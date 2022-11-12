Read full article on original website
Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy
ATLANTA (AP) — Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Survey: Employee health care costs impacting dozens of small businesses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a recent survey, dozens of North Carolina small businesses report increasing health insurance costs are hindering their growth or forcing them to raise prices. National nonprofit Small Business for America’s Future surveyed 109 small business owners in North Carolina with up to 500 employees....
Fiserv Forum to debut Wisconsin’s first just walk out technology-enabled store
MILWAUKEE — Fans at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game can experience Wisconsin’s first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon. Fiserv Forum will debut Wisconsin's first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon on Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. The Market by Michelob ULTRA will...
Comedian Trevor Noah announces stops in Wisconsin for his 'Off The Record Tour'
WISCONSIN — The former host of "The Daily Show" isn't taking a break from spreading his comical mind. Comedian Trevor Noah announced his "Off The Record Tour," which will take place from January to December 2023. He'll be visiting 28 stops across the U.S., and two of them will be in Wisconsin: Nov. 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Nov. 3, 2023 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.
Mount Dora High teacher shows students that history is all around them
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora High School teacher Alejandra Perez says she has high expectations for the students in her 11th grade history class, and she wants them to do the thinking. It's one of several reasons they say they love and respect her. What You Need To...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
Startup Wisconsin Week aims to connect entrepreneurs, grow state's startup community
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After decades working in the transportation business, Tee Sims decided to head out on his own. There are startup-related events in communities across Wisconsin. The focus is on connecting, educating and growing the startup community in the state. He launched Big Papa Boogie Productions in...
With early arrival of flu season, DSHS urges shot
TEXAS — Temperatures are dropping and holidays are approaching. Texas Department of State Health Services says flu season is kicking off earlier this year and encourages everyone to get their flu vaccinations before they spend the holidays with their loved ones. “Vaccination remains our best defense against severe illness...
