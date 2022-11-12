Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An unexpected winner in the midterms: public health
Public health was on the ballot last week — and it won. I’m not talking about specific candidates, as important as those races are. I’m talking about the ethos of public health — the principle that health is a fundamental human right and the understanding that we must look out for one another, to think not just about our own well-being, but about the public good.
Shoe Imports Trudging Into Peak Season
U.S. footwear imports rose 21.95 percent in the first nine months of 2022 to 2 billion pairs, data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA) showed. This marks a drop from a 24.8 percent increase a month earlier and from 27.4 percent in the first half of the year. The slowdown in footwear being brought into the country by retailers and brands for crucial fourth-quarter selling came as companies grapple with high inventory positions and concern over a consumer demand retreat. Wolverine Worldwide president and CEO Brendan Hoffman said last week that key to fourth-quarter success will be liquidating inventory....
Iran blamed for a drone attack on an Israel-linked oil tanker off the coast of Oman
A drone hit the Pacific Zircon tanker, ultimately owned by Israeli tycoon Idan Ofer on Tuesday evening. "It is an Iranian attack," said an official.
Comments / 0