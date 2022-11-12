HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a showery start to our Tuesday around the mountains, but some nicer weather tries to work in as we head through later on tonight. Our system will continue to push showers out of the region as we head later on into tonight. However, with the moisture left in the atmosphere, we are talking about clouds remaining in the region as we head through the overnight hours. That’s going to keep lows down into the lower to middle 30s tonight...but we do look to stay above freezing.

