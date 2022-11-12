Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Maradona 'Hand of God' World Cup ball sold for $2.4M
LONDON (AP) — The ball punched in by Diego Maradona for his “Hand of God” goal at the 1986 World Cup has been sold at auction for nearly $2.4 million by the referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball. Ali Bin Nasser, the Tunisian former match...
WVNews
Lewandowski's suspension increased to 3 games in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski's suspension was increased to three games by the Spanish soccer federation on Wednesday. Lewandowski had received a one-game suspension when he was sent off with a second yellow card during Barcelona's 2-1 comeback win at Osasuna on Nov. 8. The Spanish soccer federation’s competition committee has now added two more games to his suspension because of what it called the player’s “show of disrespect” toward the referee following his sending off.
WVNews
Gaelic sports venues on list for UK-Ireland Euro 2028 bid
LONDON (AP) — A Gaelic sports venue in Northern Ireland has been included on a shortlist of 14 stadia selected by the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid team to host matches at the European Championship in 2028. Casement Park is located in the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast...
WVNews
Van Gaal more polite, still pointed about World Cup in Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was more polite Wednesday about the World Cup host though he still offered support to Dutch fans who are boycotting Qatar. In his first news conference since arriving in Qatar, the veteran coach was asked about his famous comment with...
WVNews
Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria, the team said Wednesday. Portugal is scheduled to play against Nigeria in Lisbon on Thursday before flying to Qatar,...
Comments / 0