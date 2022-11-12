Read full article on original website
Remote work still popular for employees in Finger Lakes region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The workforce has faced several paradigm shifts throughout the pandemic, including a major shift to remote work in 2020. But recently, large companies like Twitter are removing the remote-option entirely for employees. Elon Musk, new Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, has implemented a ‘return-to-office’ order for employees. Employees need to be in […]
$118 Million Upgrades To Affordable Housing Development Finished In Rochester
Upgrades to an affordable housing development in Rochester have been completed. New York State's first elected woman Governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today, Monday, November 14, 2022. The $118 million rehabilitation project at the Park Square affordable housing complex in Rochester is now finished. The complex provides 335 modern and energy-efficient apartments near the city's Inner Loop. Governor Hochul said,
175 Rochester Residents Will Get $500 Monthly From City Program
Under reparations and a guaranteed basic income program, 175 Rochester residents will receive $500 per month. The money comes from $2.2 million in federal funds and is distributed through the city's Guaranteed Basic Income Pilot Program, according to The U.S. Sun. This is the second year of the program, but it is unclear if any residents received funds last year. The city plans to begin the distribution of the funds in 2023. A city spokesperson, Carlet Cleare, told The Center Square,
WUHF
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program extending beyond today's deadline
Rochester's "Buy the Block" program's application deadline is today. Carol Wheeler who is the manager of housing, and Theodora Finn president of GRHP joined us on Good Day Rochester to talk about the application process, where you can apply, and where to submit the application. For more information and to...
nystateofpolitics.com
How the largest school districts in New York spent pandemic aid
The five largest school districts in New York spent only a small percentage of their federal pandemic recovery aid on early childhood education and may be falling short in using the funds to help with learning loss due to the interruption of in-classroom instruction, a report released Monday by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office found.
Temporary block to recreational cannabis licenses causes uncertainty for local businesses
FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Those around Western New York and the Finger Lakes region temporarily blocked by a federal judge from receiving a recreational marijuana dispensary license are speaking out on the negative impact this may have on their local businesses. This is due to a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state cannabis company arguing […]
13 WHAM
MCC students help refugee families acclimate to Rochester with interactive play
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Students at Monroe Community College helped refugee children and families acclimate themselves Monday night in Rochester with a night of interactive play. MCC's Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society, hosted a resource fair and an evening full of activities for refugees in Rochester. "Play can...
wesb.com
Olean Council to Meet in Rochester
The Olean Common Council will be holding a meeting in Rochester on Saturday. The Council will be touring the Irondquoit Skyview Centre, which is owned by the same developer as the Olean Center Mall and is believed to be a model of the developer’s plans for the shopping center.
13 WHAM
Local businesses struggling to find workers for holiday season
Rochester, N.Y. — We're less than a week away from Thanksgiving and the surge in holiday shopping, and local businesses are struggling for applicants. Tanvi Asher, owner of Peppermint, a clothing boutique at the Culver Road Armory, is getting ready for her busiest time of year. She's been trying...
wxxinews.org
'State of Hate in Greater Rochester' report shows majority of Jewish residents feel discrimination has increased
A majority of local Jewish residents recently surveyed feel that discrimination against Jews in the Greater Rochester area has increased over the last couple of years. The State of Hate in Greater Rochester report was commissioned by the Levine Center to End Hate which is part of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
13 WHAM
Snow plow drivers gear up for winter in Western New York
Rochester, N.Y. — Winter weather has arrived in Western New York, and plow drivers are getting ready to keep the roads clear and safe this season. Though the snow plow industry, like many others, is facing staffing shortages, and people have reported trouble booking, someone, to clear snow from their properties this winter.
Homechow meal delivery service launched in Rochester
Homechow officials said that the app became the top food delivery app in Ghana and then launched in the United States
Residents voice concern on Fishers Fire District taxes, merging services
Editor’s note: Story has been updated to clarify the name of Victor Farmington Volunteer Ambulance. VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in Ontario County are trying to find a balance between the tax rate for emergency services and quality of care. At a meeting Tuesday with the Fishers Fire District Board, the public weighed in on […]
Neighbors rallying against redeveloping Irondequoit Catholic school
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the property is owned by St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. We apologize for the error. IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On the corner of St. Paul and Colebrook Drive in Irondequoit stands St. Thomas the Apostle Church —still active— and behind it, an empty building that used to […]
13 WHAM
Eastman musician hits career high note
Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - An area musician is hitting a high note in his career. Oleh Krysa is celebrating 60 years as a professional violinist this year. He's been a professor at the Eastman School of Music for 55 years. He's also celebrating his 80th birthday this year. In honor,...
westsidenewsny.com
Applications being accepted for New York Food for New York Families program
The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets is now accepting applications for its nearly $26 million New York Food for New York Families program. The program, which is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), will provide a boost to New York farmers, increase communities’ access to local foods, and further enhance the resiliency of New York’s food system. Applications for funding are due January 18, 2023, and additional information is available at http://agriculture.ny.gov/funding-opportunities.
westsidenewsny.com
People with disabilities most likely to experience discriminationin healthcare and social settings according to community survey
In its “State of Hate in Greater Rochester” community survey, the Levine Center to End Hate found that the most common places for people with disabilities to feel discrimination are within the healthcare system (51%) and when shopping or eating (51%). For the sake of this community survey, a person with a disability is defined as someone who faces challenges with mobility, cognitive/intellectual reasoning, mental health, or visual/speech impairment. Those who identify as deaf or hard of hearing will be covered in a future release.
13 WHAM
Spencerport Bandit, local missing cow, has died
Spencerport, N.Y. — A sad end to the search for a missing cow in Monroe County. The owners of the Spencerport Bandit, a beef cow that went missing from a farm back in August, say the search is now over. They say their cow has died from multiple injuries sustained during the time of the search.
13 WHAM
Mobile sports wagering generates $740 million in tax revenue for NYS
Rochester, N.Y. — Since early January, mobile sports wagering has generated more than $740 million in revenue for New York state — the most tax revenue generated through mobile sports betting by any state to date. Local leaders say some of this money will be used to support...
