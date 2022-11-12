ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Toews Trade

In a recent piece for The Athletic, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Colorado Avalanche are an “obvious suitor” when it comes to a potential Jonathan Toews blockbuster (from ‘LeBrun: Potential NHL trade candidates (O’Reilly? Horvat?) and deadline buyers emerging early’, The Athletic, 11/10/22). He noted that he believes Avalanche general manager (GM) Chris MacFarland will try to find a second-line center to replace offseason departure Nazem Kadri. Toews certainly could work well in this role, and this is especially true if he stays hot. The 34-year-old is showing signs of his former self, as he has an impressive seven goals and 10 points in his first 14 games.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

DEVAN DUBNYK ON FORMER 1ST OVERALL PICK AND TEAMMATE, 'THIS GUY WAS AN IDIOT'

Devan Dubnyk joined Frank Seravalli and Jason Gregor on Monday and had strong words for his former teammate, Nail Yakupov. Gregor asked the retired goalie about the worst teammate he ever had with regards to taking high shots in practice. Without hesitation, Dubnyk offered Yakupov's name. Dubnyk: Oh, Nail Yakupov....
markerzone.com

PATRICE BERGERON REMINDS EVERYONE HE'S THE CLASSIEST PLAYER IN THE NHL

During Saturday night's contest between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins, cameras captured Patrice Bergeron having a quick little discussion with Tage Thompson. It wasn't very clear what the two were talking about, until Monday, when Thompson told reporters that Bergeron was asking him how his wife, Rachel, was doing. Thompson's wife underwent surgery in January of 2019 to remove a cancerous mass from her leg.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Cubs fans will love and hate these St. Louis Cardinals rumors

Over the recent months, it's been more and more speculated that the Chicago Cubs will be looking to improve their roster for the coming 2023 season. However, let's not forget that there are other teams in the division that need to not do more than the Cubs if Chicago wishes to have a chance to take the NL Central next season. The Milwaukee Brewers being a small market team doesn't worry me quite as much as the St. Louis Cardinals do.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

This Sox slugger working on 2023 rebound

CHICAGO -- Yasmani Grandal is putting in the offseason work, just as the upbeat and confident White Sox catcher discussed with the media during the team’s last road series of 2022 in San Diego. Grandal’s intense work has involved 30 training sessions with Paul Goodman, the Chicago Blackhawks’ head...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

