saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari shares message to Kentucky fans ahead of Michigan State game, adds not-so-subtle recruiting boast
John Calipari and Kentucky are 2-0 after a pair of early-season wins against Howard and Duquesne at Rupp Arena. That said, the difficulty level rises significantly on Tuesday during the annual Champions Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wildcats will take on Michigan State, 6 years after the last meeting between Calipari and Tom Izzo during the 2016 event at Madison Square Garden. The 2 teams met for the first time in 2013 in that year’s edition in Chicago.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops reviews Vanderbilt loss amid fan frustration, admits there are 'no excuses'
Mark Stoops understands there is fan frustration across Kentucky after the Wildcats turned in a dismal performance in the loss to Vanderbilt. At his Monday press conference, Stoops said there are “no excuses” and gave credit to Vanderbilt for outplaying and outcoaching UK. “We had chances but put...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: It's time to talk about backup gunslinger Joe Milton III
We need to have a talk about Joe Milton III. Tennessee’s season is winding to a close. There’s still a lot left for the Vols to prove, and a lot of history to be made in doing so. The Vols are on a collision course with an 11-1 regular-season finish in Josh Heupel’s 2nd season as head coach. Tennessee fans could not have asked for a better or quicker rebuild.
John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class
Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class. DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington. “I ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Michigan State HC Tom Izzo says 2022 Wildcats are best Kentucky team he's seen
Tom Izzo has been around for a lot of Kentucky teams over the years, including that monster 2012 unit. Now seems like a good time to remind you Izzo has been coaching at Michigan State since 1983 as an assistant and 1995 as head coach. The Wildcats have won 3...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari gives positive update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins
As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari offers Oscar Tshiebwe update ahead of Michigan State game
John Calipari and the Wildcats are getting set to play Michigan State on Tuesday night and Kentucky may get one of the stars of college basketball back for the game. Calipari told reporters on Monday that Oscar Tshiebwe, who has been sidelined since he had a knee procedure last month, will practice on Monday and Calipari will have a better idea on if Tshiebwe will play Tuesday. “My guess is he plays 3-4 minutes per stretch, if he plays. … Knowing him, he wants to play.”
WBKO
UK Student from Bowling Green dies in crash
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate.
WBKO
2022 Miss Bowling Green pageant held at Capitol Arts Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Right here in the ‘Vette’ city, the 15th annual Miss Bowling Green pageant took place at the Capitol Arts Theater in Fountain Square Park. For it’s 15th year in Bowling Green, young women from across the state competed to win a title, which would consist of Miss Bowling Green, Miss Mammoth Cave, and Miss Corvette City.
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
Information in this article is sourced from reputable online educational and historical sources, which are cited in and below the story. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0.
wnky.com
Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
wdrb.com
Employee dies after incident at Kentucky Toyota plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee died after being crushed at the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. It happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Lex18, WDRB's Lexington news partner, said the Scott County Coroner identified the employee as Diego Garcia, 39. Garcia died after a heavy object fell from a forklift.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
Schools close in Tennessee as sickness sweeps across the state
Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and as a result, multiple school districts are closed Monday morning as emergency rooms, doctors' offices and clinics fill up.
luxury-houses.net
This $10M Fabulous House in Nashville, TN Exudes all the Quintessential Southern Graces, Charms, Manners, Pleasantries
The House in Nashville is a luxurious home with warm & inviting entrance, sunny, light filled rooms, now available for sale. This home located at 4335 Chickering Ln, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 9,318 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve G Fridrich – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-321-4420) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
bbbtv12.com
SENATE MAJORITY CAUCUS ELECTS LEADERSHIP FOR 113
Lt. Governor McNally, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager receive unanimous approval for another term. NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Senate Republican Caucus met today in Nashville where members voted unanimously to renominate Lt. Governor Randy McNally to a fourth term as Speaker and to return Senator Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) and Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) for third terms to their top leadership roles as Majority Leader and Republican Caucus Chairman respectively. Others elected to caucus leadership positions include Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) as Treasurer, Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro) as Secretary and Senator Shane Reeves (R-Murfreesboro) as Chaplain and Senator Bill Powers (R-Clarksville) as Vice-Treasurer.
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
wymt.com
Friends, family of Maci Wyan grieve her loss at vigil
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends and family gathered at Frederick Douglass High School to lean on one another as they remembered the life and grieved the loss of Maci Wyan. Prayers and emotions were all that could cut through a chilly night in Lexington. With the vigil occurring just a day after the 17-year-old’s life was lost…raw emotion rushed through the crowd that came to mourn her.
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
