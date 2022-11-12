Read full article on original website
California reports first flu, RSV death in child under 5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California health officials on Monday reported the first death of a young child due to flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus infection, also known as RSV. "Our hearts go out to the family of this young child," said State Public Health Officer and CDPH Director Dr. Tomás Aragón. "This tragic event serves as a stark reminder that respiratory viruses can be deadly, especially in very young children and infants. We are entering a busy winter virus season – with RSV, flu and COVID-19 spreading – and urge parents and guardians to vaccinate their children as soon as possible against flu and COVID-19."
Respiratory viruses on the rise
It's early in the flu/cold season but hospitals across Southern California are reporting a rise in respiratory viruses that are normally seen later in the season.Tina Patel learned from Dr. Diana Nev at Northridge Hospital Medical Center that they are at high capacity, with staff levels maximized seeing patients with COVID, influenza, RSV in children and adults and a newer, less common virus called hMPV.None of these viruses are new, rather our bodies are reacting to them differently because of minimal exposure while everyone was masked and social distancing during the pandemic. In most cases, Nev said recovery from the season's viruses can happen at home, but if symptoms are severe. a doctor's visit is advised. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Nev said gathering together is expected this year but masking up for plane travel is still a good idea to prevent illness.Today, state officials confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. State health officials reported that the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, along with ongoing staffing shortages, could combine to over-tax medical centers.
