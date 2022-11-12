ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHBS

Charles Robinson named new chancellor of the University of Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The interim chancellor at the University of Arkansas will officially take the full position, the board of trustees decided Wednesday. Charles Robinson was picked during a meeting in Monticello. He began serving as interim chancellor after former chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz stepped down last year. Robinson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Some Northwest Arkansas, River Valley schools cancel Monday athletic events

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Springdale, Fayetteville and Rogers canceled all after-school activities Monday due to the wintry forecast for the afternoon and evening. Clarksville canceled an invitational basketball tournament it was planning to host Monday. The superintendent told 40/29 that games involving Greenwood, Shiloh Christian and Russellville will be made up at a later date.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Highfill, Arkansas mayoral race still result uncertain after recount

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Benton County election officials have finishedrecounting ballots and one race remains too close to call. Chris Holland appears set to become the next mayor of Highfill, but that could still change. Holland is ahead of Jeremy Rogers by two votes but about 50 provisional ballots haven't been counted yet. They could affect the race once they've been processed.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

MONDAY power outages after winter weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Southwest Power Company crews were called out Monday evening to restore power. Customers lost power around the University of Arkansas, Prairie Grove and West Fork after a significant amount of winter weather fell Monday. Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee said those areas saw the most snowfall, somewhere...
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas, River Valley rarely experience November snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Significant accumulation of snow is uncommon in November for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Follow this link for the latest forecast. In Fort Smith you have to go back to the 1970s for the last time we had more than an inch of snow in November. It's been a long time. There were a few times in the 1950s this happened as well.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Arkansas road crews spent Monday preparing for forecasted snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Crews have started making preparations forthe first significant winter weather event of the season. In Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, both county and state crews said they're poised and ready for when the rain turns to snow. "In some areas, we have been out there...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

School Closures Tuesday November 15th

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. — These schools have announced that theywill be closed on Tuesday November 15th due to winter weather and snow on the roads. Huntsville Schools (Virtual/AMI) Greenland Schools.
WEST FORK, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Two Benton County races having recounts

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Two local races are having recounts today in Benton County. Candidate for Mayor of Highfill, Jeremy Rogers, and candidate for Mayor of Centerton, Michael Commet, have both requested recounts in their respective elections. Rogers and current Highfill City Council Member, Chris Holland, are separated by...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

NWA and River Valley roads looking great this morning

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While we saw several inches of snow in some parts of NWA last night, the roads are looking fairly clear. I-49 is already beginning to dry up, and temperatures are remaining above freezing for most of today until we get into the late hours of our Tuesday.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Tyson CFO John R. Tyson apologizes to investors after arrest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — John R. Tyson, CFO and executive vice president for the Tyson meat company, apologized Monday for his arrest in Fayetteville. Tyson was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication on Nov. 6, 2022. A college-age woman found a strange man asleep in her bed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fayetteville Police warn about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam where someone has been impersonating a police officer. They say local businesses have been receiving calls from a fake officer asking them to gather money in the back of their stores for an inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith PD: 12-year-old girl last seen this morning

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl. Allaynah Blackwell left home at 3:03 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, according to police. She was spotted at the corner of S. 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m. and hasn't been seen since.
FORT SMITH, AR

