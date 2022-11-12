Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s camp reacts to Gisele Bündchen photos with jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica
The dust has barely settled on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s shocking divorce, but already, rumors have begun popping up with regard to a possible post-marriage romance for the 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel. This was after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ ex-wife was spotted having dinner with her jiujitsu instructor in Costa Rica.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on Odell Beckham Jr. interest
The buzz about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. joining the Dallas Cowboys isn’t going to go away anytime soon. For one, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to fan the flames of the link between Beckham and his team, even after a fantastic performance in Week 10 by wideout CeeDee Lamb, albeit in an overtime loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers.
2022 Fantasy Football: Top 10 waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Your Week 11 waiver wire pickups are the most important of the year to date, as your teams pick up the finishing touches for your playoff run – or look to take their final shot at earning a postseason spot. Bye weeks are still forcing rosters into tough spots, but we have you covered.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons shares hilarious Madden fact about Packers rookie Christian Watson
Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Christian Watson came out of nowhere Sunday to help rescue his team from losing its sixth game in a row. Watson dominated the Dallas Cowboys defense and finished with 107 receiving yards and three touchdowns on four receptions and eight targets in a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field.
Josh McDaniels addresses Derek Carr’s criticism of Raiders’ effort
Derek Carr’s emotional press conference left many questioning the chemistry in the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room. Carr opened his press conference by admitting that he’s pissed off. He later hinted that some players may not be giving their full effort. “I’m sorry for being emotional,” Carr...
Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back
The Green Bay Packers parted ways with a pair of offensive players on Tuesday, cutting return specialist Amari Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill. After the decision to move on from Hill, Matt LaFleur revealed that there were some issues brewing with the running back. Via Tom Silverstein on Twitter, LaFleur indicated that Hill wasn’t […] The post Packers’ Matt LaFleur drops eye-opening comments after release of running back appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders
After notoriously being benched for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger by edict of owner Jim Irsay, Matt Ryan had a lot to proven in Week 10, when he returned to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. Playing for infamous first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, who was tweeting, “Raiders look horrible” two weeks before he […] The post Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Suns’ contract extension Cam Johnson turned down before knee injury
The Phoenix Suns need Cam Johnson’s contributions more than ever now. His shooting and defense are super important but he and the team have to agree to a contract extension this offseason in order to keep him in the desert. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Suns were...
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker
Having football on our TVs from early Sunday morning until Sunday night was a great way to end the weekend, and that slot of games produced plenty of surprising outcomes that impact the Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. Thursday night’s divisional matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons produced some fireworks, both the Detroit […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Eagles drop MNF shocker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals Designate Marquise Brown to Return From IR
The Arizona Cardinals have opened the 21-day practice window for Marquise Brown's return.
Michigan football player expected to enter NFL Draft, according to Jim Harbaugh
The Michigan Wolverines are having a ton of success so far in the 2022 college football season and among the chief reasons for that is senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell, who is expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, according to Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh. Via Aaron McMann...
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers
It’s Week 11 in fantasy football season, and fantasy owners find themselves seeking replacements for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and others who are on a bye. That brings us to the fantasy football Week 11 start ’em sit ’em wide receivers. Which players are worth playing this […] The post 2022 Fantasy Football Week 11 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Wide Receivers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jacoby Brissett reacts to Deshaun Watson’s return to practice
The Cleveland Browns are fighting to stay alive in the AFC North while they await Deshaun Watson’s return from an 11-game suspension, but it looks like they may be running out of steam. The good news is that Watson is eligible to return to practice ahead of the Browns Week 11 action, and if you […] The post Jacoby Brissett reacts to Deshaun Watson’s return to practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
