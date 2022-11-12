Read full article on original website
Binance CEO CZ Announces Industry Recovery Fund in Light of FTX Debacle
Chengpeng “CZ” Zhou, the founder and CEO of Binance, announced a new “Industry Recovery Fund” following the collapse of FTX and the affiliated collateral damage that has harmed numerous crypto firms. Revealed via Twitter, CZ stated:. To reduce further cascading negative effects of FTX, Binance is...
Genesis Suspends Redemptions: “Abnormal withdrawal requests which have exceeded our current liquidity”
Genesis, an institutional-focused digital asset platform, has posted a series of Tweets revealing a strained platform following the collapse of FTX this past week. Genesis is part of the Digital Currency Group – one of the most prominent entities in the digital asset world. Genesis stated that “abnormal withdrawal...
Working Capital Fintech C2FO Appoints New Chief Credit Officer, Chief Accounting Officer
C2FO, the on-demand working capital platform, announced the addition of two new executive roles to its leadership team, “naming Dan Karas as its first chief credit officer and promoting Controller Bri Simoneau as the first chief accounting officer.”. Karas brings extensive leadership experience “in lending and risk management, and...
KBFG, Korea’s Largest Banking Group, Invests in Digital Securities Exchange ADDX
ADDX, a Singapore-regulated digital assets exchange for private securities, has received an additional $20 million in new capital as part of a “pre-Series B” funding round. The money came from both existing and new investors – notably, Korea’s largest banking group – KB Financial Group (KBFG) (KRX: 105560, NYSE:KB) led this round.
Bitfinex, Binance Gain Digital Assets as Investors Seek Safety
Money that fled FTX is looking for a place to land. But FTX is not necessarily the only platform that is losing crypto assets, at least according to a Tweet thread from Nansen. The company claims that Binance and Bitfinex are the top crypto marketplaces accepting digital asset refugees following...
House Committee on Financial Services Schedules Hearing on FTX Disaster
The House Committee on Financial Services has announced a hearing on the failure of FTX and its affiliated entities. The announcement was bipartisan in nature as the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters, was joined by Ranking Member Patrick McHenry in announcing the hearing that is expected to take place next month.
Brazil’s Nubank Expands Offer for Clients Under 18 Years Old
Nubank (NYSE: NU) announced to all its eligible customers the possibility of “opening an account with a debit card for those under 18 years of age.”. The novelty, which passed through an initial phase of testing which started in June and has already “registered a 42% increase in demand since then, provides access for people aged 12 to 17 years after the consent of a responsible parent who is a Nubank customer in Brazil.”
1-Year Private Fund Performance at Historically High Levels: Pitchbook Report
Hilary Wiek, CFA, CAIA Lead Analyst, Fund Strategies & Sustainable Investing at Pitchbook, notes that through the first quarter of 2022, one-year private fund performance was still “at historically high levels, as more muted performance in Q1 2022 was still overcome by three quarters of phenomenal 2021 performance.”. While...
Copper.co, Aon Announce $500M of Digital Asset Cold Storage Insurance Cover
Copper.co, provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, announces that it “has $500m of insurance for digital assets in cold storage.”. Cover has been “arranged by global professional services firm Aon (NYSE: AON), using a panel of insurers led by Canopius, a global specialty (re)insurer and Lloyd’s of London syndicate.” This follows on from “a rigorous assessment of Copper’s risk management protocols.”
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing
Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
European Alternative Investing Platform PeerBerry Funded €46.5M in Loans in October
Last month, PeerBerry marked its five years of operations. The PeerBerry platform enters its sixth year of activities “with 61,174 verified investors and an outstanding portfolio of EUR 97 million.” In October, PeerBerry investors “funded EUR 46,5 million of loans. 1140 new investors joined the platform last month.”
OpenSea Aims to Deal with Unpaid Royalty Fees
OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, announced via Twitter and a blog post, that it would enforce creator fees on all existing collections. OpenSea reported that “in the last week, almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1M for creators left on the table.”
More Retail Payments: Circle Announces it Will Enable Apple Pay for Merchants
Apple Pay, the very popular digital wallet offering from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), is now available via Circle, according to a blog post. Circle stated that eligible businesses who build with Circle can now accept Apple Pay. This includes both in-App payments as well as using a Safari browser. Circle said this feature will help “crypto native businesses” as some customers may want to pay with a more traditional method to purchase crypto. Businesses can “shift more retail payments to digital currency and experience the benefits of USDC settlement.”
FTX Bankruptcy: Possibly More than One Million Creditors
An initial filing pertaining to the Chapter 11 filing for FTX and affiliated firms has surfaced today. Filed yesterday by new leadership at FTX to manage the bankruptcy proceedings, the document notes there are over 100,000 creditors with claims – a number that can balloon to more than one million – as they try and sort out the mess.
FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried Still Trying to Raise Cash: Report
Before the collapse of FTX, founder Sam Bankman-Fried frantically attempted to cut a deal with Binance and worked the phones to raise more capital. Bankman-Fried quickly went from everything is fine, to we need a lot of money to keep things going. In the end, FTX collapsed and filed for bankruptcy protection, and Bankman-Fried was replaced as CEO. It was revealed today that creditors may number up to one million as thousands of users have seen their funds locked on the shuttered exchange.
BTC Markets CEO Comments on FTX Bankruptcy: We have been agitating vocally for increased consumer protections
BTC Markets CEO Caroline Bowler has distributed a public statement on the FTX bankruptcy and its impact on the overall digital asset industry. BTC Markets is an Australian exchange that says it has set the industry standard for compliance in Australia. Last month, it announced that it had partnered with Chainalysis to incorporate industry-leading compliance policies and anti-money laundering (AML) tools. BTC Markets already utilizes FrankieOne for KYC [know your customer] requirements.
Retreat: SPACs Decline Dramatically Versus Exhuberant Activity in 2021
SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, boomed in 2021. This year, the story is rather different. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, through Q3 2022, there have been 78 SPAC initial public offerings (IPOs). This compares to 444 for the nine-month period in 2021. A pretty significant decline in activity.
CoinShares Confirms “Robust” Financial Health, Quantifies Exposure to FTX Exchange
CoinShares International Limited, which claims to be Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, “discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research.”. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was “halted on...
AMBA, MOCA Financial Launch Patriot Card
The Association of Military Banks of America (AMBA), the nation’s “only” military bank trade association, in partnership with MOCA Financial, a key player in advanced digital accounts and payment processing, launched The Patriot Card, a debit card designed to provide our Veterans “a safe, flexible, and reliable way to receive, spend, and save their government benefits.”
Women and Minorities in Crowdfunding: Report Highlights How Reg CF Delivers Higher than Average Funding Success
One of the key elements of online capital formation is the fact that geography is not as important. While traditional venture hubs, like the Bay area and New York City, continue to garner much of the activity in securities crowdfunding, expanding access to capital to a wider audience is clearly taking place. While crowdfunding continues to iterate and grow, it is also creating opportunities in other respects, as technology means anyone can seek growth funding on a platform.
