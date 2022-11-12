Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those jackets handy all the way through the weekend. It’s going to be a chilly forecast for the next several days. Most of the moisture is gone, but the clouds remain today. It will be cold all day long with temperatures starting in the 30s and never leaving them. Some flurries or brief snow showers are possible during the colder moments. No accumulation is expected.
wymt.com
Showers ending, cold weather remains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a showery start to our Tuesday around the mountains, but some nicer weather tries to work in as we head through later on tonight. Our system will continue to push showers out of the region as we head later on into tonight. However, with the moisture left in the atmosphere, we are talking about clouds remaining in the region as we head through the overnight hours. That’s going to keep lows down into the lower to middle 30s tonight...but we do look to stay above freezing.
wymt.com
Showers move back in as November’s chill continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have enjoyed some dry conditions throughout the past couple of days, but more showers are on the way as we get closer to the middle of this week. Clouds will increase as we head through the overnight as we watch our next system on the way into the region. Clouds will keep us slightly milder than last night, but we’re still chilly as lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s. Some showers may start as a few flurries as we head closer to the daybreak hours.
wymt.com
Frigid temperatures stick around to close out the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat will be your friend this week as below-average temperatures continue. We are also tracking our next weather system by Tuesday. The weather stays cold and calm overnight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures tumble into the mid-and-upper-20s. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans!
wymt.com
Sunshine returns to start the new week, but warmth does not
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a chilly start to the new work and school week across the mountains. Grab the coffee and the winter coats before you head out the door. Most of us are starting out in the 20s this morning, but there could be some leftover 30s in the higher elevations. Make sure you give yourself time to defrost your cars before heading out.
wymt.com
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the...
wymt.com
Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
wymt.com
Kentucky Power announce plans to update miles of lines near Prestonsburg
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Power announced plans to update nine miles of power lines between Prestonsburg and Middle Creek. Kentucky Power officials say some of these lines are nearly 100-years-old. The new lines will be stronger and more resistant to outages. “They’ll be a different material so...
A drought is fueling wildfires across Kentucky
Dry fall leaves and a drought have contributed to an increased number of wildfires this fall fire season in Kentucky.
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: East Ridge Warriors
LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors posed a threat in the contentious 59th District last season, and look to make another run this season. Only one starter returns to the Warriors this season, but the high-powered offense that led them to the district title game is back for more.
WLKY.com
Several injured in eastern Kentucky school bus crash; 3 transported by helicopter
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crash has left several people injured in Magoffin County, Kentucky. It happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, which is east of Salyersville, on Monday morning. WLKY's sister station in the area, WKYT, received a picture from a viewer that showed...
How has Kentucky improved school bus safety?
Kentucky tightened school bus safety laws after a deadly crash in Carroll County in 1988.
wymt.com
New information released in Magoffin County bus crash that left several injured
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We are learning more about what happened in an early morning school bus crash in Magoffin County. Salyersville Fire Chief Paul Howard tells WYMT the number of people on the bus is still uncertain, but most of those who were injured were taken to Paintsville ARH. We are still not sure where those who were flown out were taken.
WKYT 27
‘Blessing Buggies’ placed in Pike County grocery stores in hopes of more donations
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Non-profit feeding programs, such as the Grace Community Kitchen, have seen an increase in people needing help. However, programs are also experiencing a decrease in donations. “As the weather gets colder, I’ve seen an increase in the number of people, you know, walking the streets, stopping...
Kentucky school bus crashes over embankment, sends 18 children and driver to hospital
A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said. Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in...
Serious school bus crash reported in eastern Kentucky
A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.
wymt.com
Fire departments gather for live fire training using ‘car prop’
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Fire Commission’s State Fire Rescue Training was held in several counties throughout the Big Sandy this week with their “car prop” to simulate a car-engulfing fire. “A vehicle fire can be extremely dangerous,” said District 11 State Fire Rescue Training Coordinator...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wymt.com
DQ Roundball Previews: Betsy Layne Lady Bobcats
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, Betsy Layne looks to grow in 2023. Kory Thacker takes over the top spot with the Lady Bobcats, inheriting a team that went 8-21 last season. ”Last season, I feel like we fell short a little bit. But this year...
