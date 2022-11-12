ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Donations now open for the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office holiday food drive

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is now taking donations for its “Beyond the Holidays” food drive.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations of non-perishable food like cereal, rice and canned goods. All donations will benefit the Henrico Community Food Bank.

Food items can be dropped off at any of the collection locations across Henrico County. This year’s drop off locations include:

  • Jail West, located at 4317 East Parham Road in Henrico
  • Jail East, located at 17320 New Kent Highway in Barhamsville
  • Henrico County Public Safety Training Center, located at 7701 E. Parham Road in Richmond
Monetary donations are also accepted, and can be donated by scanning a QR code on the food drive digital flyer .

The food drive will last until Tuesday, Nov. 29.

If you have any questions about the drive, contact Hearts_of_Henrico@henrico.us or Sergeant L. Logan at 804-349-2335.

WRIC - ABC 8News

