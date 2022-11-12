CSRA Walk for Water raises awareness about clean water

NORTH AUGUSTA — People from the CSRA came to North Augusta on Saturday morning to raise awareness about the importance of safe water.

The 2022 CSRA Walk for Water had participants carry an empty bucket from across the Savannah River to Saint Paul's Church and back, said Jeff Kertscher, a team member for the Walk.

“At Saint Paul's they'll put dirty water in their bucket, it's about a mile and a half walk, and then they'll walk back to SRP where we'll have two pools (and) they'll pour the dirty water into one and clean (water is filtered into the other one),” Kertscher said.

The goal of the walk is to teach people about what billions of people have to go every day to get water. Kertscher said people will walk an average of three miles for dirty water because they don't have a filtration system.

“That's really the heart behind CSRA Water,” Kertscher said. “We're partnering with a group, Water Mission out of Charleston. We're just walking to raise funds and awareness.”

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that works to create solutions to give people in developing countries safe water, according to the Walk for Water website.

“Since 2001, Water Mission has used innovative technology and engineering expertise to provide access to safe water for over four million people in 55 countries,” the website said. “Water Mission has 350 staff members working around the world in permanent country programs located in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.”

For volunteer Amy Jarvis of North Augusta, she said she came out to help because it's a great event and she has volunteered with Water Mission before.

Iris Huff, of Augusta, was participating in the walk for the first time because of how important water is for people.

“Water is essential and nobody takes it serious, nobody thinks about it until they don't have it or something is wrong with it. It's important and people need to know that,” Huff said.

Terry Trabis of Johnston said he came out to the walk because it's important to raise awareness about the necessity of clean water.

“I think it's very, very vital to support this type of mission because you never know when there's going to be a water issue,” Trabis said. “Not only that, there are a lot of people all over the world that travel, that walk miles and miles just to get water to find out the water is toxic or contaminated. It's really a safety issue and I think it's very imperative as human beings, as U.S. citizens to take part in this great event.”

Lueisha Dixon, a social studies teacher at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, brought some of her students to the walk. She attended because she understands how important access to fresh water is for people all over the world, she said.

For more information on the Walk for Water, visit their https://csrawalk4water.com/ or their Facebook page.