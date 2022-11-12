LOL I love how they say that’s supporters of this measure believe that it will make a big impact on the crime rate, which is the exact opposite of what will happen, which is why sheriffs all over Oregon are not going to enforce this measure because they know it’s bad and it will cause a crime surge, because, once again, criminals were always break laws, this only punishes people who follow the law wake up and smell the coffee fools
very unconstitutional! This is gun control because many guns hold more then 10 rounds. 22 rifles as well as automatic hand guns, so it's not just about magazines/ clips but gun control.
theses crazy people think the criminals go to the local gun store and get their guns and ammunition. they want to tie the hands of legal gun owners. this will not stop anything and now things are going to get worse. now that we have Brown 2.0 at the wheel here in Oregon.
Comments / 225