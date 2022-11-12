Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 27-21 win over Rutgers

1. MSU isn't a great team — but it's a focused team right now

EAST LANSING – Welcome to the take-care-of-business portion of Michigan State’s 2022 football schedule. The good weather, the big brands, the early optimism, the chance to make a splash against opponents having good seasons — all of it's over for now.

It’s Rutgers, then Indiana. It’s cold and gloomy and off the radar. The Spartans are expected to win for the first time in nearly two months and are probably the better team. But they're not good enough to win comfortably or capable of overwhelming anyone in the trenches.

We saw that play out to a T in MSU’s 27-21 win over Rutgers — as a fellow writer described it, a Big Ten sludge-fest between two 4-5 teams. And a decent game, if you like that sort of thing.

This game will never be replayed on Big Ten Network in July. But it’s the sort of game a program like MSU’s, amid the season it’s having, can’t afford to lose. Winning only prevents losing. And, on this Saturday, that’ll do.

Statistically and physically, this was more even than MSU would like to admit — 451 yards for the Spartans, 460 for the Scarlet Knights; 24 first downs for MSU, 25 for Rutgers. MSU ran the ball well for the second straight week, helped by the opponent, and threw it a little bit better than the visitors, which the Spartans should.

But they won because they were the more disciplined team — Rutgers was penalized 14 times for 108 yards, the Spartans just six for 50 — and they were better in the kicking game — MSU's Ben Patton hit field goals of 34 and 48 yards, while Rutgers had a fourth-quarter field goal blocked. That's a nine-point swing in a six-point win. Mel Tucker said afterwards that he sees every 100 yards of penalty yardage as being worth a touchdown.

MSU isn't a great team. But it's a focused team right now.

What matters, for this season, is that MSU is 5-5 and still playing for something. There likely isn't enough room for both the Spartans and Scarlet Knights in the bowl season. MSU looks like it’ll get the nod. Over Rutgers. No matter what’s going on in MSU’s program, finishing “over Rutgers” is important.

2. The best and worst of Payton Thorne in one afternoon

If my Twitter feed is any indication, MSU fans are split on the abilities of Payton Thorne. Some like him as a quarterback. Others think the Spartans should look at someone else. And more still, it seems, go back and forth — recognizing his strengths but wishing they’d see them more consistently.

On Saturday against Rutgers, we saw everything from Thorne — from pinpoint touchdown passes with defenders at his feet, to inexcusable overthrows on key downs with an open receiver. He hit Jayden Reed for a 25-yard score on one of the better QB throws you’ll see this week in college football and then hit Reed on a deep ball down the left side that was exactly on point. He also perfectly anticipated Daniel Barker breaking open for a touchdown and, on at least two throws, hung in there, willing to take a helmet between the numbers to deliver a pass. But he also sailed a couple balls that, if completed, might have put this game away earlier, including a fourth-and-1 early in the game that was beautifully called and executed. Everything but the throw.

He finished with passing numbers fitting his day: 19-for-35 for 256 yards and two touchdowns.

“Today you can see Payton did a really good job of ID'ing some of the fronts, some of the looks the defense was giving us, and he was able to get us out of certain plays and into more favorable plays,” Mel Tucker said.

For example Thorne checked out of a play and into the aforementioned deep completion to Reed.

Thorne is a savvy quarterback. No one would ever question his courage, either. But, at this point, he’s a better thinker of the game than he is a consistent passer. If he’s going lead this program for the next year-plus without a serious challenge from someone else, he’ll have to become more consistent with the throws a winning QB can’t afford to miss.

3. MSU targeted its tight ends like I thought it would all season

This was supposed to be the year of the tight end for MSU’s football program. The Spartans have three seasoned players at the position, a couple of them (Maliq Carr and Daniel Barker) perhaps next-level talents. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was excited about the possibilities. Most of them haven’t materialized.

Saturday, for the first time really, MSU’s tight ends were the featured position — Barker, Carr and Hunt — as MSU worked the middle of the field more than in other weeks and went to them on key downs. Tucker said afterward that this was partly based on elements of Rutgers' defense they could exploit.

There were seven throws to tight ends in the first half alone, including a near-touchdown catch by Carr that didn’t register as a target because of a pass-interference penalty. That was a third-and-goal play, though.

On fourth-and-1 earlier in the game, Johnson dialed up a terrific play call that had Hunt wide open in the flat. Payton Thorne just overshot him. Later, on a third-and-4, it was Thorne to Carr outside for a first down.

Then it was Thorne to Barker over the middle, Thorne releasing the pass before Barker even broke open. The play resulting in a 26-yard touchdown.

In the second half, MSU used the tight ends slightly less, but went back to Carr over the middle on another play lost to a penalty and later to Hunt on third-and-4, just missing a completion on a late third-quarter drive. When the Spartans were trying to put the game away, Carr again was the choice, on a flair route for 18 yards. MSU’s three tight ends finished with just six catches for 86 yards, but they were constantly targeted.

MSU also attacked the middle of the field effectively to wide receivers Jayden Reed and Keon Coleman more than in other games — again part of the game plan based on opportunities with Rutgers' defense. It contributed to using the tight ends at a clip I thought we’d see all season.

I think MSU’s offensive line struggles negated a lot of those plans in previous weeks. They’ve had to leave the tight ends in to block and that’s limited creativity. Against Rutgers, MSU was able to run the ball and protect adequately, and we saw some of that creativity from Johnson come out.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 27-21 win over Rutgers