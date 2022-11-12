ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamryn Babb, Ohio State senior, brings in first career touchdown vs. Indiana

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
In the middle of his fifth season with Ohio State, Kamryn Babb has his first college reception.

After four ACL injuries and multiple setbacks, the redshirt senior wide receiver took in an eight-yard pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter against Indiana, scoring his first collegiate touchdown.

A former four-star prospect out of St. Louis and a current Ohio State captain, Babb was mobbed by his teammates in the end zone after the score secured the Buckeyes' 56-14 win against Indiana.

Ohio State vs. Indiana updatesLive: Ohio State earns 28th-straight win vs. Indiana | Final: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Babb is a four-time OSU scholar-athlete, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. He hissed the 2018 and 2019 seasons with knee injuries along with missing the entire 2021 season. He played special teams for seven games in 2020.

Babb was named as Ohio State's Block O honoree in 2022, an award to honor the legacy of former Buckeye Bill Willis.

“The last five years have been a long journey,” Babb said. “There were times when I was down and had a lot of questions. But God put people in my life who wouldn’t let me give up and it’s been a blessing. I couldn’t have done this without them.”

