3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest

The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers

Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders

After notoriously being benched for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger by edict of owner Jim Irsay, Matt Ryan had a lot to proven in Week 10, when he returned to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. Playing for infamous first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, who was tweeting, “Raiders look horrible” two weeks before he […] The post Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching

The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker

Having football on our TVs from early Sunday morning until Sunday night was a great way to end the weekend, and that slot of games produced plenty of surprising outcomes that impact the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Thursday night’s divisional matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons produced some fireworks, both the Detroit […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers

It’s Week 11 in fantasy football season, and fantasy owners find themselves seeking replacements for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and others who are on a bye. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 11 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacoby Brissett reacts to Deshaun Watson’s return to practice

The Cleveland Browns are fighting to stay alive in the AFC North while they await Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension, but it looks like they may be running out of steam. The good news is that Watson is eligible to return to practice ahead of the Browns Week 11 action, and if you […] The post Jacoby Brissett reacts to Deshaun Watson’s return to practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
