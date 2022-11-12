Read full article on original website
Related
dailygalaxy.com
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Digital Trends
Air Force’s experimental space plane returns after record flight
The U.S. Air Force’s experimental X-37B orbital test vehicle returned to Earth on Saturday after a record mission lasting 908 days, beating its previous stay in space by 129 days. The uncrewed, reusable, Boeing-built space plane landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida, marking the...
Digital Trends
How to watch this week’s night launch of NASA’s mega moon rocket
NASA is aiming to launch its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on a mission to the moon this week. Following several postponed launch efforts in recent months due to technical issues and severe weather systems, NASA will attempt the rocket’s maiden launch early on Wednesday morning ET (Tuesday night PT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Nuclear fusion discovery uncovers strange behaviour of limitless energy source OLD
Despite promises of imminent breakthroughs in nuclear fusion power going back decades, the ultimate clean energy source remains out of scientists’ reach. A new study published Monday in the journal Nature Physics may help explain why fusion is such a tough puzzle to solve: despite more advanced computer modeling than ever, researchers recently found that particles in fusion reactions at the US National Ignition Facility (NIF) behave very differently than models said they should. Energy seems to be seeping out of the reaction in a fashion scientists currently cannot explain, hinting that a more fundamental understanding of high energy nuclear...
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
Digital Trends
NASA’s historic Artemis I mission finally underway with SLS rocket launch
NASA has successfully launched its next-generation SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on a test flight to the moon, ushering in a new era of space exploration. Packing 8.8 million pounds of thrust at launch, the world’s most powerful operational rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:47 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 16, on its first-ever flight.
Digital Trends
NASA spacewalk video features a stunning view of Earth
NASA has successfully completed its first spacewalk since March. American astronauts Frank Rubio and Josh Cassada returned to the interior of the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday afternoon following a successful extravehicular activity (EVA) lasting 7 hours and 11 minutes. The debut spacewalks for Rubio and Cassada came just...
Digital Trends
NASA needs good weather for Artemis launch, here’s how it’s looking
With two hurricanes in the last six weeks disrupting NASA’s plans for the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft, we’re happy to report that everything is looking good for the next launch attempt planned for early on Wednesday morning. According to...
Cerebras Unveils Andromeda, a 13.5 Million Core AI Supercomputer that Delivers Near-Perfect Linear Scaling for Large Language Models
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) compute, today unveiled Andromeda, a 13.5 million core AI supercomputer, now available and being used for commercial and academic work. Built with a cluster of 16 Cerebras CS-2 systems and leveraging Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute at 16-bit half precision. It is the only AI supercomputer to ever demonstrate near-perfect linear scaling on large language model workloads relying on simple data parallelism alone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005138/en/ Andromeda, pictured with the doors on, is a 13.5 million core AI Supercomputer. Comprised of 16 Cerebras CS-2s, plus Cerebras MemoryX and SwarmX technologies, Andromeda delivers more than 1 Exaflop of AI compute and 120 Petaflops of dense compute (Photo: Business Wire)
A newly created artificial photosynthesis system is 10 times more effective than existing systems
Chemists at the University of Chicago have devised a new system for artificial photosynthesis that fares better than previous artificial systems. Published in Nature Catalysis, the six chemists discovered a method that could be used to produce other chemicals. "Without natural photosynthesis, we would not be here. It made the...
Digital Trends
NASA’s CAPSTONE arrival brings lunar space station a step closer
Despite some tense moments on its way to the moon, NASA has confirmed that the CAPSTONE CubeSat has successfully completed its first orbit insertion maneuver. The achievement puts NASA another step closer to the launch of its Gateway lunar space station that will serve as a base for crewed missions, as well as a steppingstone for astronaut moon landings.
NASA Scientists Present Theory About Why We Haven't Met Other Intelligent Life. It's Crushing.
E.T., phone Earth ... if you can.
Cloudy with a chance of cooling the planet
Meiko Takechi ArquillosCould reflecting more sunlight help tackle global warming? A cadre of retired physicists and engineers have decided to try.
natureworldnews.com
January's Hunga Tonga Eruption Causes Significant Cooling Event in the Stratosphere, Might Affect This Winter and the Next
In January, the Hunga Tonga eruption led to a significant cooling event that is currently being tracked in the stratosphere. How this may impact both the current and following winters is discussed by an expert. Over the southern hemisphere, strong cold anomalies continue to be tracked in the stratosphere. The...
Digital Trends
James Webb’s MIRI instrument is back to full operations
Shortly after the James Webb Space Telescope began its science operations in July this year, there was a problem with a mode on one of its instruments, the Mid-Infrared Instrument or MIRI. Now, engineers have found a way to deal with the issue, and the instrument can return to full operation.
Tesla's board chair says Musk needed money for space travel
Elon Musk said that he needed to receive what amounted to the largest compensation package in history so that he could fuel his goals around "inter-planetary travel," Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm testified Tuesday.
MedicalXpress
New study reveals that exposure to outdoor artificial light at night is associated with an increased risk of diabetes
A new study published in Diabetologia finds that outdoor artificial light at night (LAN) is associated with impaired blood glucose control and an increased risk of diabetes, with more than 9 million cases of the disease in Chinese adults being attributed to LAN exposure. The study is by Dr. Yu Xu and colleagues at the Shanghai Institute of Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China.
Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s
Find out why the CEO of Subaru says it can't build electric cars in the US because of...McDonald's? The post Subaru Won’t Build Electric Cars in the US Because of McDonald’s appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
At least 700,000 years ago, the world's largest sand island emerged as the barrier that helped the Great Barrier Reef form
Scientists had always been puzzled why the Great Barrier Reef formed long after Australia had conditions suitable for reef growth. It turns out the answer might be K'gari (Fraser Island). K’gari, the world’s largest sand island and a UNESCO World Heritage Area, juts out from the Australian coastline where the continent extends furthest east. It lies at the northern end of one of the world’s largest and longest longshore drift systems. If not for the presence of K’gari, the sand carried by this system would continue to migrate northward directly into the area of the Great Barrier Reef, which starts...
Comments / 0