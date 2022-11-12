Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
How to watch Pittsburgh vs. Michigan: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Pittsburgh Panthers will take on the #20 Michigan Wolverines at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at Barclays Center. The odds don't look promising for Pitt, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall. The Panthers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-56 punch to the gut...
Report: Los Angeles Clippers interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner
Myles Turner has been in trade rumors essentially his whole career.
CBS Sports
Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Ron Rivera gets emotional, fights tears after Commanders beat Eagles: 'My mother would've been proud'
The Commanders didn't just beat the rival Eagles on Monday night, handing the NFL's last unbeaten team their first loss of the year. They also gave coach Ron Rivera a reason to get choked up. Roughly three weeks after he was excused from the team to visit his mother, Delores, who died soon after, Rivera addressed Washington after Monday's 32-21 upset while fighting back tears: "My mother would've been proud," he told the players, before star receiver Terry McLaurin took over.
Bengals-Steelers Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread
The average game score (47) in the Bengals' last 20 games is over this game's current total (41.5).
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
CBS Sports
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale places $500K bet on Houston to win NCAA Tournament
Just days after collecting the largest sports betting payout in history, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is at it again. On Tuesday, McIngvale placed a $500,000 bet on the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament during the 2022-23 season. The Cougars currently have 10-1 odds, so...
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago
The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
Judge dismisses kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has dismissed former NFL kicker Josh Lambo’s lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Lambo sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. He gave Lambo 21 days to amend and refile the complaint. Lambo’s attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so. The Jaguars filed a motion to dismiss in July, arguing that Lambo’s filing did not fall under the Florida Whistleblower Act. The team said Lambo was not a whistleblower or a victim of retaliation, adding that he was released because of “his unsatisfactory performance on the football field.” The team also argued that while Lambo’s suit alleges wrongdoing on Meyer’s part, it fails to show Meyer’s actions were committed within the scope of his employment or ratified by the team.
Pink announces Detroit date on 2023 stadium tour
(CBS DETROIT) - Mark your calendars: Global superstar and Grammy-Award winning artist Pink is coming to Detroit this summer as part of her Summer Carnival tour. The singer will perform at Comerica Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile will open the show, along with Grouplove and KidCutUp. Tickets for the show go on sale on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale tickets for Citi card holders go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. and a Verizon pre-sale begins Thursday at noon. It will be Pink's biggest Detroit concert to date. The 43-year-old singer is known for her hits "So What" and "Get the Party Started." Her most recent single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" was released earlier this month. You can purchase tickets here.
