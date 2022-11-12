Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
KHBS
Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas will officially take the full position, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Charles Robinson was picked during a meeting in Monticello. He began serving as interim chancellor after former chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down last year. Robinson...
KHBS
Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
KHBS
VIDEO: Snow blankets the town square in Fayetteville, Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow blanketed the Fayetteville Square Monday evening.Watch the video in the player above. The area could get anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow. Isolated areas could get 3 inches.
KHBS
Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount
HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
KHBS
MONDAY power outages after winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Southwest Power Company crews were called out Monday evening to restore power. Customers lost power around the University of Arkansas, Prairie Grove and West Fork after a significant amount of winter weather fell Monday. Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee said those areas saw the most snowfall, somewhere...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
KHBS
Crawford County, Arkansas, hunter found after night lost in the woods
CHESTER, Ark. — A hunter who had been missing since Monday afternoon has been found, according to Veronica Robins, the Crawford County emergency manager. George Combee was out hunting with friends. They saw him at about 1 p.m. Monday in an area west of Chester, but he didn't rejoin them later that afternoon.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Arkansas Starbucks becomes first in the state to unionize
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Workers at a Starbucks in Fayetteville have become the first in the state to unionize. The workers at the location on Wedington Drive successfully petitioned for an election last month. The vote was held Nov. 14. Eleven employees voted to form a union, nine voted against...
KHBS
Arkansas road crews spent Monday preparing for forecasted snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews have started making preparations forthe first significant winter weather event of the season. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, both county and state crews said they're poised and ready for when the rain turns to snow. "In some areas, we have been out there...
KHBS
School Closures Tuesday November 15th
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
KHBS
Two Benton County races having recounts
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
KHBS
NWA and River Valley roads looking great this morning
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While we saw several inches of snow in some parts of NWA last night, the roads are looking fairly clear. I-49 is already beginning to dry up, and temperatures are remaining above freezing for most of today until we get into the late hours of our Tuesday.
KHBS
Tyson Employees help local veteran care for his home and property
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tyson team members at the Fayetteville plant in Arkansas helped a terminally ill, disabled veteran care for his home and property as a way to give back on Veterans Day. When Fayetteville team member Sean Ryan learned of this veteran’s situation, he sent an email to...
KHBS
Tyson CFO John R. Tyson apologizes to investors after arrest
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — John R. Tyson, CFO and executive vice president for the Tyson meat company, apologized Monday for his arrest in Fayetteville. Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication on Nov. 6, 2022. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed...
KHBS
Fayetteville Police warn about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where someone has been impersonating a police officer. They say local businesses have been receiving calls from a fake officer asking them to gather money in the back of their stores for an inspection.
KHBS
Fort Smith PD: 12-year-old girl last seen this morning
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl. Allaynah Blackwell left home at 3:03 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to police. She was spotted at the corner of S. 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate report about alleged shots fired near Northside High School
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police investigated a report about alleged shots being fired near Northside High School Wednesday morning. There were no injuries reported, according to a news release sent by department spokesperson Aric Mitchell. The news release did not provide additional information regarding the incident. Northside...
KHBS
Tyson Foods to invest $1.5 million to provide free citizenship services for employees
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods announced on Tuesday that it is investing $1.5 million to provide free legal and citizenship services for its employees. The company said it has now invested more than $2.4 million to support organizations such as Immigrant Connection, which provides immigrants with legal services. Tyson...
Comments / 0