Oklahoma State football quarterback Gunnar Gundy: Three things to know

Oklahoma State redshirt freshman quarterback Gunnar Gundy is making his first collegiate start against Iowa State on Saturday.

Gundy is the son of longtime head coach Mike Gundy.

The walk-on’s start comes as Spencer Sanders remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. This is the second week in a row where the Cowboys will play a quarterback who is making their first-career start. Freshman Garret Rangel completed 27 of 40 pass attempts for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Oklahoma State’s 37-16 loss to Kansas last week.

Gundy and Rangel split practice reps ahead of the Kansas game before Rangel got the nod to start. Rangel was limited in practice this week with an injury of his own, OSU radio’s Dave Hunziker said pregame. Gundy becomes the third starting QB in as many weeks for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State is 6-3 this season (3-3 Big 12). The Cowboys have lost two straight games and three of their last four.

Here are three things you should know about Gundy.

Gunnar Gundy had a record-breaking high school career at Stillwater High School

Gundy finished his career at Stillwater High with several school passing records, including one for career touchdowns. He led the team to 12-1 overall records and state runner-up finishes in both his junior and senior seasons.

The signal caller finished his prep career with a 32-5 record as a starter, which he became in his sophomore year. Gundy was named The Oklahoman’s 2019 Big All-City Offensive Player of the Year, district MVP and all-state as a senior. That season, he threw for 3,481 yards and 47 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

Despite FBS scholarship offers, Gunnar Gundy walked-on at Oklahoma State

Despite having scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and Toledo — and interest from other Power Five schools — Gundy decided to stay in his home state and play for his father by walking on at Oklahoma State.

Gundy studies nutritional sciences at OSU.

Gunnar Gundy has been on the field sparingly since joining the Oklahoma State football program and playing for his father, Mike Gundy

Gundy redshirted in 2021 but still appeared late in Oklahoma State’s win over TCU last season.

Ahead of his first start on Saturday, Gundy has taken snaps in three games this season, completing 14 of 27 passes for 144 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

