ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjas.com

Florence Elaine Pickering

Florence Elaine Pickering, 85 of Kirbyville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Impact Church in Beaumont. Born May 4, 1937 to Clyde Rowland and Vera Leona (Mason) in Nederland, TX she worked in...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

Rose Jolly Callicotte

Rose Jolly Callicotte entered into Heaven on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the age of 91. Born in Tickfaw, La, on July 4, 1931, Rose lived most of her life in Jasper, Texas. At the age of 83, she moved to Dickinson, Texas and lived the remainder of her life there close to her family.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Antioch M.B.C. to hold Pre-Christmas Revival

Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Call, Texas will be holding a Pre-Christmas 3 day Revival from December 4th - 6th. Sunday services on December 4th will be held at 2:00PM with Speaker Rev. Oliver Jones of Mt. Zion in Spurger, with the Sermon given by Elder Terry Walters of Live Oak C.O.G.I.C. in Bon Wier.
CALL, TX
12NewsNow

Silsbee attorney finds fame and success on TikTok, Instagram

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.
SILSBEE, TX
kjas.com

Large home in Newton destroyed by fire

A weekend fire in Newton destroyed a large home and also resulted in firefighters being called back to the scene multiple times as the blaze rekindled. According to Newton Fire Department Captain Melanie Smith, the fire was reported at about three o'clock Saturday afternoon at the Jimmy & Shirley Williams residence, located at 1110 Davison Street.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

One in custody following vehicle and foot pursuit

A man is in custody following a late Tuesday morning incident involving both a vehicle pursuit and a foot pursuit. It happened shortly before 11:00 on the south end of Jasper. According to Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall, it began with a routine traffic stop of an older model Cadillac sedan on Bulldog Avenue in front of Rayburn Healthcare & Rehab. Hall said the driver then fled from the officer and after going through a parking lot he left the car sitting sideways in traffic on Highway 96 at Bulldog Avenue and fled on foot.
JASPER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy