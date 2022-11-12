Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Whittier College decides to shut down football program
The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
Antelope Valley Press
Students come together for ‘Overcoming Obstacles’
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s second Overcoming Obstacles Unified Basketball Tournament was held on Nov 5. The event was at the Antelope Valley High School and featured special needs and general eduction students representing the District’s eight comprehensive high schools — Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale and Quartz Hill — who will compete together on co-educational unified basketball teams for the chance to be the best unified team in the District.
Saugus High School Senior Releases Song In Memory Of Saugus Shooting
Saugus High School senior Katie Rey released a song she wrote about the Saugus High School Shooting on the third anniversary of the incident. Rey joined the KHTS Morning Show on the third anniversary of the Saugus shooting to discuss her song “Peace,” which is about her experiences during the 2019 Saugus High School Shooting. ...
scvnews.com
A Holiday Tradition Like No Other in Santa Clarita
Light Up Main Street is a one-of-a-kind event that is more than just an opportunity to see decorations and watch as thousands of lights illuminate a giant Christmas tree. It is an immersive experience that is sure to put your whole family into the holiday spirit. With live music and performances, pictures with Santa and more, Light Up Main Street unites thousands of residents each year for a night of festive fun.
Long Beach, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Long Beach. The Warren High School basketball team will have a game with Mira Costa High School on November 14, 2022, 14:00:00. The Narbonne High School basketball team will have a game with West High School - Torrance on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Independent Gardena Cinema in South Bay offers old fashioned movie-going experience
Gardena Cinema was the last single-screen theater in the South Bay that shut down during the pandemic. It first opened in the mid-40s! They've just had a grand reopening and are trying to keep the old fashioned movie-going experience alive.
foxla.com
Karen Bass pulling away in race for LA Mayor vs. Caruso
LOS ANGELES - As Los Angeles looks to turn the page on the Sheriff's race, all eyes are on the mayor's race as Angelenos await the latest updates. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's office reports Karen Bass appears to now hold a comfortable lead over Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count.
At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories
The Patchwork Show Makers Festival features hand-made, one-of-a-kind items from hundreds of artists, crafters and other vendors selected through a jury process. The post At this maker festival, the art and crafts for sale have personal stories appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
signalscv.com
Race for 40 Assembly District tightens up
Incumbents in Santa Clarita City Council and 27th Congressional District races hold their leads. The race for the state’s 40th Assembly District tightened further as incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares held her lead by 1.64 percentage points over Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo — just 2,109 votes kept Valladares ahead of Schiavo — as of Tuesday’s election results update.
nomadlawyer.org
Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
kvta.com
Intentional Fire At Homeless Camp Threatens Ventura Mobile Home Park
(Photos courtesy Ventura City Fire Department) Ventura City fire investigators say someone burning insulation off copper wiring at a homeless camp started a fire that threatened a nearby mobile home park. It happened around 1:30 AM Tuesday morning in the barranca that runs between Kimball Community Park and the Lemonwood...
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
thedowneypatriot.com
Whittier bids farewell to two longtime school board members
WHITTIER – The Whittier Union High School District Board of Trustees celebrated the careers of two of its longest-serving members during the Nov. 8 Board meeting, saying farewell to Jeff Baird and Leighton Anderson, who are both retiring from the board after serving together for 25 years. Baird and...
Antelope Valley Press
Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District
LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
signalscv.com
County releases update, 655K ballots remain
Incumbents in the race for Santa Clarita City Council and the William S. Hart Union High School District governing board continued to lead the polls in Monday’s release of updated election results. U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, remained in the lead by 8.76 percentage points in the race...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
Strong winds whip across SoCal with stronger gusts likely this week
Strong winds whipped across the Southland Sunday and even more severe gusts are expected in the middle of this upcoming week. The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 45 mph were reported in some areas in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Winds were expected to diminish in most areas through the afternoon, however, with an exception to the Grapevine, where gusts are expected to remain strong.Forecasters say moderate to strong Santa Ana winds were expected Tuesday through Thursday with the potential for critical fire weather conditions. At its peak, gusts could be at least 35 mph to 55 mph over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Red flag conditions are anticipated, with temperatures climbing into the 70s by Wednesday. Forecasters say Santa Ana winds were also possible next weekend.
