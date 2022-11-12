Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO