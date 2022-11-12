ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU football: Home finale has significance beyond the outcome

On paper, LSU’s game Saturday against Alabama Birmingham at Tiger Stadium has little significance. The Tigers, now No. 6 in the updated college football playoff rankings, have clinched the SEC West title. They will play for the SEC Championship. No matter what happens against the 5-5 Blazers, the Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta

The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports

Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown

The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
ATHENS, GA
wtaw.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title

Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUCountry

State of the LSU Linebacker Room

It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment

Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
DENVER, CO

