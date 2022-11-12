Read full article on original website
Florence Elaine Pickering
Florence Elaine Pickering, 85 of Kirbyville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Impact Church in Beaumont. Born May 4, 1937 to Clyde Rowland and Vera Leona (Mason) in Nederland, TX she worked in...
Rose Jolly Callicotte
Rose Jolly Callicotte entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Tickfaw, La, on July 4, 1931, Rose lived most of her life in Jasper, Texas. At the age of 83, she moved to Dickinson, Texas and lived the remainder of her life there close to her family.
Antioch M.B.C. to hold Pre-Christmas Revival
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Call, Texas will be holding a Pre-Christmas 3 day Revival from December 4th - 6th. Sunday services on December 4th will be held at 2:00PM with Speaker Rev. Oliver Jones of Mt. Zion in Spurger, with the Sermon given by Elder Terry Walters of Live Oak C.O.G.I.C. in Bon Wier.
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram
SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
Large home in Newton destroyed by fire
A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
Autopsy reveals Beaumont mom died of manual strangulation, blunt force trauma to the head
BEAUMONT, Texas — An autopsy report has revealed the way in which a beloved Beaumont mother died after being allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend. On Friday, November 4, 2022, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios, 39. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5 a.m. in Beaumont.
Sunrise Interviews: Texas and Louisiana hold unclaimed property recovery event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury is responsible for returning unclaimed property money to citizens. State Treasurer John Schroder spoke with John Bridges this morning about how Louisiana and Texas are teaming up to help return this money on both sides of the border. Every year...
Texas DPS issues warning after more Southeast Texas pedestrians hit by vehicles
BEAUMONT, Texas — A deadly weekend that left three pedestrians dead on Southeast Texas roadways has raised questions, including who is at fault when someone is struck by a vehicle. A man and a woman were killed Sunday, November 13, 2022 after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along...
Memorial High School and PAISD mourning student's death: "Always a very happy soul"
PORT ARTHUR — Update- Memorial faculty and staff remember Nancy Chavez and call her an exemplary student. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more details. Memorial High School and the Port Arthur Independent School District are mourning the death of a student. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox...
Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man diagnosed with cognitive impairment
GROVES, Texas — An elderly man being searched for by Groves Police Department has been found. A former Silver Alert said Elgia McElveen, 67 years, was last seen Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:40 a.m. at the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive in Groves. He was in a silver...
Fire destroys two mobile homes in Mauriceville Tuesday afternoon
MAURICEVILLE, Texas — No injuries were reported Tuesday after two mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Mauriceville. The fire broke out before 12:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Lamurel Willey Rd. in Mauriceville. An ambulance from Acadian Ambulance also responded to the fire but no one was...
Autopsy: Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation, ex-boyfriend charged
BEAUMONT — Marilu Lopez-Berrios died of manual strangulation with blunt force trauma of the head a contributing factor, according to autopsy results Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Senior released to KFDM/Fox 4 News. We've also obtained a probable cause affidavit for the arrest of her ex-boyfriend for the...
Trial to begin Tuesday for Port Arthur man accused of 2020 murder
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The murder trial of a Port Arthur man is set to begin Tuesday after being pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns. Larnell Mosley is one of two men accused of murdering 35-year-old Jose Ray Riojas in January of 2020. Mosley's trial was set to begin...
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Orange County Sheriff's Office identifies tug boat crew member found dead in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a tug boat crew member. The call came in Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. to the 1900 block of Mansfield Ferry Road in Vidor. Officers then found the body of Glenn Edward Dupree, 46,...
Alleged church trespasser hospitalized after falling 20 feet from upper level
BEAUMONT, Texas — One man was hospitalized after allegedly trespassing a former church in Beaumont Monday. Around 11 a.m., Beaumont police were called to the former Faith to Faith Church building on Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont. Police were told there were trespassers in the building. When they got...
Main Event in Beaumont hiring, set to bring more than 200 jobs to Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Construction is underway along Interstate 10 and Walden Road for a new venue that is expected to bring joy and jobs to the area. Main Event in Beaumont is not set to open for another two months. Despite this, crews are excited about the fun they believe the venue will bring to the area.
Beaumont church giving away 500 free turkeys to bless Southeast Texas community
BEAUMONT, Texas — A church in downtown Beaumont will give out hundreds of turkeys to bless members of the Southeast Texas community. Redemption Church is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Day Giveaway on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street.
One in custody following vehicle and foot pursuit
A man is in custody following a late Tuesday morning incident involving both a vehicle pursuit and a foot pursuit. It happened shortly before 11:00 on the south end of Jasper. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver then fled from the officer and after going through a parking lot he left the car sitting sideways in traffic on Highway 96 at Bulldog Avenue and fled on foot.
