FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Winter Market ready to set up shop at Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this wayJustine LookenottCumming, GA
accesswdun.com
Boys basketball: Branch fends off furious Dawson Co. rally, Bluff wins in openers; WHall falls
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga — Flowery Branch built a big halftime lead and then held off a furious second-half rally to beat Dawson County, 62-61, in both teams’ season openers on Tuesday. The Falcons (1-0) used a 23-point second quarter, paced by 10 points from Tyleek Worth, to take...
accesswdun.com
Football: Union County faces tough test against No. 3 South Atlanta
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — When Union County and South Atlanta tee it up on Friday, it'll be a massive clash of styles. South Atlanta (11-0, Region 6-2A No. 1 seed) likes to run the ball, and Union County (8-3, Region 8-2A No. 3 seed) can both pass and run. The...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Lakeview's John Carrick resigns as head coach
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview Academy athletic director Deuce Roark confirmed girls head coach John Carrick has resigned, effective immediately. Roark wouldn't go into much detail but did say Carrick announced his retirement Tuesday evening. Karen Towles has been named interim head coach. “We appreciate the years of service Coach...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Lady Tigers beat Branch, give Anglin 1st-ever win; Bluff rolls past Apalachee
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga — The Dawson County girls opened their season in grand style on Tuesday, getting a 55-41 road win over Flowery Branch and first-time head coach Will Anglin his first varsity win in his first game. The Lady Tigers (1-0) led just 15-10 after a back-and-forth opening...
Metro private school says other teams conspiring to block basketball team from playing
ROKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta private school said other schools are conspiring to block its basketball team from playing games. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Wilson Academy in Conyers, where the issue could keep students from getting much-needed college scholarships. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
accesswdun.com
Football: Buford, Gainesville headline Week 2 playoff radio coverage
Only a half dozen Northeast Georgia area teams remain on the road to Atlanta. No. 1 seeds Dawson County (Class 3A) and Jefferson (Class 5A) were ousted from the playoffs. No. 2 seed Lumpkin County (Class 3A) fell to Oconee County at home, and East Jackson (Class 2A), Lakeview Academy (GIAA) and Commerce (Class A D1) all lost.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog TE Commit Lawson Luckie Goes Off In 1st Playoff Game
NORCROSS - As you know by now, no assistant coach in the country is recruiting and developing thee tight end position better than Georgia’s Todd Hartley. He’s turned Georgia into “Tight End University” these days and has the best tight end room in the country right now. By a mile.
ACC Quarterback Is Reportedly Out For Rest Of The Season
Georgia Tech will have to finish out the regular season without freshman quarterback Zach Pyron. Pyron, who landed hard on his shoulder during the Yellow Jackets' loss to Miami on Saturday, suffered a broken clavicle on the play, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Pyron played in the last three games...
accesswdun.com
Dogs-Tech finale set for a noon kickoff at Sanford Stadium
ATHENS — It will be an early start for the 2022 regular season finale between Georgia and Georgia Tech. ESPN has announced a noon kickoff between the two arch-rivals at Sanford Stadium. Georgia leads the all-time record between both teams at 67-39-5, including a 32-16-1 mark at Sanford Stadium....
National title-winning UGA baseball coach Steve Webber dies
ATHENS, Ga. — Steve Webber, who guided the Georgia Bulldogs to a national championship in baseball and was the winningest coach in school history, has died at the age of 74. The university announced that Webber died Saturday at his Atlanta home after a lengthy illness. Webber posted a...
accesswdun.com
Thornton, Jr. takes Peach State Classic win at Senoia
Ricky Thornton, Jr. carried home the $53,053 top prize with a win in Saturday night’s Peach State Classic Super Late Model feature at Georgia’s Senoia Raceway. The Martinsville, Indiana speedster started the 75-lap feature from the pole, and went on to hold off Hudson O’Neal for the win at the 3/8-mile clay speedway.
dawgpost.com
5-star EDGE and Top Georgia Bulldog Target Sets Commitment Date
ATHENS - One of Georgia’s top 2023 targets on defense is ready to make his commitment. That would be 5-star Samuel M'Pemba, who has announced that he will be making his commitment on December 4th, one day after Georgia plays LSU for the 2022 SEC Championship. If you’ve...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum reflect on Georgia hiring Kirby Smart, development of program
Georgia is being talked about as potentially the next dynasty team in college football as the Bulldogs stand the best chance at becoming the No. 1 seed in the College Football playoff with a real possibility of repeating as national champions. Head coach Kirby Smart has been a big part...
justshortofcrazy.com
Short Road Trips: 6 Day Trips from Atlanta You’re Going To Want To Take
I generally try to keep Short Road Trips no longer than a 90 minute drive. This estimate does NOT include Atlanta traffic conditions–just sayin’. Here are 6 fun day trips from Atlanta. Each has their own unique personality and are well worth the trip. Yes, there are many...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. And Atlanta’s about to get worse…much worse. Atlanta’s current metropolitan population is about 5.7 million and is projected to grow by...
allamericanatlas.com
21 Things to Do in Atlanta Alone
Looking for interesting things to do in Atlanta alone?. Whether you’re intrigued by history, nature, art, or… puppets, soda, or creepy doll heads?. Er… whatever it is that piques your interest, this list will ensure that you find plenty of activities to help you have the best time on your solo trip to Atlanta!
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
accesswdun.com
Baldwin wreck hurts 4 Sunday, shuts down Ga. 365 northbound
A Louisiana woman has been charged after a wreck that injured four people just before 5 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 at Ga. 384 in Baldwin. Kristina Brubaker, 45, of Gretna, La., was charged with failure to yield while turning left after her 2013 Toyota Corolla attempted to turn left onto Ga. 384 (Duncan Bridge Road) from Ga. 365 southbound, the Georgia State Patrol said.
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
wrganews.com
Lakepoint 75 Groundbreaking set for Thursday
Thursday Lincoln Property Company Southeast (Lincoln) will break ground at 9:30 AM on a 305,000-square-foot, Class-A distribution facility called LakePoint 75, the development is expected to be completed by Fall 2023. LakePoint 75 sits off Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE, a mile and a half from I-75 and two miles from downtown Cartersville. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, 67 dock-high doors, 37 trailer parking spaces, and 170 auto parking spaces. The project will also offer above-grade outdoor amenities for tenants, including an ample amount of green space, grills, outdoor activity space, communal seating, and open-air meeting space.
