ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Cold forecast ahead for the next several days, flurries possible today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep those jackets handy all the way through the weekend. It’s going to be a chilly forecast for the next several days. Most of the moisture is gone, but the clouds remain today. It will be cold all day long with temperatures starting in the 30s and never leaving them. Some flurries or brief snow showers are possible during the colder moments. No accumulation is expected.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Showers ending, cold weather remains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a showery start to our Tuesday around the mountains, but some nicer weather tries to work in as we head through later on tonight. Our system will continue to push showers out of the region as we head later on into tonight. However, with the moisture left in the atmosphere, we are talking about clouds remaining in the region as we head through the overnight hours. That’s going to keep lows down into the lower to middle 30s tonight...but we do look to stay above freezing.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Showers move back in as November’s chill continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have enjoyed some dry conditions throughout the past couple of days, but more showers are on the way as we get closer to the middle of this week. Clouds will increase as we head through the overnight as we watch our next system on the way into the region. Clouds will keep us slightly milder than last night, but we’re still chilly as lows fall back into the lower to middle 30s. Some showers may start as a few flurries as we head closer to the daybreak hours.
wymt.com

Frigid temperatures stick around to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat will be your friend this week as below-average temperatures continue. We are also tracking our next weather system by Tuesday. The weather stays cold and calm overnight. We remain dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures tumble into the mid-and-upper-20s. Be sure to bundle up if you have any plans!
wymt.com

Sunshine returns to start the new week, but warmth does not

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be a chilly start to the new work and school week across the mountains. Grab the coffee and the winter coats before you head out the door. Most of us are starting out in the 20s this morning, but there could be some leftover 30s in the higher elevations. Make sure you give yourself time to defrost your cars before heading out.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Corbin High School closed Wednesday due to electrical fire

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a fire at Corbin High School. Firefighters said they were called to the high school because of smoke in a mechanical room below the cafeteria. Officials said they found a small electrical fire in a water heater unit. They were able...
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky Power announce plans to update miles of lines near Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky Power announced plans to update nine miles of power lines between Prestonsburg and Middle Creek. Kentucky Power officials say some of these lines are nearly 100-years-old. The new lines will be stronger and more resistant to outages. “They’ll be a different material so...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Previews: East Ridge Warriors

LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - The East Ridge Warriors posed a threat in the contentious 59th District last season, and look to make another run this season. Only one starter returns to the Warriors this season, but the high-powered offense that led them to the district title game is back for more.
LICK CREEK, KY
wymt.com

New information released in Magoffin County bus crash that left several injured

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: We are learning more about what happened in an early morning school bus crash in Magoffin County. Salyersville Fire Chief Paul Howard tells WYMT the number of people on the bus is still uncertain, but most of those who were injured were taken to Paintsville ARH. We are still not sure where those who were flown out were taken.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fire departments gather for live fire training using ‘car prop’

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Fire Commission’s State Fire Rescue Training was held in several counties throughout the Big Sandy this week with their “car prop” to simulate a car-engulfing fire. “A vehicle fire can be extremely dangerous,” said District 11 State Fire Rescue Training Coordinator...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, KY, grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 9 and returned 28 felony indictments, five felony informations and three misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

DQ Roundball Previews: Betsy Layne Lady Bobcats

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach, Betsy Layne looks to grow in 2023. Kory Thacker takes over the top spot with the Lady Bobcats, inheriting a team that went 8-21 last season. ”Last season, I feel like we fell short a little bit. But this year...
BETSY LAYNE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy