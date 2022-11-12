ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$118 Million Upgrades To Affordable Housing Development Finished In Rochester

Upgrades to an affordable housing development in Rochester have been completed. New York State's first elected woman Governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today, Monday, November 14, 2022. The $118 million rehabilitation project at the Park Square affordable housing complex in Rochester is now finished. The complex provides 335 modern and energy-efficient apartments near the city's Inner Loop. Governor Hochul said,
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

175 Rochester Residents Will Get $500 Monthly From City Program

Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Rochester's "Buy the Block" program extending beyond today's deadline

Rochester's "Buy the Block" program's application deadline is today. Carol Wheeler who is the manager of housing, and Theodora Finn president of GRHP joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about the application process, where you can apply, and where to submit the application. For more information and to...
ROCHESTER, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid

The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
SYRACUSE, NY
wesb.com

Olean Council to Meet in Rochester

The Olean Common Council will be holding a meeting in Rochester on Saturday. The Council will be touring the Irondquoit Skyview Centre, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is believed to be a model of the developer’s plans for the shopping center.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local businesses struggling to find workers for holiday season

Rochester, N.Y. — We're less than a week away from Thanksgiving and the surge in holiday shopping, and local businesses are struggling for applicants. Tanvi Asher, owner of Peppermint, a clothing boutique at the Culver Road Armory, is getting ready for her busiest time of year. She's been trying...
ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?

Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
13 WHAM

Snow plow drivers gear up for winter in Western New York

Rochester, N.Y. — Winter weather has arrived in Western New York, and plow drivers are getting ready to keep the roads clear and safe this season. Though the snow plow industry, like many others, is facing staffing shortages, and people have reported trouble booking, someone, to clear snow from their properties this winter.
VICTOR, NY
13 WHAM

Eastman musician hits career high note

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - An area musician is hitting a high note in his career. Oleh Krysa is celebrating 60 years as a professional violinist this year. He's been a professor at the Eastman School of Music for 55 years. He's also celebrating his 80th birthday this year. In honor,...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
westsidenewsny.com

People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey

In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Spencerport Bandit, local missing cow, has died

Spencerport, N.Y. — A sad end to the search for a missing cow in Monroe County. The owners of the Spencerport Bandit, a beef cow that went missing from a farm back in August, say the search is now over. They say their cow has died from multiple injuries sustained during the time of the search.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Mobile sports wagering generates $740 million in tax revenue for NYS

Rochester, N.Y. — Since early January, mobile sports wagering has generated more than $740 million in revenue for New York state — the most tax revenue generated through mobile sports betting by any state to date. Local leaders say some of this money will be used to support...

