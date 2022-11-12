Clark Lea's emotional postgame reaction to Vanderbilt football's win at Kentucky is must-see

The clock struck 0:00, the scoreboard read "Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21", and the Commodores sideline exploded on Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Vanderbilt football's 26-game SEC losing streak is history, and the emotion was clear on the faces of every Vanderbilt player, coach and staff member.

Clark Lea, fighting back tears, poured his heart out during the postgame interview on SEC Network after his first SEC victory as Vanderbilt coach. Starting running back Ray Davis screamed and celebrated with Lea before he spoke.

"YEAH!" Wright said. "Nice job, Ray," Lea said.

Lea spoke through the emotion during his postgame remarks, and it was a touching moment for the second-year Commodores coach.

Take a look.

"Well, they fought. There were opportunities for them to make assumptions about the outcome," Lea said to SEC Network's Morgan Uber. "We got behind late. They just kept fighting. And I think when you stay in the fight and you believe, good things happen. And they were able to make it happen there at the end. "

Lea was asked about Mike Wright, the team's original starting quarterback re-inserted to the starting lineup following AJ Swann's injury last week. Wright had 184 passing yards, 126 rushing yards and two total TDs, including the game-winner to Will Sheppard with 32 seconds left.

"Look, there's going to be a lot to clean up, but we like to learn from wins. I'm proud of Mike. Mike's had a tough year, personally a tough year. But he's fought through that and stayed with his teammates and prepared every week. He's made some big plays for us this season, and he came up with a big one there at the end to connect with Will Sheppard. And I thought he really did some nice things to keep us in the game early.

"You know, I'm proud of all the guys. They've earned that. They've earned that. It's been a long run, excuse my emotions. They earned it."

Lea was then asked about his emotions as they bubbled over.

"You have a bunch of guys that are fighting. And we're building a program. Building a program is hard. And it takes tough people that are aligned, doing the right things the right way. And that's what these guys are doing. I'm glad they got rewarded today."

The Commodores, now at 4-6, have looked much better in Year 2 than in the first year of Lea's tenure, but they didn't have a conference win to show for it. Until Saturday.