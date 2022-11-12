ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Five takeaways from Colorado’s loss to USC

By Matt Wagner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CHT8_0j8h0AyB00

When Colorado flew into Los Angeles to play USC, a win wasn’t really expected.

Nonetheless, Colorado — coming into Friday sitting at 1-8 and taking on the Pac-12 title-contending Trojans — was leading USC at the end of the first quarter, albeit by the less-than-pretty score of 3-2.

Could the Buffs come into the LA Coliseum and actually knock off the Trojans, playing spoiler and laying waste to their conference title hopes?

That did not happen.

By halftime, it was clear that USC had taken the momentum, and Colorado couldn’t regain it.

After a 55-17 loss in Los Angeles, here are five takeaways from the Buffs defeat at the hands of the Trojans.

Strong game for Alex Fontenot

There weren't many positives on offense for Colorado on Friday, with one of the exceptions being Alex Fontenot. Fontenot was efficient for the Buffs, going for 108 yards on 20 carries and getting Colorado's only touchdown of the game. The 108 yards was good for a season-high for the senior.

More of the same through the air

Coming into the game, one of USC's weaknesses was its defense, particularly its secondary. Colorado's passing game has been anemic between JT Shrout and Owen McCown. Something had to give here, and it was USC's defense that made Shrout uncomfortable all night. Shrout went 11-for-21 for 124 yards in the loss, and his accuracy was lacking throughout. Things need to be better in that part of the game if Colorado is to keep up with Washington next week.

The Trojans got to Colorado's run defense

Colorado's run defense has been a struggle this season and proved to be the backbreaker in their loss to Arizona State earlier this year. USC didn't have much of a problem figuring out Colorado's run D, and their four-pronged attack -- led by Austin Jones and Raleek Brown -- proved to be a key in their win over the Buffs. Most of the production was done without starting running back Travis Dye, who exited with a season-ending injury, and that again showed, as it did against Arizona State, just how much Colorado needs to improve in that area.

Jeremy Mack Jr. a bright spot defensively

The Buffs defense as a unit certainly didn't do well on Friday. Both in the run game and pass game, there were many things that Colorado has to improve in short order. One of the bright spots on that side of the ball though was Jeremy Mack, who tallied a season-high in tackles with 11 against the Trojans, in what could prove to be a good momentum builder for the sophomore.

A loss, but a chance to move forward

There aren't many positives from the Colorado point of view after getting thoroughly beaten by USC for three quarters. This does provide an opportunity for Colorado to look at where things went wrong and potentially improve next week against Washington. The Buffs are heading into their final two games of the season, a chance for a young team to try to garner some positive momentum as they close out the year. The chances of a win against either Washington or Utah -- even though the former has been inconsistent at times -- are low, but the Buffs could be able to get some positives to build on heading into 2022, and possibly play spoiler along the way.

1

1

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

UCLA student section to make Bruins history vs. No. 8 USC

And no, this wasn't the little league game at halftime. This was a real-life college football game featuring one of the more storied universities in college sports. As they say, winning is a deodorant and it rights all wrongs. Since that near loss to South Alabama, Chip Kelly's Bruins have gone on to win five of their last seven games, including victories over No. 15 Washington, No. 11 Utah and Stanford.
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Baye Fall, 6-10 5-star out of Denver, announces SEC commitment

Baye Fall has made his much-anticipated decision and the big man is headed to Arkansas. The commitment by the 5-star center from Denver was confirmed by 247Sports. The 6-foot-10 Fall is regarded by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 recruit from Colorado, the No. 3 center in the country, and the nation’s No. 14 overall prospect for the Class of 2023. The other finalists for Fall’s services included Auburn, Rutgers, and Seton Hall.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
milehighcre.com

Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs

Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
DENVER, CO
Daily Trojan

Trojans fall in last-second loss to UCLA

The No. 3 Trojans fell to crosstown rival No. 2 UCLA 14-13 in a nail-biting conference final over the weekend, marking their third loss to the Bruins this season. The contest went into overtime after the Bruins snuck in a goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, and in the final moments of overtime play UCLA struck again to take the win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
footballscoop.com

Whittier College decides to shut down football program

The state of California is home to a total of 10 colleges and universities that participate in Division III athletics, seven of those participate in football. That number will shrink to six after Whittier (D-III - CA) coaches shared on social media today that they've been informed that the Poets are cutting football.
WHITTIER, CA
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Colorado

No. 11 Tennessee struggled mightily on offense against Colorado on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, losing its first game of the season 78-66 to the Buffaloes. Here's everything head coach Rick Barnes said following the game to what went wrong and changes that could be made moving forward. Opening Statement. “First...
BOULDER, CO
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
KDVR.com

Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District 3 race

The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t changed over the weekend, but Boebert’s lead tightened slightly in the last two counts to 1,122. Carly Moore reports. Boebert holds slight lead over Frisch in District …. The last new drop came in on Friday and hasn’t...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
230K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy