Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU football: Home finale has significance beyond the outcome
On paper, LSU’s game Saturday against Alabama Birmingham at Tiger Stadium has little significance. The Tigers, now No. 6 in the updated college football playoff rankings, have clinched the SEC West title. They will play for the SEC Championship. No matter what happens against the 5-5 Blazers, the Tigers...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson's status, previews SEC title matchup between Georgia and LSU
Arkansas started the season 3-0 and found itself ranked in the top 10. The Razorbacks, however, have lost 5 of their last 7 games, including a tough home loss to LSU this past Saturday. They now need a win in one of their last 2 regular season games to get...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Richard Johnson names a key for LSU to knock off Georgia in Atlanta
The SEC Championship Game is set and it’ll feature No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 7 LSU from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Pending any further injuries, Georgia is expected to be favored in the conference championship. However, the SEC Network’s Richard Johnson identifies a key that could propel LSU to capture the crown.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reacts to exceeding realistic expectations, praises Clark Lea's first SEC win
Brian Kelly has exceeded expectations in his first season at LSU, as the Tigers will get set to play for the SEC Championship next month against Georgia. On the SEC coaches media teleconference on Wednesday, Kelly addressed what realistic expectations were coming into the season, and how the Tigers beat them. Was an SEC West title realistic?
Look: Analyst Names Most "Hostile" Fanbase In College Football
They don't call it Death Valley for nothing. On Tuesday, the "Big Game Boomer" podcast shared its tier list of the most hostile fanbases in college football and the LSU Tigers were at the top. The pod's reasoning: "LSU does not have a true rival, so their fans just hate...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas sees veteran wide receiver leave team, per reports
Arkansas will be down a receiver for the rest of the season. Senior Warren Thompson has left the team with 2 contests to go, according to KNWA. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Thompson caught 12 receptions for 178 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Thompson sat out the second half of Arkansas’ victory at BYU on Oct. 15 due an undisclosed reason by head coach Sam Pittman.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Championship Game: Opening line set for Georgia vs. LSU showdown
The SEC Championship Game matchup was set on Saturday. Georgia will take on LSU, a rematch of the 2019 title game, on Dec. 3 in Atlanta. While there are still regular-season games left to be played, sportsbooks are already setting odds for the SEC Championship. FanDuel Sportsbook has set Georgia as a 15.5-point favorite over LSU.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin reflects on last year's Arkansas ending, says he'll 'be prepared' for Saturday's frosty forecast
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss suffered a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to Alabama on Saturday. The Rebels played well enough to win but came up short, and the loss ended any hopes they had at an SEC West title and College Football Playoff berth. Ole Miss will look to bounce back...
wtaw.com
Kick Time Announced for LSU Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly picks up 5-figure bonus for LSU’s SEC West title
Brian Kelly continues to rack up extra cash during his first season in Baton Rouge. The LSU coach earned a $75,000 bonus for capturing the SEC West title. LSU clinched the crown by edging host Arkansas 13-10 and Alabama’s 30-24 victory at Ole Miss. Kelly has amassed $575,000 in...
LSU Fans Are Going To Have To Stay Up Late To Watch UAB Game This Saturday
LSU football fans are over the moon after this weekend. LSU beat Arkansas 13-10 to win the Battle Of The Boot but with some help from Alabama, LSU also punched their ticket to the SEC Championship game winning the West. The Tigers are currently 8-2 overall and 6-1 in SEC...
State of the LSU Linebacker Room
It’s no secret LSU’s defense has seen immediate success with defensive coordinator Matt House at the helm. The ability to differentiate schemes, while keeping both superstars Harold Perkins and BJ Ojulari on the field at the same time, has elevated this unit to new heights. Despite the front...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment
Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
klax-tv.com
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels Signs His First NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan
McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. McKernan signs a NIL deal with Jayden Daniels days after the stunning victory over Alabama. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian...
Kickoff Time, Channel Announced For Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in Fayetteville
The Rebels and Razorbacks will do battle on SEC Network this Saturday.
fox8live.com
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A University of Virginia student shot and killed three members of the school’s football team and injured two others as they returned from a field trip, authorities said, setting off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. University...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston Nutt tells Arkansas fans to 'hang in there,' praises Sam Pittman
Houston Nutt has the same message for the Arkansas football team and its fans during an up-and-down 2022 season: hang in there. Nutt, who coached the Razorbacks from 1998-2007, spoke to the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday. “I know, after last year, everybody gets excited, you win 9 games....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman embraces expectations, says the Razorbacks have a choice to make about getting over .500
Sam Pittman on Monday said the Razorbacks have a choice to make about getting over .500 as Arkansas sits at 5-5 with a game this week against Ole Miss in Fayetteville. Arkansas wraps up the season at Missouri on Friday next week. “We’re disappointed with where we are,” Pittman said....
Photo Shows Umpire in Lafayette Towering Over Coaches [PHOTOS]
I wouldn't argue with him. A baseball reporter for D1Baseball, Kendall Rogers, Tweeted out a photo from the UL and LSU baseball scrimmages over the weekend in Lafayette and you can see that one umpire towered over everyone else. As the coaches and umpires came together at home plate prior...
NOLA.com
'Callin' Baton Rouge': Garth Brooks going to Vegas, but still talking about that LSU show
Garth Brooks not only announced his 2023 Las Vegas residency on "Good Morning America" Monday, but also extolled the experience of performing in Tiger Stadium. "You are a lucky, lucky lucky entertainer if you get to play Death Valley in Baton Rouge," the country megastar, referencing his April show there, said.
