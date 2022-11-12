ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee football: It's time to talk about backup gunslinger Joe Milton III

We need to have a talk about Joe Milton III. Tennessee’s season is winding to a close. There’s still a lot left for the Vols to prove, and a lot of history to be made in doing so. The Vols are on a collision course with an 11-1 regular-season finish in Josh Heupel’s 2nd season as head coach. Tennessee fans could not have asked for a better or quicker rebuild.
A Josh Heupel quote from this past summer is making the rounds again after the way Tennessee beat Missouri

There’s a great Josh Heupel quote from back in the summer that’s making the rounds again after the Tennessee Vols‘ 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. With the game already decided, and less than a minute remaining on the clock, Heupel chose to continue running his offense. And the Vols put 7 more points on the board via a two-yard touchdown run from running back Dylan Sampson.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Missouri is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as Adele's Sunday brunch. This all-you-can-eat Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
