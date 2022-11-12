ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU continues to move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU moved up to No. 6 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, taking the spot after Oregon was upset over the weekend. The Tigers entered their 13-10 win Saturday over Arkansas ranked No. 7. The Ducks sat one spot ahead of LSU until they were beaten by Washington.
Why did LSU have chicken broth on its sidelines? Brian Kelly explains.

Social media got a kick out of LSU’s sideline beverage selection at the game against Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. LSU players had their pick of coffee, chicken broth and hot chocolate on the sidelines. It was 34 degrees at kickoff – the coldest temperatures the Tigers have played in so far this season.
Assisted stretching: The new trend in town with multiple benefits

There's another health/wellness/fitness trend catching on in south Louisiana. It's called assisted stretching, and there are now multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette devoted to the method or at least including such sessions among their offerings. Its name is somewhat self-explanatory: As opposed to stretching yourself, say,...
