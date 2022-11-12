It's early in the flu/cold season but hospitals across Southern California are reporting a rise in respiratory viruses that are normally seen later in the season.Tina Patel learned from Dr. Diana Nev at Northridge Hospital Medical Center that they are at high capacity, with staff levels maximized seeing patients with COVID, influenza, RSV in children and adults and a newer, less common virus called hMPV.None of these viruses are new, rather our bodies are reacting to them differently because of minimal exposure while everyone was masked and social distancing during the pandemic. In most cases, Nev said recovery from the season's viruses can happen at home, but if symptoms are severe. a doctor's visit is advised. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Nev said gathering together is expected this year but masking up for plane travel is still a good idea to prevent illness.Today, state officials confirmed California's first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. State health officials reported that the combination of RSV, flu and COVID, along with ongoing staffing shortages, could combine to over-tax medical centers.

