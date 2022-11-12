WISCONSIN — The former host of "The Daily Show" isn't taking a break from spreading his comical mind. Comedian Trevor Noah announced his "Off The Record Tour," which will take place from January to December 2023. He'll be visiting 28 stops across the U.S., and two of them will be in Wisconsin: Nov. 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Nov. 3, 2023 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO