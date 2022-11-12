ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Arizona measure gives non-citizens in-state college tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters have approved an initiative to extend cheaper in-state college tuition to some non-citizen students, cheering supporters who hope the measure’s passage Monday will help spark momentum for wider immigration reform in Congress. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 308 after the...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

Survey: Employee health care costs impacting dozens of small businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a recent survey, dozens of North Carolina small businesses report increasing health insurance costs are hindering their growth or forcing them to raise prices. National nonprofit Small Business for America’s Future surveyed 109 small business owners in North Carolina with up to 500 employees....
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Bay News 9

Fiserv Forum to debut Wisconsin’s first just walk out technology-enabled store

MILWAUKEE — Fans at Wednesday’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game can experience Wisconsin’s first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon. Fiserv Forum will debut Wisconsin's first walk out technology-enabled store by Amazon on Wednesday's Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. The Market by Michelob ULTRA will...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bay News 9

Comedian Trevor Noah announces stops in Wisconsin for his 'Off The Record Tour'

WISCONSIN — The former host of "The Daily Show" isn't taking a break from spreading his comical mind. Comedian Trevor Noah announced his "Off The Record Tour," which will take place from January to December 2023. He'll be visiting 28 stops across the U.S., and two of them will be in Wisconsin: Nov. 1, 2023 at the Orpheum Theater in Madison and Nov. 3, 2023 at the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bay News 9

With early arrival of flu season, DSHS urges shot

TEXAS — Temperatures are dropping and holidays are approaching. Texas Department of State Health Services says flu season is kicking off earlier this year and encourages everyone to get their flu vaccinations before they spend the holidays with their loved ones. “Vaccination remains our best defense against severe illness...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy