man accused in the 2007 death of a teenager agreed to a plea bargain Tuesday that paves the way for the prosecution of his co-defendant. Mobile County prosecutors have said that Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, had resisted...
WEAR
WEAR News gets firsthand look at Escambia County deputies battling opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News got a behind-the-scenes look into how Escambia County deputies play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. From 2020 to 2021, the Medical Examiner's Office says accidental overdoses from fentanyl more than quadrupled in Northwest Florida. Deputies with the...
utv44.com
Mobile Police flagged down by man suffering from gunshot wound
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting in Mobile's entertainment district Saturday night. It happened around 10:30p .m. in the 200 block of Dauphin Street near Bienville Square. Police in the area heard a gunshot and were flagged down by a man who'd been...
utv44.com
Daphne PD creating special traffic enforcement unit in response to safety concerns
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Traffic safety concerns are prompting action from Daphne Police as the department plans to create a special unit to crack down on speeders and reckless drivers. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said the number of traffic complaints is increasing, primarily in neighborhoods. Capt. Gulsby plans...
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man extradited to Alabama for threats against a public official
SARALAND, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was extradited back to Alabama today from the Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office. Justice Clyde Morgan had a warrant for making terroristic threats back on October 07, 2022. According to authorities, a warrant was issued for Morgan after the results of an investigation found he had threatened a public official in Saraland.
