Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving DayM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com
LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings
LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Matt McMahon is looking for accuracy, more production from Tigers around the rim
In the wake of his team’s second win in as many games Saturday night, LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon noticed two trends. One was good, the other not so much. The good coming out of an 11-point season-opening win over Kansas City and nine-point win over Arkansas State was the Tigers’ 3-point shooting.
NOLA.com
Brian Kelly provides an update on injured LSU players ahead of UAB game
LSU coach Brian Kelly provided an update on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and running back John Emery Jr. on Monday. Thomas was absent from the game against Arkansas on Saturday since he went into concussion protocol from practice last week. “I’ll know this afternoon, but he went through the...
NOLA.com
Film review: Why LSU's passing offense struggled and more takeaways from Arkansas
We’ll remember this game for Harold Perkins. The four sacks to tie a school record. The two forced fumbles. The game-winning play. The flu and the symptoms of feeling ill that showed up hours before kickoff, drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan from his head coach. Perkins dominated LSU’s 13-10...
NOLA.com
Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.
Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Turns out Brian Kelly is fitting in quite well in Baton Rouge
They laughed at Brian Kelly’s accent when the Massachusetts-born coach gave up the good life in South Bend, Ind., and signed a nine-figure deal to move to Baton Rouge and coach the LSU Tigers. The coach has only been in River City for a few months — barely time...
NOLA.com
Letters: There is little LSU can do to keep fans from charging the field
I strongly disagree with Dominic Marcello's submission about having the LSU Athletic Department pay an additional fine to LSU academics for the fans storming the football field after a big win. First of all, I would not think the security of Tiger Stadium is the primary responsibility of the athletic...
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge athlete Mike Hollins injured in University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 football players
A Baton Rouge athlete and former University High football player was one of two people wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the university’s football team. Mike Hollins, a running back who was part of two state championship teams at U-High, was...
NOLA.com
Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits
There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
NOLA.com
Nucor hit with EPA air pollution violations at St. James plant as DEQ mulls big permit increases
When Nucor Steel built its $750 million iron ore purification plant in St. James Parish in the early 2010s, the facility was billed as having an innovative design that would minimize greenhouse gas emissions compared with older methods in the traditionally coal-reliant steelmaking industry. At the time, Nucor was eying...
NOLA.com
Mother, boyfriend take child from father, arrested on kidnapping counts in Assumption Parish
A Bayou L'Ourse mother and her live-in boyfriend took her 6-year-old child from a home in a neighboring parish Saturday and were arrested later the same day on kidnapping counts, sheriff's deputies said. A state court had previously granted full custody of the child to the child's father under a...
